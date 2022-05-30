Global Cell and Gene Therapy Markets, Analysis & Forecasts, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F

Dublin, May 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cell and Gene Therapy Global Market Report 2022: By Product, By Application, By End-User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cell and gene therapy market is expected to grow from $6.58 billion in 2021 to $8.57 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30.2%.

The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges.

The market is expected to reach $21.33 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 25.6%.

Major players in the cell and gene therapy market are Gilead Sciences, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Novartis AG, Amgen, Merck, Organogenesis Holdings, Dendreon, Vericel, Bluebird Bio and Fibrocell Science.



The cell and gene therapy market consist of sales of cell and gene therapies by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that develop cell and gene therapies. Cell therapy refers to the transfer of intact, live cells that are originated from autologous or allogenic sources and gene therapy refers to the introduction, removal, or change in the genome for treating diseases. The market consists of revenue generated by the companies developing cell and gene therapy products by the sales of these products.



The main types of products in cell and gene therapy are cell therapy and gene therapy. Gene therapy is a branch of medicine that focuses on modifying the genetic material of cells to achieve a therapeutic effect or to heal disease by repairing or reconstructing damaged genetic material. The different applications include oncology, dermatology, musculoskeletal, others and involves various sectors such as hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, cancer care centers, wound care centers, others.



Steady investment and consolidation in cell and gene therapies contributed to the growth of the cell and gene therapy (CGT) market. After recognizing the potential of the CGT market, 16 out of the 20 largest biopharma companies by revenue, added CGT products to their portfolio.

For instance, Merck invested $109 million in viral vector and gene therapy manufacturing in April 2020. Moreover, 12% of industrial clinical pipeline products and at least 16% of preclinical pipeline products consist of CGT. Steady investment and consolidation in CGT production capacity led to an increase in production capacity and also contributed to the growth of the market.



Limited reimbursements preventing patients from receiving treatments are expected to limit the growth of cell and gene therapy (CGT market. In 2019, Trinity Life Sciences, a life sciences solution provider, researched national and large regional commercial health insurance plans in the US.

It found that the confluence of increasing price, patient volume and number of CGTs on the market is likely to change the reimbursement model for CGTs and impact payer budgets by 5-10%. Payers realize that financing needs to be generated for cost management due to the uncertainty surrounding reimbursement of ancillary costs. Limited reimbursements and uncertain insurance plans are preventing patients from receiving high-cost CGT, which is expected to limit market growth.



Chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy is shaping the cell and gene therapy (CGT) market. (CAR) T-cell therapy is a combination of cell and gene therapy in which T cells are collected from the patient's blood and are genetically engineered to produce modified receptors at their surface, known as chimeric antigen receptors (CARs). These modified T cells with special structures (receptors) are reinfused into the patient.

Then, the modified receptors of T cell help in targeting the surface antigen of the cancer cell that ultimately results in the killing of tumor cells in patients. In 2020, the US-FDA approved Bristol-Myers Squibb's two CAR-T cell therapies to treat lymphoma and multiple myeloma and is set to be launched.

Currently, FDA approved CAR-T cell therapy treatments like Tisagenlecleucel for the treatment of B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) in children and Axicabtagene ciloleucel for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Cell and Gene Therapy Market Characteristics



3. Cell and Gene Therapy Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Cell and Gene Therapy



5. Cell and Gene Therapy Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Cell and Gene Therapy Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Cell and Gene Therapy Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Cell and Gene Therapy Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Cell and Gene Therapy Market, Segmentation By Product, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Cell Therapy

Gene Therapy

6.2. Global Cell and Gene Therapy Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Oncology

Dermatology

Musculoskeletal

Others

6.3. Global Cell and Gene Therapy Market, Segmentation By End User, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Cancer Care Centers

Wound Care Centers

Others

7. Cell and Gene Therapy Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Cell and Gene Therapy Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Cell and Gene Therapy Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion



Companies Mentioned

Gilead Sciences

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Novartis AG

Amgen

Merck

Organogenesis Holdings

Dendreon

Vericel

Bluebird Bio

Fibrocell Science

Biogen

Pfizer

ViroMed

Advantagene

Advaxis

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

AnGes USA

Anterogen

Atara Therapeutics

Athersys

AveXis

BioCardia

BioMarin Pharmaceuticals

BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics

Caladrius Bioscience

Celyad

Cook MyoSite

Cytori Therapeutics

Ferring Pharmaceuticals

Gamida Cell

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1mm93h

