New York, May 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Website Builders Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06050545/?utm_source=GNW
-Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
-Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
-Complimentary updates for one year
Global Website Builders Market to Reach US$2.7 Billion by the Year 2026
Website builders refer to the tools that are used for creating websites, without the need for manual code editing. Users will be able to construct a website in a short period of time using the drag-and-drop tool and they do not need any coding or prior knowledge. Growth in the global market is set to be driven by rising need for online web-portals among enterprises. With the proliferation of online portals for business, there is a need for website builder tools that can help build and set up a website in less time. Website builders offer drag-and-drop editors that make it quick and easy to build brochure websites, small and medium business websites, and e-commerce websites. The expanding e-commerce industry has spurred the usage of website builders. The market is also benefitting from the increasing availability of internet globally and the rising use of smartphones. Technological developments are enabling website builder companies to create innovative and advanced web builder platforms and tools, which is auguring well for the market. The COVID-19 crisis proved to be beneficial for the market, as individuals and businesses increasingly focused on online platforms.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Website Builders estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.7 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.8% over the analysis period. PC, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 7.4% CAGR to reach US$1.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Mobile segment is readjusted to a revised 10.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 43% share of the global Website Builders market. Given the large number of people browsing the web, there is growing importance of mobile compatibility for any website. Website builders ensure that mobile compatibility feature is integrated automatically, enabling users to view mobile website version.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $542.8 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $390.6 Million by 2026
The Website Builders market in the U.S. is estimated at US$542.8 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 29.4% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$390.6 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 10.7% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7% and 7.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$421.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. North America and Europe lead the market, encouraged by the rising adoption of online web builder software, in addition to the growing preference for customized services among small scale enterprises. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be a market with strong growth owing to the expanding e-commerce market, particularly in China and India.
Select Competitors (Total 292 Featured) -
- BaseKit Platform Ltd.
- Bigcommerce
- Camilyo
- Duda
- Ecwid
- Ehost Web Services
- GoDaddy Operating Company, LLC.
- Homestead Technologies Inc.
- iBuilt™ Ltd.
- Jimdo
- Mono Solutions ApS
- Qfuse
- Web.com Group, Inc.
- Webflow, Inc.
- Wix.com
- WordPress.com
- Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06050545/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation
As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is
the World Economy Headed in 2021?
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)
for 2020 through 2022
Pandemic Transforms the Web Development Industry
Impact of the Pandemic on Web Builders Market
How Web Builders Deal With the COVID-19 Threat
Website Builders - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Websites: A Vital Need in the On-Demand Economy
Growing Number of Websites on the World Wide Web Expands the
Addressable Market Opportunity for Web Builders: Global Number
of Websites (In Million) for the Years 2010, 2015 2018 and
2020
Mobile Optimized Websites Become a Source of Increased Traffic,
Leads and Sales
An Introduction to Web Builders
Factors to Consider While Selecting a Website Builder
Key Features of Website Builder
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Competition
Global Website Builders Market Share Breakdown by Leading
Players (in %) for 2020
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Need for Online Portals for Business Activities
Presents Major Opportunities for Website Builders Market
Rising Demand for Web Design During COVID-19
In the Current Digital Era, Strong Website Holds Importance for
Business Success
Global Digital Transformation Spending (In US$ Billion) for
Years 2017 through 2023
Market Benefits from the Rising Demand for Customized Websites
Evolving Trends in Website Building Influence Market Prospects
Responsive Website Development: Ensuring Standard Site
Appearance Across Devices
Content Management System (CMS): An Alternative Option to
Hosted Website Development
Keeping up with Evolving Website Designs
Changes in Online Marketing Influence Web Building Process
Spurt in DIY Website Builders & SSDs
Rise of Progressive Web Apps
Rising Importance of Cybersecurity and GDPR
A Review of the Latest Trends Influencing Web Design
Top Technology Developments Poised to Transform the Web
Development Market
Leading Web App Development Frameworks
Expanding E-Commerce Sector Boosts Prospects in Web Builders
Market
Ballooning of the eCommerce Industry into a Trillion Dollar
Industry to Benefit Future Growth of E-Commerce Website
Builders: Global B2C E-Commerce Sales (In US$ Billion) for
the Years 2018, 2021 and 2024
COVID-19 Impact on Global Retail E-Commerce Website Traffic by
Average Monthly Visits: Jan 2019-July 2020
Mobile Sales as a Percentage of Retail E-Commerce: 2016-2021
Increasing Internet Penetration: A Key Factor Influencing
Market Outlook
Percentage Penetration Rate (%) of Internet Users by Region (As
of March 2021)
Number of Internet Users Worldwide (in Billions) for the Years
2011-2021
Breakdown of Internet Users (in %) by Region As of March 2021
Rising Smartphone Penetration Spurs Need for Mobile Website
Builders
Penetration Rate of Smartphones as a % of Total Population:
2016-2021
Global Mobile Internet Market: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues
by Mobile Internet Category (in %) for 2020
Global Web Pages Served to Mobile Phones: % of Website Traffic
Generated through Mobile Phones for 2010-2020
Mobile Workforce Provides Fertile Ground for Domain Industry
Growth
Global Workforce Population: Percentage Share Breakdown of
Employees by Nature of Work for 2009, 2017 & 2024
Rising Important of Internet in Education Sector and Need for
Creative Educational Websites Drives Market Growth
Closure of Educational Institutions Due to the Pandemic Prompt
Boom in E-Learning
Global E-Learning Market Size (in US$ Million) by Region/
Country for the Years 2020 and 2027
Healthcare Industry: Growing Relevance of Websites Drive Market
Growth
Rise in Digital Health Funding Enhances Need for Website
Builders: Leading Categories of Digital Health by Funding (In
US$ Million) for the Year 2020
Small and Medium Businesses Emerge as Important Clients for
Website Builders
Role of Effective Website Design Provides Help to Small
Businesses during Pandemic
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Website Builders by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Website Builders by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 12-Year Perspective for Website Builders by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for PC by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for PC by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 12-Year Perspective for PC by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mobile by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Mobile by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 9: World 12-Year Perspective for Mobile by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cloud by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Cloud by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 12: World 12-Year Perspective for Cloud by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
On-Premise by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for On-Premise by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 15: World 12-Year Perspective for On-Premise by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Large Enterprises by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Large Enterprises by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 12-Year Perspective for Large Enterprises by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smes
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Smes by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 12-Year Perspective for Smes by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Individuals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Individuals by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 24: World 12-Year Perspective for Individuals by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Website Builders Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 25: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Website Builders by Type - PC and Mobile - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: USA Historic Review for Website Builders by Type - PC
and Mobile Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: USA 12-Year Perspective for Website Builders by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for PC and Mobile for
the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 28: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Website Builders by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: USA Historic Review for Website Builders by
Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: USA 12-Year Perspective for Website Builders by
Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Cloud
and On-Premise for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 31: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Website Builders by End-Use - Large Enterprises, Smes and
Individuals - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: USA Historic Review for Website Builders by End-Use -
Large Enterprises, Smes and Individuals Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: USA 12-Year Perspective for Website Builders by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Large
Enterprises, Smes and Individuals for the Years 2015, 2021 &
2027
CANADA
Table 34: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Website Builders by Type - PC and Mobile - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Website Builders by Type -
PC and Mobile Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: Canada 12-Year Perspective for Website Builders by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for PC and Mobile
for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 37: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Website Builders by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Website Builders by
Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: Canada 12-Year Perspective for Website Builders by
Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Cloud
and On-Premise for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 40: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Website Builders by End-Use - Large Enterprises, Smes and
Individuals - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Website Builders by
End-Use - Large Enterprises, Smes and Individuals Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: Canada 12-Year Perspective for Website Builders by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Large
Enterprises, Smes and Individuals for the Years 2015, 2021 &
2027
JAPAN
Website Builders Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 43: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Website Builders by Type - PC and Mobile - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Japan Historic Review for Website Builders by Type -
PC and Mobile Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: Japan 12-Year Perspective for Website Builders by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for PC and Mobile
for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 46: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Website Builders by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Japan Historic Review for Website Builders by
Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: Japan 12-Year Perspective for Website Builders by
Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Cloud
and On-Premise for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 49: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Website Builders by End-Use - Large Enterprises, Smes and
Individuals - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Website Builders by End-Use -
Large Enterprises, Smes and Individuals Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Japan 12-Year Perspective for Website Builders by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Large
Enterprises, Smes and Individuals for the Years 2015, 2021 &
2027
CHINA
Website Builders Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 52: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Website Builders by Type - PC and Mobile - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: China Historic Review for Website Builders by Type -
PC and Mobile Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: China 12-Year Perspective for Website Builders by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for PC and Mobile
for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 55: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Website Builders by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: China Historic Review for Website Builders by
Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: China 12-Year Perspective for Website Builders by
Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Cloud
and On-Premise for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 58: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Website Builders by End-Use - Large Enterprises, Smes and
Individuals - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: China Historic Review for Website Builders by End-Use -
Large Enterprises, Smes and Individuals Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: China 12-Year Perspective for Website Builders by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Large
Enterprises, Smes and Individuals for the Years 2015, 2021 &
2027
EUROPE
Website Builders Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 61: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Website Builders by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Europe Historic Review for Website Builders by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: Europe 12-Year Perspective for Website Builders by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 64: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Website Builders by Type - PC and Mobile - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Website Builders by Type -
PC and Mobile Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Europe 12-Year Perspective for Website Builders by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for PC and Mobile
for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 67: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Website Builders by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Website Builders by
Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Europe 12-Year Perspective for Website Builders by
Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Cloud
and On-Premise for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 70: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Website Builders by End-Use - Large Enterprises, Smes and
Individuals - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Website Builders by
End-Use - Large Enterprises, Smes and Individuals Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Europe 12-Year Perspective for Website Builders by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Large
Enterprises, Smes and Individuals for the Years 2015, 2021 &
2027
FRANCE
Website Builders Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 73: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Website Builders by Type - PC and Mobile - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: France Historic Review for Website Builders by Type -
PC and Mobile Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: France 12-Year Perspective for Website Builders by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for PC and Mobile
for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 76: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Website Builders by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: France Historic Review for Website Builders by
Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: France 12-Year Perspective for Website Builders by
Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Cloud
and On-Premise for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 79: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Website Builders by End-Use - Large Enterprises, Smes and
Individuals - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: France Historic Review for Website Builders by
End-Use - Large Enterprises, Smes and Individuals Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: France 12-Year Perspective for Website Builders by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Large
Enterprises, Smes and Individuals for the Years 2015, 2021 &
2027
GERMANY
Website Builders Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 82: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Website Builders by Type - PC and Mobile - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Germany Historic Review for Website Builders by Type -
PC and Mobile Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Germany 12-Year Perspective for Website Builders by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for PC and Mobile
for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 85: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Website Builders by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Germany Historic Review for Website Builders by
Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Germany 12-Year Perspective for Website Builders by
Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Cloud
and On-Premise for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 88: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Website Builders by End-Use - Large Enterprises, Smes and
Individuals - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Germany Historic Review for Website Builders by
End-Use - Large Enterprises, Smes and Individuals Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Germany 12-Year Perspective for Website Builders by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Large
Enterprises, Smes and Individuals for the Years 2015, 2021 &
2027
ITALY
Table 91: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Website Builders by Type - PC and Mobile - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Italy Historic Review for Website Builders by Type -
PC and Mobile Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Italy 12-Year Perspective for Website Builders by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for PC and Mobile
for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 94: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Website Builders by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Italy Historic Review for Website Builders by
Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Italy 12-Year Perspective for Website Builders by
Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Cloud
and On-Premise for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 97: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Website Builders by End-Use - Large Enterprises, Smes and
Individuals - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Italy Historic Review for Website Builders by End-Use -
Large Enterprises, Smes and Individuals Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: Italy 12-Year Perspective for Website Builders by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Large
Enterprises, Smes and Individuals for the Years 2015, 2021 &
2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Website Builders Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 100: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Website Builders by Type - PC and Mobile - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 101: UK Historic Review for Website Builders by Type - PC
and Mobile Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 102: UK 12-Year Perspective for Website Builders by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for PC and Mobile for
the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 103: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Website Builders by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 104: UK Historic Review for Website Builders by
Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 105: UK 12-Year Perspective for Website Builders by
Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Cloud
and On-Premise for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 106: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Website Builders by End-Use - Large Enterprises, Smes and
Individuals - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 107: UK Historic Review for Website Builders by End-Use -
Large Enterprises, Smes and Individuals Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 108: UK 12-Year Perspective for Website Builders by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Large
Enterprises, Smes and Individuals for the Years 2015, 2021 &
2027
SPAIN
Table 109: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Website Builders by Type - PC and Mobile - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 110: Spain Historic Review for Website Builders by Type -
PC and Mobile Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 111: Spain 12-Year Perspective for Website Builders by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for PC and Mobile
for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 112: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Website Builders by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 113: Spain Historic Review for Website Builders by
Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 114: Spain 12-Year Perspective for Website Builders by
Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Cloud
and On-Premise for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 115: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Website Builders by End-Use - Large Enterprises, Smes and
Individuals - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 116: Spain Historic Review for Website Builders by
End-Use - Large Enterprises, Smes and Individuals Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 117: Spain 12-Year Perspective for Website Builders by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Large
Enterprises, Smes and Individuals for the Years 2015, 2021 &
2027
RUSSIA
Table 118: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Website Builders by Type - PC and Mobile - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 119: Russia Historic Review for Website Builders by Type -
PC and Mobile Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 120: Russia 12-Year Perspective for Website Builders by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for PC and Mobile
for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 121: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Website Builders by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 122: Russia Historic Review for Website Builders by
Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 123: Russia 12-Year Perspective for Website Builders by
Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Cloud
and On-Premise for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 124: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Website Builders by End-Use - Large Enterprises, Smes and
Individuals - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 125: Russia Historic Review for Website Builders by
End-Use - Large Enterprises, Smes and Individuals Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 126: Russia 12-Year Perspective for Website Builders by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Large
Enterprises, Smes and Individuals for the Years 2015, 2021 &
2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 127: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Website Builders by Type - PC and Mobile -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06050545/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________