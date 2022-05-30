Smart Gas Meter Market to Hit USD 10.92 Billion by 2026 | Increasing Popularity of Clean Energy Sources to Suffice to the Residential, commercial and Industrial Needs to boost the global Smart Gas Meter Market growth

Pune, India, May 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global smart gas meter market is foreseen to reach USD 10.92 billion by 2026, displaying a CAGR of 6.3% between 2019 and 2026. This is attributable to the increasing demand for energy from residential, industrial, and commercial purposes. Gas is a primary necessity in every household for various applications such as room heating, water heating, or cooking, and others. Gas meters allow having a transparent reading of the amount of energy used, thus avoiding unaccounted consumption and evaluation of monthly tariffs. Such advantages offered by smart gas meters are likely to bode well for the market, thus promoting the smart gas metering market trends in the forecast duration.

The report published by Fortune Business Insights™ titled, “Smart Gas Meter Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Advanced Metering Infrastructure and Auto Meter Reading) By Application (Residential, Industrial, and Commercial), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026” provides a comprehensive analysis on the market and its major growth trajectories. As per this report, the market stood at USD 6.76 Billion in 2018.





Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/smart-gas-meter-market-100814





Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2019-2026 Forecast Period 2019 to 2026 CAGR 6.3% 2026 Value Projection USD 10.92 billion Base Year 2018 Market Size in 2018 6.76 Billion Historical Data for 2015-2017 No. of Pages 140 Segments covered Type, Application, Geography Growth Drivers Operational Safety and Cost Savings for Gas Companies & Customers Will Drive Market Operational Safety and Cost Savings for Gas Companies & Customers Will Drive Market





Rising Demand for Energy to Promote Market Growth



The increasing population and the need for energy consumption for various residential, commercial, as well as industrial applications are promoting the smart gas meter market growth. Smart gas meters offer various advantages such as detailed feedback related to the use of energy, monthly bills, and a decline in the number of monthly billing and the need for monitoring the pipeline, precise operation, and others. The increasing demand for energy to suffice to the needs of the growing population is prognosticated by analysts at Fortune Business Insights™ to boost the smart gas meter market growth in the forecast duration.

Additionally, the need for clean sources of energy, controlling greenhouse gas emissions, and the promotion of renewable energy sources for consumption are further expected to increase the overall smart gas meter installation market size during the forecast duration.

Asia Pacific Dominating Market with Increasing Demand for Improving Greenhouse Gas Emissions

Geographically, Asia Pacific is holding a dominant share with about USD 2.84 billion earned in 2018. China is the leading nation contributing a major share to the market owing to its smart electric meters rollout. With the success of the electric meter market in China, the government is trying to replicate the same and install smart gas meters all around the nation. Besides this, the rise in demand for greenhouse gas emission targets has also propelled the smart gas meter market growth in the region.

On the other side, the market in North America is likely to witness significant growth on account of increasing incidences of replacing infrastructures with new smart gas technology. In this region, the U.S. has been dominating the market, followed by Canada. Apart from this, the Middle East and Africa recently adopted the installation of new smart gas meter installations. Nations such as Brazil and Mexico are likely to boost the Latin America market share during the forecast period.





Speak To Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/smart-gas-meter-market-100814





Fragmented Nature of Market to Intensify Market Competition

The competitive landscape of the global smart gas meter installation market is highly fragmented on account of the presence of many players. At present, players, namely Siemens, Kamstrup, GE, Landis + Gyr, ABB, form a major smart gas meter market share. This is attributable to the strong portfolio of these companies across all regions.

Significant Industry Developments of Smart Gas Metal Installation Market Includes:

April 2019 – Aclara Technologies and OVO Energy collaborated for implementing the new SMETS2 meter. The companies aim at modernizing the already existing grids and combine with the smart meter rollout program of the UK.

Key Players of the Smart Gas Metering Market Include:

Siemens

Kamstrup

Aclara

Holley Technology Ltd

Xemex

EMH metering GmbH & Co KG

ABB

Landis+Gyr

Itron, Inc.

Secure Meter Limited

Xylem Inc.

EDMI Limited

Jabil

Honeywell

Siemens

Table of Content:

1. Introduction

1.1. Research Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Definitions and Assumptions

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Dynamics

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

4. Key Insights

4.1. Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries

4.2. Latest Technological Advancement

4.3. Regulatory Landscape

4.4. Industry SWOT Analysis

4.5. Porters Five Forces Analysis

5. Global Smart Gas Meter Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

5.1. Key Findings / Summary

5.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type (USD Million)

5.2.1. Advanced Metering Infrastructure

5.2.2. Auto Meter Reading

5.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application (USD Million)

5.3.1.Industrial

5.3.2.Residential

5.3.3.Commercial

5.4. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region (USD Million)

5.4.1.North America

5.4.2.Europe

5.4.3.Asia Pacific

5.4.4.Latin America

5.4.5.Middle East & Africa

6. North America Smart Gas Meter Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

6.1. Key Findings / Summary

6.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type (USD Million)

6.2.1. Advanced Metering Infrastructure

6.2.2. Auto Meter Reading

6.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application (USD Million)

6.3.1.Industrial

6.3.2.Residential

6.3.3.Commercial

6.4. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country (USD Million)

6.4.1.U.S.

6.4.2.Canada

Continued…





Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/smart-gas-meter-market-100814





About Us

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.