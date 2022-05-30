New York, May 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Website Builders Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06050545/?utm_source=GNW

Global Website Builders Market to Reach US$2.7 Billion by the Year 2026



Website builders refer to the tools that are used for creating websites, without the need for manual code editing. Users will be able to construct a website in a short period of time using the drag-and-drop tool and they do not need any coding or prior knowledge. Growth in the global market is set to be driven by rising need for online web-portals among enterprises. With the proliferation of online portals for business, there is a need for website builder tools that can help build and set up a website in less time. Website builders offer drag-and-drop editors that make it quick and easy to build brochure websites, small and medium business websites, and e-commerce websites. The expanding e-commerce industry has spurred the usage of website builders. The market is also benefitting from the increasing availability of internet globally and the rising use of smartphones. Technological developments are enabling website builder companies to create innovative and advanced web builder platforms and tools, which is auguring well for the market. The COVID-19 crisis proved to be beneficial for the market, as individuals and businesses increasingly focused on online platforms.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Website Builders estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.7 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.8% over the analysis period. PC, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 7.4% CAGR to reach US$1.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Mobile segment is readjusted to a revised 10.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 43% share of the global Website Builders market. Given the large number of people browsing the web, there is growing importance of mobile compatibility for any website. Website builders ensure that mobile compatibility feature is integrated automatically, enabling users to view mobile website version.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $542.8 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $390.6 Million by 2026



The Website Builders market in the U.S. is estimated at US$542.8 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 29.4% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$390.6 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 10.7% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7% and 7.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$421.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. North America and Europe lead the market, encouraged by the rising adoption of online web builder software, in addition to the growing preference for customized services among small scale enterprises. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be a market with strong growth owing to the expanding e-commerce market, particularly in China and India.

Select Competitors (Total 292 Featured) -

BaseKit Platform Ltd.

Bigcommerce

Camilyo

Duda

Ecwid

Ehost Web Services

GoDaddy Operating Company, LLC.

Homestead Technologies Inc.

iBuilt™ Ltd.

Jimdo

Mono Solutions ApS

Qfuse

Web.com Group, Inc.

Webflow, Inc.

Wix.com

WordPress.com

Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is

the World Economy Headed in 2021?

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)

for 2020 through 2022

Pandemic Transforms the Web Development Industry

Impact of the Pandemic on Web Builders Market

How Web Builders Deal With the COVID-19 Threat

Website Builders - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Websites: A Vital Need in the On-Demand Economy

Growing Number of Websites on the World Wide Web Expands the

Addressable Market Opportunity for Web Builders: Global Number

of Websites (In Million) for the Years 2010, 2015 2018 and

2020

Mobile Optimized Websites Become a Source of Increased Traffic,

Leads and Sales

An Introduction to Web Builders

Factors to Consider While Selecting a Website Builder

Key Features of Website Builder

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Competition

Global Website Builders Market Share Breakdown by Leading

Players (in %) for 2020

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Need for Online Portals for Business Activities

Presents Major Opportunities for Website Builders Market

Rising Demand for Web Design During COVID-19

In the Current Digital Era, Strong Website Holds Importance for

Business Success

Global Digital Transformation Spending (In US$ Billion) for

Years 2017 through 2023

Market Benefits from the Rising Demand for Customized Websites

Evolving Trends in Website Building Influence Market Prospects

Responsive Website Development: Ensuring Standard Site

Appearance Across Devices

Content Management System (CMS): An Alternative Option to

Hosted Website Development

Keeping up with Evolving Website Designs

Changes in Online Marketing Influence Web Building Process

Spurt in DIY Website Builders & SSDs

Rise of Progressive Web Apps

Rising Importance of Cybersecurity and GDPR

A Review of the Latest Trends Influencing Web Design

Top Technology Developments Poised to Transform the Web

Development Market

Leading Web App Development Frameworks

Expanding E-Commerce Sector Boosts Prospects in Web Builders

Market

Ballooning of the eCommerce Industry into a Trillion Dollar

Industry to Benefit Future Growth of E-Commerce Website

Builders: Global B2C E-Commerce Sales (In US$ Billion) for

the Years 2018, 2021 and 2024

COVID-19 Impact on Global Retail E-Commerce Website Traffic by

Average Monthly Visits: Jan 2019-July 2020

Mobile Sales as a Percentage of Retail E-Commerce: 2016-2021

Increasing Internet Penetration: A Key Factor Influencing

Market Outlook

Percentage Penetration Rate (%) of Internet Users by Region (As

of March 2021)

Number of Internet Users Worldwide (in Billions) for the Years

2011-2021

Breakdown of Internet Users (in %) by Region As of March 2021

Rising Smartphone Penetration Spurs Need for Mobile Website

Builders

Penetration Rate of Smartphones as a % of Total Population:

2016-2021

Global Mobile Internet Market: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues

by Mobile Internet Category (in %) for 2020

Global Web Pages Served to Mobile Phones: % of Website Traffic

Generated through Mobile Phones for 2010-2020

Mobile Workforce Provides Fertile Ground for Domain Industry

Growth

Global Workforce Population: Percentage Share Breakdown of

Employees by Nature of Work for 2009, 2017 & 2024

Rising Important of Internet in Education Sector and Need for

Creative Educational Websites Drives Market Growth

Closure of Educational Institutions Due to the Pandemic Prompt

Boom in E-Learning

Global E-Learning Market Size (in US$ Million) by Region/

Country for the Years 2020 and 2027

Healthcare Industry: Growing Relevance of Websites Drive Market

Growth

Rise in Digital Health Funding Enhances Need for Website

Builders: Leading Categories of Digital Health by Funding (In

US$ Million) for the Year 2020

Small and Medium Businesses Emerge as Important Clients for

Website Builders

Role of Effective Website Design Provides Help to Small

Businesses during Pandemic



