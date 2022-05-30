New York, May 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Bipolar Disorder Therapeutics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06051178/?utm_source=GNW

Global Bipolar Disorder Therapeutics Market to Reach US$6.8 Billion by the Year 2026



Bipolar disorder (also manic depression or manic depressive disorder) is a severe double-edged psychiatric illness featuring cyclical mood swings of depression and elation. Bipolar disorder is one of the leading brain diseases causing unusual shift in energy, mood, activity levels, and ability to perform daily activities. Bipolar disorders increase the risk of premature death due to several comorbidities such as diabetes, obesity, and cardiovascular diseases. Bipolar disorder is treated with medication in addition to alternative therapies of electro convulsion, stress reduction and counselling. Global market for bipolar disorder therapeutics maintained growth trajectory during 2020 and 2021 as patient treatment programs remained mostly unperturbed by the pandemic. Patient inflows remained resilient during the pandemic period and care givers maintained their focus on effective treatment regimens for their patients. In countries such as the US, a large increase in anxiety disorders including panic attacks and social anxiety, amongst people was observed which eventually led to increased uptake of treatment and medications for curing the same. Moreover, rising focus of government and healthcare institutes on treating mental health problems is also expected to bode well for the market. With increasing competition in the market and technological developments, researchers are concentrating on first generation antipsychotics to gain better knowledge of their functioning



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Bipolar Disorder Therapeutics estimated at US$5.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.8 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% over the analysis period. Antipsychotic Drugs, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 3% CAGR to reach US$3.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Anticonvulsants segment is readjusted to a revised 3.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 21.8% share of the global Bipolar Disorder Therapeutics market. Generally prescribed to treat schizophrenia, antipsychotic drugs have a wider relevance in managing bipolar disorders. In bipolar care, antipsychotic drugs are highly preferred in treating periods of psychosis during mania or severe depression. Anticonvulsant drugs aid in the treatment of bipolar disorder and in managing the mania associated with bipolar disorder. Widely prescribed anticonvulsant drugs for bipolar disorder treatment include carbamazepine (Equetro), divalproex sodium (Depakote), lamotrigine (Lamictal), topiramate (Topamax), and valproic acid (Depakene).



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.5 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $513.9 Million by 2026



The Bipolar Disorder Therapeutics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.5 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 44.35% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$513.9 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 4.8% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2% and 3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$243.7 Million by the end of the analysis period. North America leads the world bipolar disorder therapeutics market, supported by the strong awareness of the disease condition, existence of leading companies, technological developments, presence of a strong healthcare system, and increasing number of bipolar disorder cases in the region. Asia, led by India and China, is expected to emerge to be the market with strong growth mainly on account of rising prevalence of mental disorders, improving awareness regarding bipolar disorders, and increasing investments by leading companies.



Mood Stabilizers Segment to Reach $1.2 Billion by 2026



Mood stabilizers are the psychiatric drugs that aid in controlling the swings between mania and depression. These medications are formulated to decrease the brain activity and are prescribed to restore neurochemical balance. In the global Mood Stabilizers segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$873.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$104.2 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 3.5% CAGR through the analysis period.

I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Bipolar Disorder Therapeutics - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E

Bipolar Disorder Therapeutics - A Prelude

Symptoms of Bipolar Disorder

Mood Episode - A Major Symptom

Manic Episode Vs Depressive Episode

Causes of Bipolar Disorder

Types of Bipolar Disorder

Co-morbidities of Bipolar Disorder

Segments

Antipsychotic Drugs

Antidepressant Drugs

Anticonvulsants

Mood Stabilizers

Anti-Anxiety Drugs

Select Drugs for Bipolar Disorder Treatment by Drug Class

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

The Never-Ending ?Race? Between the Virus & Vaccines Continues.

Amidst this Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Heading

Now & Beyond?

Omicron Spreads Panic Worldwide; Omicron Variant Brings Back

Memories & Fears of the Worst Part of the 2020 Pandemic

Short-term Impact of Omicron on Travel

Steps taken by the Countries to Prevent Transmission of Omicron

Variant

Pharma Firms Aim to Improve Existing Vaccines to Counter Omicron

With IMF Making an Upward Revision of Global GDP for 2021,

Companies Are Bullish About an Economic Comeback Despite a

Continuing Pandemic

A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery Shaped by

New Variants Comes Into Play: World Economic Growth

Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

COVID-19 Impact on Bipolar Disorder Therapeutics Market

Global Market Analysis and Prospects

Bipolar Disorder Therapeutics Market Set to Witness Rapid Growth

Regional Market Analysis

Treatment Analysis

Anti-Psychotics

Pipeline Drugs in Phase III for Bipolar Disorder

Select Anti-Psychotic Drugs

A Review of Anti-Psychotics

Indications of Antipsychotics

An Effective Adjunctive Therapy

Off-label Uses

Efficacy - Marred by Lack of Evidence Base

Types of Antipsychotics

Side Effects of Antipsychotics

Symptoms of Antipsychotics Withdrawal

Anti-Depressants

Market Overview

Anti-Depressant Market: Percentage Share Breakdown by

Depressive Disorder Type

Anti-Depressant Treatment

Select Top Selling Anti-Depressants in 2018

Select Antidepressant Drugs

Recent Approvals of Anti-Depressants

Pipeline Drugs in Phase III for Depressive Disorder

A Review of Depression

Types of Depressive Disorders

Available Treatment

Working of Antidepressants

Ranking of Antidepressants in Terms of Efficacy

Types of Antidepressants

NMDA Receptor Antagonists

Acetylcholinesterase Inhibitors

Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors (SSRIs)

Serotonin-norepinephrine Reuptake Inhibitors (SNRI)

Tricyclic Antidepressants

Monoamine Oxidase Inhibitors (MOI)

Benzodiazepines

Beta Blockers

Recent Market Activity



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Market Gains to Continue Amid Rising Prevalence of Bipolar

Disorder

Awareness Programs Augment Prospects

Increasing R&D Activities Drive the Global Bipolar Disorder

Therapeutics Market

Technology Advancements Widen Addressable Market

Social Inclusion of People with Mental Illnesses Augurs Well

Online Self-Management Tools Improve Treatment Outcomes

Increasing Product R&D, Approvals & Launches Support Market

Expansion

Side Effects of Bipolar Disorder Drugs



