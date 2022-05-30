New York, May 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Bipolar Disorder Therapeutics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06051178/?utm_source=GNW
-Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
-Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
-Complimentary updates for one year
Global Bipolar Disorder Therapeutics Market to Reach US$6.8 Billion by the Year 2026
Bipolar disorder (also manic depression or manic depressive disorder) is a severe double-edged psychiatric illness featuring cyclical mood swings of depression and elation. Bipolar disorder is one of the leading brain diseases causing unusual shift in energy, mood, activity levels, and ability to perform daily activities. Bipolar disorders increase the risk of premature death due to several comorbidities such as diabetes, obesity, and cardiovascular diseases. Bipolar disorder is treated with medication in addition to alternative therapies of electro convulsion, stress reduction and counselling. Global market for bipolar disorder therapeutics maintained growth trajectory during 2020 and 2021 as patient treatment programs remained mostly unperturbed by the pandemic. Patient inflows remained resilient during the pandemic period and care givers maintained their focus on effective treatment regimens for their patients. In countries such as the US, a large increase in anxiety disorders including panic attacks and social anxiety, amongst people was observed which eventually led to increased uptake of treatment and medications for curing the same. Moreover, rising focus of government and healthcare institutes on treating mental health problems is also expected to bode well for the market. With increasing competition in the market and technological developments, researchers are concentrating on first generation antipsychotics to gain better knowledge of their functioning
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Bipolar Disorder Therapeutics estimated at US$5.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.8 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% over the analysis period. Antipsychotic Drugs, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 3% CAGR to reach US$3.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Anticonvulsants segment is readjusted to a revised 3.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 21.8% share of the global Bipolar Disorder Therapeutics market. Generally prescribed to treat schizophrenia, antipsychotic drugs have a wider relevance in managing bipolar disorders. In bipolar care, antipsychotic drugs are highly preferred in treating periods of psychosis during mania or severe depression. Anticonvulsant drugs aid in the treatment of bipolar disorder and in managing the mania associated with bipolar disorder. Widely prescribed anticonvulsant drugs for bipolar disorder treatment include carbamazepine (Equetro), divalproex sodium (Depakote), lamotrigine (Lamictal), topiramate (Topamax), and valproic acid (Depakene).
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.5 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $513.9 Million by 2026
The Bipolar Disorder Therapeutics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.5 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 44.35% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$513.9 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 4.8% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2% and 3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$243.7 Million by the end of the analysis period. North America leads the world bipolar disorder therapeutics market, supported by the strong awareness of the disease condition, existence of leading companies, technological developments, presence of a strong healthcare system, and increasing number of bipolar disorder cases in the region. Asia, led by India and China, is expected to emerge to be the market with strong growth mainly on account of rising prevalence of mental disorders, improving awareness regarding bipolar disorders, and increasing investments by leading companies.
Mood Stabilizers Segment to Reach $1.2 Billion by 2026
Mood stabilizers are the psychiatric drugs that aid in controlling the swings between mania and depression. These medications are formulated to decrease the brain activity and are prescribed to restore neurochemical balance. In the global Mood Stabilizers segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$873.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$104.2 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 3.5% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 102 Featured) -
- AbbVie Inc.
- Astellas Pharma Inc.
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
- Eli Lilly and Company
- Gedeon Richter Plc
- GlaxoSmithKline Plc
- H. Lundbeck A/S
- Janssen Pharmaceutica N.V.
- Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.
- Novartis International AG
- Otsuka America Pharmaceutical, Inc.
- Pfizer Inc.
- Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd.
- Validus Pharmaceuticals LLC
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06051178/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Bipolar Disorder Therapeutics - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E
Bipolar Disorder Therapeutics - A Prelude
Symptoms of Bipolar Disorder
Mood Episode - A Major Symptom
Manic Episode Vs Depressive Episode
Causes of Bipolar Disorder
Types of Bipolar Disorder
Co-morbidities of Bipolar Disorder
Segments
Antipsychotic Drugs
Antidepressant Drugs
Anticonvulsants
Mood Stabilizers
Anti-Anxiety Drugs
Select Drugs for Bipolar Disorder Treatment by Drug Class
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
The Never-Ending ?Race? Between the Virus & Vaccines Continues.
Amidst this Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Heading
Now & Beyond?
Omicron Spreads Panic Worldwide; Omicron Variant Brings Back
Memories & Fears of the Worst Part of the 2020 Pandemic
Short-term Impact of Omicron on Travel
Steps taken by the Countries to Prevent Transmission of Omicron
Variant
Pharma Firms Aim to Improve Existing Vaccines to Counter Omicron
With IMF Making an Upward Revision of Global GDP for 2021,
Companies Are Bullish About an Economic Comeback Despite a
Continuing Pandemic
A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery Shaped by
New Variants Comes Into Play: World Economic Growth
Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022
COVID-19 Impact on Bipolar Disorder Therapeutics Market
Global Market Analysis and Prospects
Bipolar Disorder Therapeutics Market Set to Witness Rapid Growth
Regional Market Analysis
Treatment Analysis
Anti-Psychotics
Pipeline Drugs in Phase III for Bipolar Disorder
Select Anti-Psychotic Drugs
A Review of Anti-Psychotics
Indications of Antipsychotics
An Effective Adjunctive Therapy
Off-label Uses
Efficacy - Marred by Lack of Evidence Base
Types of Antipsychotics
Side Effects of Antipsychotics
Symptoms of Antipsychotics Withdrawal
Anti-Depressants
Market Overview
Anti-Depressant Market: Percentage Share Breakdown by
Depressive Disorder Type
Anti-Depressant Treatment
Select Top Selling Anti-Depressants in 2018
Select Antidepressant Drugs
Recent Approvals of Anti-Depressants
Pipeline Drugs in Phase III for Depressive Disorder
A Review of Depression
Types of Depressive Disorders
Available Treatment
Working of Antidepressants
Ranking of Antidepressants in Terms of Efficacy
Types of Antidepressants
NMDA Receptor Antagonists
Acetylcholinesterase Inhibitors
Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors (SSRIs)
Serotonin-norepinephrine Reuptake Inhibitors (SNRI)
Tricyclic Antidepressants
Monoamine Oxidase Inhibitors (MOI)
Benzodiazepines
Beta Blockers
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Market Gains to Continue Amid Rising Prevalence of Bipolar
Disorder
Awareness Programs Augment Prospects
Increasing R&D Activities Drive the Global Bipolar Disorder
Therapeutics Market
Technology Advancements Widen Addressable Market
Social Inclusion of People with Mental Illnesses Augurs Well
Online Self-Management Tools Improve Treatment Outcomes
Increasing Product R&D, Approvals & Launches Support Market
Expansion
Side Effects of Bipolar Disorder Drugs
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bipolar Disorder Therapeutics by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Bipolar Disorder
Therapeutics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Bipolar Disorder
Therapeutics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Antipsychotic Drugs by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Antipsychotic Drugs by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Antipsychotic Drugs by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Anticonvulsants by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Anticonvulsants by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Anticonvulsants by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mood
Stabilizers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Mood Stabilizers by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Mood Stabilizers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Antidepressant Drugs by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Antidepressant Drugs by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Antidepressant Drugs by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Anti-anxiety Drugs by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Anti-anxiety Drugs by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Anti-anxiety Drugs by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Bipolar Disorder Therapeutics Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022
(E)
Table 19: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bipolar Disorder Therapeutics by Drug Class - Antipsychotic
Drugs, Anticonvulsants, Mood Stabilizers, Antidepressant Drugs
and Anti-anxiety Drugs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: USA Historic Review for Bipolar Disorder Therapeutics
by Drug Class - Antipsychotic Drugs, Anticonvulsants, Mood
Stabilizers, Antidepressant Drugs and Anti-anxiety Drugs
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: USA 15-Year Perspective for Bipolar Disorder
Therapeutics by Drug Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Antipsychotic Drugs, Anticonvulsants, Mood
Stabilizers, Antidepressant Drugs and Anti-anxiety Drugs for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 22: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bipolar Disorder Therapeutics by Drug Class - Antipsychotic
Drugs, Anticonvulsants, Mood Stabilizers, Antidepressant Drugs
and Anti-anxiety Drugs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: Canada Historic Review for Bipolar Disorder
Therapeutics by Drug Class - Antipsychotic Drugs,
Anticonvulsants, Mood Stabilizers, Antidepressant Drugs and
Anti-anxiety Drugs Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Bipolar Disorder
Therapeutics by Drug Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Antipsychotic Drugs, Anticonvulsants, Mood
Stabilizers, Antidepressant Drugs and Anti-anxiety Drugs for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Bipolar Disorder Therapeutics Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 25: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bipolar Disorder Therapeutics by Drug Class - Antipsychotic
Drugs, Anticonvulsants, Mood Stabilizers, Antidepressant Drugs
and Anti-anxiety Drugs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: Japan Historic Review for Bipolar Disorder
Therapeutics by Drug Class - Antipsychotic Drugs,
Anticonvulsants, Mood Stabilizers, Antidepressant Drugs and
Anti-anxiety Drugs Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Bipolar Disorder
Therapeutics by Drug Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Antipsychotic Drugs, Anticonvulsants, Mood
Stabilizers, Antidepressant Drugs and Anti-anxiety Drugs for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Bipolar Disorder Therapeutics Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 28: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bipolar Disorder Therapeutics by Drug Class - Antipsychotic
Drugs, Anticonvulsants, Mood Stabilizers, Antidepressant Drugs
and Anti-anxiety Drugs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: China Historic Review for Bipolar Disorder
Therapeutics by Drug Class - Antipsychotic Drugs,
Anticonvulsants, Mood Stabilizers, Antidepressant Drugs and
Anti-anxiety Drugs Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: China 15-Year Perspective for Bipolar Disorder
Therapeutics by Drug Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Antipsychotic Drugs, Anticonvulsants, Mood
Stabilizers, Antidepressant Drugs and Anti-anxiety Drugs for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Bipolar Disorder Therapeutics Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 31: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bipolar Disorder Therapeutics by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: Europe Historic Review for Bipolar Disorder
Therapeutics by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 33: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Bipolar Disorder
Therapeutics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and
Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 34: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bipolar Disorder Therapeutics by Drug Class - Antipsychotic
Drugs, Anticonvulsants, Mood Stabilizers, Antidepressant Drugs
and Anti-anxiety Drugs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: Europe Historic Review for Bipolar Disorder
Therapeutics by Drug Class - Antipsychotic Drugs,
Anticonvulsants, Mood Stabilizers, Antidepressant Drugs and
Anti-anxiety Drugs Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Bipolar Disorder
Therapeutics by Drug Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Antipsychotic Drugs, Anticonvulsants, Mood
Stabilizers, Antidepressant Drugs and Anti-anxiety Drugs for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Bipolar Disorder Therapeutics Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 37: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bipolar Disorder Therapeutics by Drug Class - Antipsychotic
Drugs, Anticonvulsants, Mood Stabilizers, Antidepressant Drugs
and Anti-anxiety Drugs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: France Historic Review for Bipolar Disorder
Therapeutics by Drug Class - Antipsychotic Drugs,
Anticonvulsants, Mood Stabilizers, Antidepressant Drugs and
Anti-anxiety Drugs Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: France 15-Year Perspective for Bipolar Disorder
Therapeutics by Drug Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Antipsychotic Drugs, Anticonvulsants, Mood
Stabilizers, Antidepressant Drugs and Anti-anxiety Drugs for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Bipolar Disorder Therapeutics Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 40: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bipolar Disorder Therapeutics by Drug Class - Antipsychotic
Drugs, Anticonvulsants, Mood Stabilizers, Antidepressant Drugs
and Anti-anxiety Drugs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: Germany Historic Review for Bipolar Disorder
Therapeutics by Drug Class - Antipsychotic Drugs,
Anticonvulsants, Mood Stabilizers, Antidepressant Drugs and
Anti-anxiety Drugs Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Bipolar Disorder
Therapeutics by Drug Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Antipsychotic Drugs, Anticonvulsants, Mood
Stabilizers, Antidepressant Drugs and Anti-anxiety Drugs for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 43: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bipolar Disorder Therapeutics by Drug Class - Antipsychotic
Drugs, Anticonvulsants, Mood Stabilizers, Antidepressant Drugs
and Anti-anxiety Drugs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Italy Historic Review for Bipolar Disorder
Therapeutics by Drug Class - Antipsychotic Drugs,
Anticonvulsants, Mood Stabilizers, Antidepressant Drugs and
Anti-anxiety Drugs Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Bipolar Disorder
Therapeutics by Drug Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Antipsychotic Drugs, Anticonvulsants, Mood
Stabilizers, Antidepressant Drugs and Anti-anxiety Drugs for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Bipolar Disorder Therapeutics Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022
(E)
Table 46: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bipolar
Disorder Therapeutics by Drug Class - Antipsychotic Drugs,
Anticonvulsants, Mood Stabilizers, Antidepressant Drugs and
Anti-anxiety Drugs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: UK Historic Review for Bipolar Disorder Therapeutics
by Drug Class - Antipsychotic Drugs, Anticonvulsants, Mood
Stabilizers, Antidepressant Drugs and Anti-anxiety Drugs
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: UK 15-Year Perspective for Bipolar Disorder
Therapeutics by Drug Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Antipsychotic Drugs, Anticonvulsants, Mood
Stabilizers, Antidepressant Drugs and Anti-anxiety Drugs for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 49: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bipolar Disorder Therapeutics by Drug Class - Antipsychotic
Drugs, Anticonvulsants, Mood Stabilizers, Antidepressant Drugs
and Anti-anxiety Drugs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Spain Historic Review for Bipolar Disorder
Therapeutics by Drug Class - Antipsychotic Drugs,
Anticonvulsants, Mood Stabilizers, Antidepressant Drugs and
Anti-anxiety Drugs Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Bipolar Disorder
Therapeutics by Drug Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Antipsychotic Drugs, Anticonvulsants, Mood
Stabilizers, Antidepressant Drugs and Anti-anxiety Drugs for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 52: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bipolar Disorder Therapeutics by Drug Class - Antipsychotic
Drugs, Anticonvulsants, Mood Stabilizers, Antidepressant Drugs
and Anti-anxiety Drugs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Russia Historic Review for Bipolar Disorder
Therapeutics by Drug Class - Antipsychotic Drugs,
Anticonvulsants, Mood Stabilizers, Antidepressant Drugs and
Anti-anxiety Drugs Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Bipolar Disorder
Therapeutics by Drug Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Antipsychotic Drugs, Anticonvulsants, Mood
Stabilizers, Antidepressant Drugs and Anti-anxiety Drugs for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 55: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Bipolar Disorder Therapeutics by Drug Class - Antipsychotic
Drugs, Anticonvulsants, Mood Stabilizers, Antidepressant Drugs
and Anti-anxiety Drugs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Bipolar Disorder
Therapeutics by Drug Class - Antipsychotic Drugs,
Anticonvulsants, Mood Stabilizers, Antidepressant Drugs and
Anti-anxiety Drugs Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Bipolar
Disorder Therapeutics by Drug Class - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Antipsychotic Drugs, Anticonvulsants, Mood
Stabilizers, Antidepressant Drugs and Anti-anxiety Drugs for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Bipolar Disorder Therapeutics Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 58: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Bipolar Disorder Therapeutics by Geographic Region -
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Bipolar Disorder
Therapeutics by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South
Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 60: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Bipolar Disorder
Therapeutics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 61: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Bipolar Disorder Therapeutics by Drug Class - Antipsychotic
Drugs, Anticonvulsants, Mood Stabilizers, Antidepressant Drugs
and Anti-anxiety Drugs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Bipolar Disorder
Therapeutics by Drug Class - Antipsychotic Drugs,
Anticonvulsants, Mood Stabilizers, Antidepressant Drugs and
Anti-anxiety Drugs Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Bipolar Disorder
Therapeutics by Drug Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Antipsychotic Drugs, Anticonvulsants, Mood
Stabilizers, Antidepressant Drugs and Anti-anxiety Drugs for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
AUSTRALIA
Bipolar Disorder Therapeutics Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)
Table 64: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bipolar Disorder Therapeutics by Drug Class - Antipsychotic
Drugs, Anticonvulsants, Mood Stabilizers, Antidepressant Drugs
and Anti-anxiety Drugs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Australia Historic Review for Bipolar Disorder
Therapeutics by Drug Class - Antipsychotic Drugs,
Anticonvulsants, Mood Stabilizers, Antidepressant Drugs and
Anti-anxiety Drugs Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Bipolar Disorder
Therapeutics by Drug Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Antipsychotic Drugs, Anticonvulsants, Mood
Stabilizers, Antidepressant Drugs and Anti-anxiety Drugs for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
INDIA
Bipolar Disorder Therapeutics Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in India for 2022 (E)
Table 67: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bipolar Disorder Therapeutics by Drug Class - Antipsychotic
Drugs, Anticonvulsants, Mood Stabilizers, Antidepressant Drugs
and Anti-anxiety Drugs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: India Historic Review for Bipolar Disorder
Therapeutics by Drug Class - Antipsychotic Drugs,
Anticonvulsants, Mood Stabilizers, Antidepressant Drugs and
Anti-anxiety Drugs Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: India 15-Year Perspective for Bipolar Disorder
Therapeutics by Drug Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Antipsychotic Drugs, Anticonvulsants, Mood
Stabilizers, Antidepressant Drugs and Anti-anxiety Drugs for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 70: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Bipolar Disorder Therapeutics by Drug Class - Antipsychotic
Drugs, Anticonvulsants, Mood Stabilizers, Antidepressant Drugs
and Anti-anxiety Drugs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: South Korea Historic Review for Bipolar Disorder
Therapeutics by Drug Class - Antipsychotic Drugs,
Anticonvulsants, Mood Stabilizers, Antidepressant Drugs and
Anti-anxiety Drugs Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Bipolar Disorder
Therapeutics by Drug Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Antipsychotic Drugs, Anticonvulsants, Mood
Stabilizers, Antidepressant Drugs and Anti-anxiety Drugs for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 73: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Bipolar Disorder Therapeutics by Drug Class -
Antipsychotic Drugs, Anticonvulsants, Mood Stabilizers,
Antidepressant Drugs and Anti-anxiety Drugs - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Bipolar
Disorder Therapeutics by Drug Class - Antipsychotic Drugs,
Anticonvulsants, Mood Stabilizers, Antidepressant Drugs and
Anti-anxiety Drugs Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Bipolar
Disorder Therapeutics by Drug Class - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Antipsychotic Drugs, Anticonvulsants, Mood
Stabilizers, Antidepressant Drugs and Anti-anxiety Drugs for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Bipolar Disorder Therapeutics Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Latin America for 2022 (E)
Table 76: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Bipolar Disorder Therapeutics by Geographic Region -
Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: Latin America Historic Review for Bipolar Disorder
Therapeutics by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico
and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 78: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Bipolar
Disorder Therapeutics by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest
of Latin America Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 79: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Bipolar Disorder Therapeutics by Drug Class - Antipsychotic
Drugs, Anticonvulsants, Mood Stabilizers, Antidepressant Drugs
and Anti-anxiety Drugs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: Latin America Historic Review for Bipolar Disorder
Therapeutics by Drug Class - Antipsychotic Drugs,
Anticonvulsants, Mood Stabilizers, Antidepressant Drugs and
Anti-anxiety Drugs Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Bipolar
Disorder Therapeutics by Drug Class - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Antipsychotic Drugs, Anticonvulsants, Mood
Stabilizers, Antidepressant Drugs and Anti-anxiety Drugs for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 82: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bipolar Disorder Therapeutics by Drug Class - Antipsychotic
Drugs, Anticonvulsants, Mood Stabilizers, Antidepressant Drugs
and Anti-anxiety Drugs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Argentina Historic Review for Bipolar Disorder
Therapeutics by Drug Class - Antipsychotic Drugs,
Anticonvulsants, Mood Stabilizers, Antidepressant Drugs and
Anti-anxiety Drugs Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Argentina 15-Year Perspective for Bipolar Disorder
Therapeutics by Drug Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Antipsychotic Drugs, Anticonvulsants, Mood
Stabilizers, Antidepressant Drugs and Anti-anxiety Drugs for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
BRAZIL
Table 85: Brazil Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bipolar Disorder Therapeutics by Drug Class - Antipsychotic
Drugs, Anticonvulsants, Mood Stabilizers, Antidepressant Drugs
and Anti-anxiety Drugs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Brazil Historic Review for Bipolar Disorder
Therapeutics by Drug Class - Antipsychotic Drugs,
Anticonvulsants, Mood Stabilizers, Antidepressant Drugs and
Anti-anxiety Drugs Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Brazil 15-Year Perspective for Bipolar Disorder
Therapeutics by Drug Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Antipsychotic Drugs, Anticonvulsants, Mood
Stabilizers, Antidepressant Drugs and Anti-anxiety Drugs for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
MEXICO
Table 88: Mexico Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bipolar Disorder Therapeutics by Drug Class - Antipsychotic
Drugs, Anticonvulsants, Mood Stabilizers, Antidepressant Drugs
and Anti-anxiety Drugs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Mexico Historic Review for Bipolar Disorder
Therapeutics by Drug Class - Antipsychotic Drugs,
Anticonvulsants, Mood Stabilizers, Antidepressant Drugs and
Anti-anxiety Drugs Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Mexico 15-Year Perspective for Bipolar Disorder
Therapeutics by Drug Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Antipsychotic Drugs, Anticonvulsants, Mood
Stabilizers, Antidepressant Drugs and Anti-anxiety Drugs for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 91: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Bipolar Disorder Therapeutics by Drug Class -
Antipsychotic Drugs, Anticonvulsants, Mood Stabilizers,
Antidepressant Drugs and Anti-anxiety Drugs - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Bipolar
Disorder Therapeutics by Drug Class - Antipsychotic Drugs,
Anticonvulsants, Mood Stabilizers, Antidepressant Drugs and
Anti-anxiety Drugs Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Rest of Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Bipolar
Disorder Therapeutics by Drug Class - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Antipsychotic Drugs, Anticonvulsants, Mood
Stabilizers, Antidepressant Drugs and Anti-anxiety Drugs for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Bipolar Disorder Therapeutics Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Middle East for 2022 (E)
Table 94: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Bipolar Disorder Therapeutics by Geographic Region - Iran,
Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Middle East Historic Review for Bipolar Disorder
Therapeutics by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia,
UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06051178/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________