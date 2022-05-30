Aerospace and Defense Telemetry Market to hit US $2.89 billion by 2030 - Insights on Technologies, Airspace Modernization, Miniaturization of Designs, Applications, Growth Opportunities and Future Prospect: The Brainy Insights

Newark, May 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global aerospace and defense telemetry market is expected to grow from USD 1.53 billion in 2021 to USD 2.89 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.30% during the forecast period 2022-2030.



The recent advancement of technology in the aerospace and defense sector is helping in establishing effective communication, which is of utmost importance for the personnel. Several big companies and medium-scale companies have scaled up the manufacturing of sensors used for aerospace and defense telemetry applications. Some benefits of aerospace and defense telemetry include efficient communication, compact system, information regarding the shipment, etc. Telemetry infrastructure consists of different components that are responsible for the transmission of essential data. Telemetry is essential for measuring the information in remote locations where it is impossible to pass the information through other methods. The data received through telemetry may rely on ultrasonic, infrared, satellite, etc. Sensors are the core technology used in telemetry and are used for measuring electrical and physical data. The growing investments have increased the requirement for telemetry in border security.



Competitive Strategy



To enhance their market position in the global aerospace and defense telemetry market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships.



● In February 2022, Smits Interconnect issued a contract of manufacturing to a leading manufacturer named Lockheed Martin in order to manufacture High Gain High Sensitivity for protecting the Navy Ships used in critical operation missions in the US.



Market Growth & Trends



With technological advancement, there has been an improvement in the sensors used in telemetry. The increasing use of telemetry in commercial aircraft is driving the market's growth. The growing air traffic has called for modernizing and organizing flight timing in order to enhance safety. The advancement in telemetry has improved communication for pilots, routing decisions, and improved navigation services. The rising investments have led to an increase in the manufacturing of electronic components. The manufacturers are trying to achieve economies of scale for the manufacturing of the telemetry components. Components are being made compact so that the size of the final product can be reduced. Compact systems can be adjusted easily anywhere in the aircraft and also results in lower power consumption. However, the demand for the aerospace and defense telemetry market is restricted by certain factors, including the high cost involved in integrating and collaborating different components of telemetry. The increasing efficiency of sensors used in telemetry is an opportunity for growth and productivity improvement in the market. However, the lack of awareness and product testing concerns is a challenge for the market's growth during the forecast period.



Key Findings



● In 2021, the receivers segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 36.22% and market revenue of 0.55 billion.



The component segment is divided into processors, transmitters, receivers, and antennas. In 2021, the receivers segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 36.22% and market revenue of 0.55 billion. Telemetry receivers are used for data acquisition, especially in remote locations. The design of receivers varies for different applications. There are some modern receivers that have an in-built sensor that can be operated without the help of any external resources.



● In 2021, the wireless telemetry segment accounted for the largest share of the market, with 57.10% and market revenue of 0.87 billion.



The technology segment is divided into wireless telemetry and wired telemetry. The wireless telemetry segment further includes microwave telemetry and short-range radio telemetry. The wired telemetry further includes fiber optic cables and electrical cables. In 2021, the wireless telemetry segment accounted for the largest share of the market, with 57.10% and market revenue of 0.87 billion. Wireless telemetry is required for defense and commercial aircraft applications, which is driving the growth of the technology segment. Wireless telemetry is easier to carry and has a wider range of data transmission.



● In 2021, the UAVs segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 32.08% and market revenue of 0.49 billion.



The platform segment is divided into UAVs, marine, space, ground, weapons, and airborne. The marine segment is further classified into commercial and military. Space is further classified into launchers and satellites. The ground segment includes ground stations and armored vehicles/land vehicles. The airborne segment further includes commercial and military. In 2021, the UAVs segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 32.08% and market revenue of 0.49 billion. UAVs are guided autonomously with the help of remote control that directs the sensors. UAVs have been used across different applications in the defense and aerospace sector.



● In 2021, the defense segment accounted for the largest share of the market, with 61.34% and market revenue of 0.93 billion.



The application segment is divided into aerospace and defense. In 2021, the defense segment accounted for the largest share of the market, with 61.34% and market revenue of 0.93 billion. Defense applications require the use of compact telemetry systems that can be used anywhere without much hassle. Cross-border security requires the set-up of efficient communication that can be relied upon.



Regional Segment Analysis of the Aerospace and Defense Telemetry Market



● North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

● Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

● Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

● South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

● The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Among all regions, North America emerged as the largest market for the global aerospace and defense telemetry market, with a market share of around 36.57% of the market revenue in 2021. The market for aerospace and defense telemetry in the North American region has been rising due to prominent market players and a well-developed infrastructure for the development of sensors. The North American region has a high budget for the modernization of its defense forces. Commercial aircraft also require the use of different equipment in order to ensure safety and reduce air traffic. This offers lucrative growth opportunities for the aerospace and defense telemetry market in the region.



Key players operating in the global aerospace and defense telemetry market are:



● Honeywell International

● General Dynamics Corporation

● L3harris Technologies

● Maxar Technologies

● BAE Systems

● Ruag International Holding Ltd.

● Lockheed Martin Corporation

● Safran SA

● Cobham PLC

● Dassault Systems SE

● Kongsberg Gruppen AS

● Leonardo SPA

● Curtiss-Wright Corporation

● Orbit Technologies Ltd.



This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2022 to 2030. Brainy Insights has segmented the global aerospace and defense telemetry market based on the below-mentioned segments:



Global Aerospace and Defense Telemetry Market by Component:



● Processors

● Transmitters

● Receivers

● Antennas



Global Aerospace and Defense Telemetry Market by Technology:



● Wireless Telemetry

○ Microwave Telemetry

○ Short-range Radio Telemetry

● Wired Telemetry

○ Fiber Optic Cables

○ Electrical Cables



Global Aerospace and Defense Telemetry Market by Platform:



● UAVs

● Marine

○ Commercial

○ Military

● Space

○ Launchers

○ Satellite

● Ground

○ Ground Stations

○ Armored Vehicles/Land Vehicles

● Weapons

● Airborne

○ Commercial

○ Military



Global Aerospace and Defense Telemetry Market by Application:



● Aerospace

● Defense



About the report:



The global aerospace and defense telemetry market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



