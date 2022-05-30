New York, May 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Lateral Flow Assays Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06097736/?utm_source=GNW

Global Lateral Flow Assays Market to Reach $11.2 Billion by 2026



Lateral flow assays are assays designed to effectively identify compounds of interest present in complex mixtures within 5-30 minutes. Lateral flow technology is fast emerging as a technique of choice for testing of infectious diseases given the numerous benefits the technology offers. The market expansion is attributed to high incidence of infectious conditions coupled with growing geriatric population, and increasing trend of point-of-care testing. The market is anticipated to also benefit from increasing popularity of self-diagnosis, a prominent trend that is propelling the demand for home-based lateral flow assay devices. Another factor bolstering the market growth is continuing technological advancements associated with lateral flow assays. These efforts are intended to improve these assays on the basis of selectivity, sensitivity and quantification. In addition, the integration of advanced quantification systems, new labels and simultaneous detection techniques is boosting growth. The COVID-19 pandemic has presented an ideal growth opportunity for lateral flow assays due to robust demand for lateral flow assay-based screening tests.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Lateral Flow Assays estimated at US$7.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11.2 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period. Kits & Reagents, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.1% CAGR to reach US$9.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Lateral Flow Readers segment is readjusted to a revised 4.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 17.9% share of the global Lateral Flow Assays market. In contrast to laboratory-based tests that are time-intensive, lateral flow test kits are portable, convenient to use, and require minimal training.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.3 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $872.4 Million by 2026



The Lateral Flow Assays market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.3 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 38.64% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$872.4 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 8.8% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.8% and 5.5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$917 Million by the end of the analysis period. The US market is at the forefront of adoption of lateral flow assays supported by rising prevalence of infectious conditions like tuberculosis and Lyme disease along with increasing mortality rate linked with AIDS. Growth is further bolstered by the mayhem created by the COVID-19 pandemic, prompting governments to make aggressive attempts toward mass screening programs. A host of factors are contributing to rapid uptake of lateral flow assays in developing regions, especially Asia-Pacific. While demand for these products is primarily being driven by growing healthcare expenditure and increased demand for diagnostics, other factors including rising healthcare awareness and subsequent increase in demand for healthcare services are also contributing to demand increase.

Select Competitors (Total 55 Featured) -

ABBOTT Laboratories

Becton, Dickinson and Company

bioMérieux SA

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Hologic Inc.

Merck KGaA

PerkinElmer Inc.

QIAGEN N.V.

Quidel Corporation

Siemens AG







1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)

for 2020 through 2022

Challenges and Opportunities for Clinical Diagnostics amid the

Pandemic

Impact of COVID-19 on Lateral Flow Assays Market

Performance Analysis of COVID-19 Tests

COVID-19 Cases Worldwide by Country: As on May 17, 2021

Lateral Flow Assay-based Tests Soar into Spotlight during

COVID-19 Pandemic

LFAS Arms Nations to Battle the Coronavirus

Lateral Flow Assays - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW

A Prelude to Lateral Flow Technology

Lateral Flow Assays: An Introduction

Lateral Flow Assays: A Mighty, Paper-based Diagnostics Approach

Lateral Flow Assays Market Appears Poised to Experience

Uninterrupted Flow Ahead

Clinical Testing Remains Primary Application Segment of Lateral

Flow Assays Market

Rising Incidence of Infectious Conditions Ignite Demand

LFA Overcomes Testing Barriers

Emerging Applications Present Lucrative Opportunities

The US Retains Leadership Tag in Global Lateral Flow Assays Market

Competitive Scenario

Market Outlook

RECENT MARKET ACTIVITY



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Incidence of Infectious Diseases to Drive LFA Market

Infectious Diseases Remain Major Cause of Death in Under

Developed Regions: Breakdown of Leading Causes of Death in

Sub-Saharan Africa (in %)

Global Malaria Case Incidence Rate (per 1,000 population) for

the Years 2015, 2016, 2017 & 2018

Global TB Cases (In Millions) Reported to Have Been Treated for

the Years 2015-2019

Greater Number of Tests for HIV and Sexually Transmitted

Diseases Amplify Growth

Global HIV Prevalence: Number of People Living with AIDs

(in Thousands) by Region for 2018

Number of AIDS-Related Deaths (in Thousands) by Region for 2018

Rapid HIV Tests: A New Age Diagnostic Weapon against the Killer

Disease

Home HIV Testing Emerges as a Lucrative Option

Viral Hepatitis Testing Presents Opportunities for Lateral Flow

Assays Market

Hepatitis B prevalence Worldwide by Region

Uptrend in Healthcare Spending Creates Fertile Environment

World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years

2017-2023

Healthcare Costs as a % of GDP by Country for the Years 2020 &

2023

Ageing Demographics to Drive Demand

Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in

Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035

and 2050

Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total Population by

Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed Regions: 2019 &

2030

Self-Diagnosis Emerge as Notable Trend

New Approvals of Self-Test Devices to Give a Boost to the Market

Lateral Flow Assays Hold Rosy Outlook with Emerging

Applications Areas

LFAs Gains Foothold in Multiplexing

Multiplexed Point-Of-Care Testing

Remote Healthcare Benefits Lateral Flow Assays Market

Lateral Flow Assays to Become Landmark Approach in Precision

Diagnostics

Lateral Flow Assays & Precision Diagnostics

Digitalization of Lateral Flows to Support Healthcare

Digitalized Lateral Flow Assays: An Exciting Platform to Change

Data-Driven Healthcare Domain

Lateral Flow Assays Emerge as Integral Components of Food

Safety & Environmental Testing

Novel Lateral Flow Assay Marks Shift from Reactive to Proactive

Food Safety Testing Approach

Technological Advancements Remain Crucial to Future Growth

Researchers Develop Novel Technique to Significantly Increase

Accuracy of Lateral Flow Tests

Smartphone-based Fully-Quantitative Lateral Flow Assay Analyzer

for Reliable & Quick Diagnosis

Innovative Lateral Flow Immunoassays Find Increasing Role in

Detection of Dengue & Zika Virus

Abingdon Health Introduced ADxLR5® Developer for Assay Development

Rapid Tests Connectivity with Wireless Data Platforms

Miniaturization of Analytical Instruments Presents Lucrative

Opportunities for Handheld Lateral Flow Assay Readers

Low Accuracy Remains a Major Restraint

Limited Reimbursement & Raw Material Supply Issues as Key

Challenges



