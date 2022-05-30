New York, May 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Lateral Flow Assays Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06097736/?utm_source=GNW
-Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
-Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
-Complimentary updates for one year
Global Lateral Flow Assays Market to Reach $11.2 Billion by 2026
Lateral flow assays are assays designed to effectively identify compounds of interest present in complex mixtures within 5-30 minutes. Lateral flow technology is fast emerging as a technique of choice for testing of infectious diseases given the numerous benefits the technology offers. The market expansion is attributed to high incidence of infectious conditions coupled with growing geriatric population, and increasing trend of point-of-care testing. The market is anticipated to also benefit from increasing popularity of self-diagnosis, a prominent trend that is propelling the demand for home-based lateral flow assay devices. Another factor bolstering the market growth is continuing technological advancements associated with lateral flow assays. These efforts are intended to improve these assays on the basis of selectivity, sensitivity and quantification. In addition, the integration of advanced quantification systems, new labels and simultaneous detection techniques is boosting growth. The COVID-19 pandemic has presented an ideal growth opportunity for lateral flow assays due to robust demand for lateral flow assay-based screening tests.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Lateral Flow Assays estimated at US$7.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11.2 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period. Kits & Reagents, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.1% CAGR to reach US$9.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Lateral Flow Readers segment is readjusted to a revised 4.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 17.9% share of the global Lateral Flow Assays market. In contrast to laboratory-based tests that are time-intensive, lateral flow test kits are portable, convenient to use, and require minimal training.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.3 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $872.4 Million by 2026
The Lateral Flow Assays market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.3 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 38.64% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$872.4 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 8.8% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.8% and 5.5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$917 Million by the end of the analysis period. The US market is at the forefront of adoption of lateral flow assays supported by rising prevalence of infectious conditions like tuberculosis and Lyme disease along with increasing mortality rate linked with AIDS. Growth is further bolstered by the mayhem created by the COVID-19 pandemic, prompting governments to make aggressive attempts toward mass screening programs. A host of factors are contributing to rapid uptake of lateral flow assays in developing regions, especially Asia-Pacific. While demand for these products is primarily being driven by growing healthcare expenditure and increased demand for diagnostics, other factors including rising healthcare awareness and subsequent increase in demand for healthcare services are also contributing to demand increase.
Select Competitors (Total 55 Featured) -
- ABBOTT Laboratories
- Becton, Dickinson and Company
- bioMérieux SA
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
- Hologic Inc.
- Merck KGaA
- PerkinElmer Inc.
- QIAGEN N.V.
- Quidel Corporation
- Siemens AG
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06097736/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)
for 2020 through 2022
Challenges and Opportunities for Clinical Diagnostics amid the
Pandemic
Impact of COVID-19 on Lateral Flow Assays Market
Performance Analysis of COVID-19 Tests
COVID-19 Cases Worldwide by Country: As on May 17, 2021
Lateral Flow Assay-based Tests Soar into Spotlight during
COVID-19 Pandemic
LFAS Arms Nations to Battle the Coronavirus
Lateral Flow Assays - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW
A Prelude to Lateral Flow Technology
Lateral Flow Assays: An Introduction
Lateral Flow Assays: A Mighty, Paper-based Diagnostics Approach
Lateral Flow Assays Market Appears Poised to Experience
Uninterrupted Flow Ahead
Clinical Testing Remains Primary Application Segment of Lateral
Flow Assays Market
Rising Incidence of Infectious Conditions Ignite Demand
LFA Overcomes Testing Barriers
Emerging Applications Present Lucrative Opportunities
The US Retains Leadership Tag in Global Lateral Flow Assays Market
Competitive Scenario
Market Outlook
RECENT MARKET ACTIVITY
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Incidence of Infectious Diseases to Drive LFA Market
Infectious Diseases Remain Major Cause of Death in Under
Developed Regions: Breakdown of Leading Causes of Death in
Sub-Saharan Africa (in %)
Global Malaria Case Incidence Rate (per 1,000 population) for
the Years 2015, 2016, 2017 & 2018
Global TB Cases (In Millions) Reported to Have Been Treated for
the Years 2015-2019
Greater Number of Tests for HIV and Sexually Transmitted
Diseases Amplify Growth
Global HIV Prevalence: Number of People Living with AIDs
(in Thousands) by Region for 2018
Number of AIDS-Related Deaths (in Thousands) by Region for 2018
Rapid HIV Tests: A New Age Diagnostic Weapon against the Killer
Disease
Home HIV Testing Emerges as a Lucrative Option
Viral Hepatitis Testing Presents Opportunities for Lateral Flow
Assays Market
Hepatitis B prevalence Worldwide by Region
Uptrend in Healthcare Spending Creates Fertile Environment
World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years
2017-2023
Healthcare Costs as a % of GDP by Country for the Years 2020 &
2023
Ageing Demographics to Drive Demand
Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in
Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035
and 2050
Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total Population by
Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed Regions: 2019 &
2030
Self-Diagnosis Emerge as Notable Trend
New Approvals of Self-Test Devices to Give a Boost to the Market
Lateral Flow Assays Hold Rosy Outlook with Emerging
Applications Areas
LFAs Gains Foothold in Multiplexing
Multiplexed Point-Of-Care Testing
Remote Healthcare Benefits Lateral Flow Assays Market
Lateral Flow Assays to Become Landmark Approach in Precision
Diagnostics
Lateral Flow Assays & Precision Diagnostics
Digitalization of Lateral Flows to Support Healthcare
Digitalized Lateral Flow Assays: An Exciting Platform to Change
Data-Driven Healthcare Domain
Lateral Flow Assays Emerge as Integral Components of Food
Safety & Environmental Testing
Novel Lateral Flow Assay Marks Shift from Reactive to Proactive
Food Safety Testing Approach
Technological Advancements Remain Crucial to Future Growth
Researchers Develop Novel Technique to Significantly Increase
Accuracy of Lateral Flow Tests
Smartphone-based Fully-Quantitative Lateral Flow Assay Analyzer
for Reliable & Quick Diagnosis
Innovative Lateral Flow Immunoassays Find Increasing Role in
Detection of Dengue & Zika Virus
Abingdon Health Introduced ADxLR5® Developer for Assay Development
Rapid Tests Connectivity with Wireless Data Platforms
Miniaturization of Analytical Instruments Presents Lucrative
Opportunities for Handheld Lateral Flow Assay Readers
Low Accuracy Remains a Major Restraint
Limited Reimbursement & Raw Material Supply Issues as Key
Challenges
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lateral Flow Assays by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Lateral Flow Assays by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Lateral Flow Assays by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Kits &
Reagents by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Kits & Reagents by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Kits & Reagents by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lateral Flow Readers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Lateral Flow Readers by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Lateral Flow Readers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Clinical Testing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Clinical Testing by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Clinical Testing by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Veterinary Diagnostics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Veterinary Diagnostics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Veterinary Diagnostics
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hospitals & Clinics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Hospitals & Clinics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Hospitals & Clinics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Diagnostic Laboratories by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Diagnostic Laboratories by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Diagnostic Laboratories
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pharma & Biotech Companies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Pharma & Biotech Companies
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Pharma & Biotech
Companies by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Lateral Flow Assays Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 31: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lateral Flow Assays by Product - Kits & Reagents and Lateral
Flow Readers - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: USA Historic Review for Lateral Flow Assays by
Product - Kits & Reagents and Lateral Flow Readers Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Lateral Flow Assays by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Kits &
Reagents and Lateral Flow Readers for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 34: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lateral Flow Assays by Application - Clinical Testing,
Veterinary Diagnostics and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: USA Historic Review for Lateral Flow Assays by
Application - Clinical Testing, Veterinary Diagnostics and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Lateral Flow Assays by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Clinical Testing, Veterinary Diagnostics and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 37: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lateral Flow Assays by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics,
Diagnostic Laboratories, Pharma & Biotech Companies and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: USA Historic Review for Lateral Flow Assays by
End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Pharma &
Biotech Companies and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Lateral Flow Assays by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Hospitals &
Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Pharma & Biotech Companies
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 40: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lateral Flow Assays by Product - Kits & Reagents and Lateral
Flow Readers - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Lateral Flow Assays by
Product - Kits & Reagents and Lateral Flow Readers Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Lateral Flow Assays by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Kits &
Reagents and Lateral Flow Readers for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 43: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lateral Flow Assays by Application - Clinical Testing,
Veterinary Diagnostics and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Lateral Flow Assays by
Application - Clinical Testing, Veterinary Diagnostics and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Lateral Flow Assays by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Clinical Testing, Veterinary Diagnostics and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 46: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lateral Flow Assays by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics,
Diagnostic Laboratories, Pharma & Biotech Companies and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Lateral Flow Assays by
End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Pharma &
Biotech Companies and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Lateral Flow Assays by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Hospitals &
Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Pharma & Biotech Companies
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Lateral Flow Assays Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 49: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lateral Flow Assays by Product - Kits & Reagents and Lateral
Flow Readers - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Lateral Flow Assays by
Product - Kits & Reagents and Lateral Flow Readers Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Lateral Flow Assays by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Kits &
Reagents and Lateral Flow Readers for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 52: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lateral Flow Assays by Application - Clinical Testing,
Veterinary Diagnostics and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Lateral Flow Assays by
Application - Clinical Testing, Veterinary Diagnostics and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Lateral Flow Assays by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Clinical Testing, Veterinary Diagnostics and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 55: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lateral Flow Assays by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics,
Diagnostic Laboratories, Pharma & Biotech Companies and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Japan Historic Review for Lateral Flow Assays by
End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Pharma &
Biotech Companies and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Lateral Flow Assays by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Hospitals &
Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Pharma & Biotech Companies
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Lateral Flow Assays Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 58: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lateral Flow Assays by Product - Kits & Reagents and Lateral
Flow Readers - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: China Historic Review for Lateral Flow Assays by
Product - Kits & Reagents and Lateral Flow Readers Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: China 15-Year Perspective for Lateral Flow Assays by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Kits &
Reagents and Lateral Flow Readers for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 61: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lateral Flow Assays by Application - Clinical Testing,
Veterinary Diagnostics and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: China Historic Review for Lateral Flow Assays by
Application - Clinical Testing, Veterinary Diagnostics and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: China 15-Year Perspective for Lateral Flow Assays by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Clinical Testing, Veterinary Diagnostics and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 64: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lateral Flow Assays by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics,
Diagnostic Laboratories, Pharma & Biotech Companies and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: China Historic Review for Lateral Flow Assays by
End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Pharma &
Biotech Companies and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: China 15-Year Perspective for Lateral Flow Assays by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Hospitals &
Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Pharma & Biotech Companies
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Lateral Flow Assays Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 67: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lateral Flow Assays by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Lateral Flow Assays by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Lateral Flow Assays by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 70: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lateral Flow Assays by Product - Kits & Reagents and Lateral
Flow Readers - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Lateral Flow Assays by
Product - Kits & Reagents and Lateral Flow Readers Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Lateral Flow Assays by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Kits &
Reagents and Lateral Flow Readers for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 73: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lateral Flow Assays by Application - Clinical Testing,
Veterinary Diagnostics and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Lateral Flow Assays by
Application - Clinical Testing, Veterinary Diagnostics and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Lateral Flow Assays by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Clinical Testing, Veterinary Diagnostics and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 76: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lateral Flow Assays by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics,
Diagnostic Laboratories, Pharma & Biotech Companies and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: Europe Historic Review for Lateral Flow Assays by
End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Pharma &
Biotech Companies and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Lateral Flow Assays by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Hospitals &
Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Pharma & Biotech Companies
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Lateral Flow Assays Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 79: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lateral Flow Assays by Product - Kits & Reagents and Lateral
Flow Readers - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: France Historic Review for Lateral Flow Assays by
Product - Kits & Reagents and Lateral Flow Readers Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: France 15-Year Perspective for Lateral Flow Assays by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Kits &
Reagents and Lateral Flow Readers for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 82: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lateral Flow Assays by Application - Clinical Testing,
Veterinary Diagnostics and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: France Historic Review for Lateral Flow Assays by
Application - Clinical Testing, Veterinary Diagnostics and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: France 15-Year Perspective for Lateral Flow Assays by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Clinical Testing, Veterinary Diagnostics and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 85: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lateral Flow Assays by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics,
Diagnostic Laboratories, Pharma & Biotech Companies and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: France Historic Review for Lateral Flow Assays by
End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Pharma &
Biotech Companies and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: France 15-Year Perspective for Lateral Flow Assays by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Hospitals &
Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Pharma & Biotech Companies
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Lateral Flow Assays Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 88: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lateral Flow Assays by Product - Kits & Reagents and Lateral
Flow Readers - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Germany Historic Review for Lateral Flow Assays by
Product - Kits & Reagents and Lateral Flow Readers Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Lateral Flow Assays
by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Kits &
Reagents and Lateral Flow Readers for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 91: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lateral Flow Assays by Application - Clinical Testing,
Veterinary Diagnostics and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Germany Historic Review for Lateral Flow Assays by
Application - Clinical Testing, Veterinary Diagnostics and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Lateral Flow Assays
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Clinical Testing, Veterinary Diagnostics and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 94: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lateral Flow Assays by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics,
Diagnostic Laboratories, Pharma & Biotech Companies and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Germany Historic Review for Lateral Flow Assays by
End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Pharma &
Biotech Companies and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Lateral Flow Assays
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Pharma & Biotech
Companies and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 97: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lateral Flow Assays by Product - Kits & Reagents and Lateral
Flow Readers - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Italy Historic Review for Lateral Flow Assays by
Product - Kits & Reagents and Lateral Flow Readers Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Lateral Flow Assays by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Kits &
Reagents and Lateral Flow Readers for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 100: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lateral Flow Assays by Application - Clinical Testing,
Veterinary Diagnostics and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 101: Italy Historic Review for Lateral Flow Assays by
Application - Clinical Testing, Veterinary Diagnostics and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 102: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Lateral Flow Assays by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Clinical Testing, Veterinary Diagnostics and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 103: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lateral Flow Assays by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics,
Diagnostic Laboratories, Pharma & Biotech Companies and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 104: Italy Historic Review for Lateral Flow Assays by
End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Pharma &
Biotech Companies and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 105: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Lateral Flow Assays by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Hospitals &
Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Pharma & Biotech Companies
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Lateral Flow Assays Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 106: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lateral Flow Assays by Product - Kits & Reagents and Lateral
Flow Readers - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 107: UK Historic Review for Lateral Flow Assays by
Product - Kits & Reagents and Lateral Flow Readers Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06097736/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________