Global Generic Drugs Market to Reach $507.8 Billion by 2026
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Generic Drugs estimated at US$365.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$507.8 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period. Small-Molecule Generics, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.2% CAGR to reach US$325.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Biosimilars segment is readjusted to a revised 6.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 37.7% share of the global Generic Drugs market.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $116.2 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $91.2 Billion by 2026
The Generic Drugs market in the U.S. is estimated at US$116.2 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 30.46% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$91.2 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7.2% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.8% and 5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$97.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period.
The market is expected to be driven by the steadily rising risk of various chronic diseases such as hypertension, obesity and diabetes. Though pharma companies continue to develop branded drugs due to the dearth of new blockbuster drugs coming into the marketplace, generic drugs are expected to continue meeting the majority of these therapeutic needs of the population, especially the expanding elderly population. With high cost of branded medication becoming a financial burden for people, efforts have intensified to develop cost effective generic variants. Several branded drugs are unable to extend their exclusivity leading to loss of patents and giving way to the manufacture of affordable generics. Major application areas for generic drugs include cardiology, anti-infection, anti-arthritis, CNS, anti-cancer and respiratory among others. Generic drugs for CVDs represent the dominant segment currently, accounting for majority share in the overall market. Cardiovascular diseases such as heart failure, high BP, circulatory disorders, dyslipidemia, cholesterol, arrhythmias, stroke and angina are the major causes of global deaths. The cardiovascular segment is expected to cover a larger part of the global generic drug market owing to several patent expirations of these drugs. Generic drugs for infectious diseases would gain much traction over the coming years mainly because of increasing number of cases worldwide. The COVID-19 pandemic emerged as a significant growth driver for generic drugs market over the past one year. As economies of nations crashed because of increasing unemployment, the demand for cheaper substitutes of branded drugs increased.
Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -
- Abbott Laboratories
- Apotex Inc.
- ASKA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
- Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited
- AstraZeneca Plc
- Baxter International Inc.
- Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited
- Eli Lilly and Company
- Endo International plc
- Fresenius Kabi
- GlaxoSmithKline Plc.
- H. Lundbeck A/S
- Hospira
- Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
- Mylan N.V.
- Novartis International AG
- Novo Nordisk A/S
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
- Sandoz International GmbH
- Sanofi-Aventis U.S. LLC
- STADA Arzneimittel AG
- Sun Pharma
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Generic Drugs - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share
in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this
Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?
How Fast the World is Vaccinated Will Determine How Soon the
Pandemic Will End: Global Number of Annual COVID-19 Vaccine
Doses (In Million) for Years 2020 through 2025 by Geographic
Region/Country
Progress on Vaccinations, Why Should Businesses Care?
These are Times When Questions Abound & Answers Are Few
With IMF’s Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts for 2021,
Most Companies Are Bullish About a Global Economic Comeback.
A Strong 2021 Economic Rebound Based On Pent-Up Demand Comes as
a Relief for Suffering Industries & Markets: World Economic
Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020
through 2022
How the Healthcare Industry Has & Continues to be Impacted by
the Pandemic & What’s the New Normal?
With the COVID-19 Pandemic Exposing Global Healthcare
Unpreparedness, There is Increasing Policy Led Focus on
Rebooting Health Systems Worldwide: Current & Required
Healthcare Spending as % of GDP
Impact of COVID-19 Crisis on Generic Drugs Market
Demand for Generic Pain Killers Rises
A Prelude to Generic Drugs
Generic Drugs Market Set for a Rapid Growth
US Dominates, Asia-Pacific to Exhibit the Fastest Growth
India- A Significant Market
Market Restraints
Competition
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Patent Expiries Set to Widen the Addressable Market for Generic
Drugs
Patent Expiries of Select Drugs in 2020
Patent Expiries of Select Drugs in 2021
Patent Expiries of Select Drugs in 2022
Patent Expiry of Select Major Drugs in the US: 2020-2022
Robust Demand for Pharmaceutical Drugs Drives Demand for
Generic Drugs
Cost Containment Measures Put Focus on Generics
Small Molecule Generics Represent the Dominant Segment
Increasing Demand for Biosimilars, Driven by Patent Expiry of
Major Biopharmaceutical Drugs
Patent Expiries of Major Biopharmaceutical Drugs in the US and
Europe
Progressive Regulatory Framework Accelerates Product Approvals &
Subsequently Market Revenues
Specific Guidelines for Biosimilars in Various Countries with
Year of Publication
Biosimilars Regulatory Agencies in Select Regional Markets
Biosimilar Approvals in the US (as of February 2021)
Biosimilar Approvals in Europe (as of January 2021)
Rising Healthcare Costs Drive Demand for Generic Drugs
World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years
2017-2023
Aging Population to Propel the Demand for Generic Drugs
Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in
Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035
and 2050
Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Drive the Demand for
Generic Drugs
Global Cost of Chronic Diseases (In US$ Billion) for the Years
2018 and 2030
Fatalities by Heart Conditions - Estimated Percentage Breakdown
for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease, Stroke,
and Others
Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million
for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040
Number of New Cancer Cases and Deaths (in Million) by Region
for 2018
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Generic Drugs by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Generic Drugs by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Generic Drugs by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Small-Molecule Generics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Small-Molecule Generics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Small-Molecule Generics
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Biosimilars by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Biosimilars by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Biosimilars by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cardiovascular by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Cardiovascular by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Cardiovascular by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Central Nervous System (CNS) by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Central Nervous System
(CNS) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Central Nervous System
(CNS) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Dermatology by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Dermatology by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Dermatology by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Oncology by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Oncology by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Oncology by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Respiratory by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Respiratory by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Respiratory by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Therapeutic Applications by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Other Therapeutic
Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Therapeutic
Applications by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Generic Drugs Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 28: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Generic Drugs by Type - Small-Molecule Generics and Biosimilars -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: USA Historic Review for Generic Drugs by Type -
Small-Molecule Generics and Biosimilars Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Generic Drugs by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Small-Molecule Generics
and Biosimilars for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 31: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Generic Drugs by Therapeutic Application - Cardiovascular,
Central Nervous System (CNS), Dermatology, Oncology,
Respiratory and Other Therapeutic Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: USA Historic Review for Generic Drugs by Therapeutic
Application - Cardiovascular, Central Nervous System (CNS),
Dermatology, Oncology, Respiratory and Other Therapeutic
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Generic Drugs by
Therapeutic Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Cardiovascular, Central Nervous System (CNS), Dermatology,
Oncology, Respiratory and Other Therapeutic Applications for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 34: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Generic Drugs by Type - Small-Molecule Generics and Biosimilars -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Generic Drugs by Type -
Small-Molecule Generics and Biosimilars Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Generic Drugs by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Small-Molecule
Generics and Biosimilars for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 37: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Generic Drugs by Therapeutic Application - Cardiovascular,
Central Nervous System (CNS), Dermatology, Oncology,
Respiratory and Other Therapeutic Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Generic Drugs by
Therapeutic Application - Cardiovascular, Central Nervous
System (CNS), Dermatology, Oncology, Respiratory and Other
Therapeutic Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Generic Drugs by
Therapeutic Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Cardiovascular, Central Nervous System (CNS), Dermatology,
Oncology, Respiratory and Other Therapeutic Applications for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Generic Drugs Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 40: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Generic Drugs by Type - Small-Molecule Generics and Biosimilars -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Generic Drugs by Type -
Small-Molecule Generics and Biosimilars Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Generic Drugs by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Small-Molecule Generics
and Biosimilars for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 43: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Generic Drugs by Therapeutic Application - Cardiovascular,
Central Nervous System (CNS), Dermatology, Oncology,
Respiratory and Other Therapeutic Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Japan Historic Review for Generic Drugs by
Therapeutic Application - Cardiovascular, Central Nervous
System (CNS), Dermatology, Oncology, Respiratory and Other
Therapeutic Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 45: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Generic Drugs by
Therapeutic Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Cardiovascular, Central Nervous System (CNS), Dermatology,
Oncology, Respiratory and Other Therapeutic Applications for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Generic Drugs Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 46: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Generic Drugs by Type - Small-Molecule Generics and Biosimilars -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: China Historic Review for Generic Drugs by Type -
Small-Molecule Generics and Biosimilars Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: China 15-Year Perspective for Generic Drugs by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Small-Molecule Generics
and Biosimilars for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 49: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Generic Drugs by Therapeutic Application - Cardiovascular,
Central Nervous System (CNS), Dermatology, Oncology,
Respiratory and Other Therapeutic Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: China Historic Review for Generic Drugs by
Therapeutic Application - Cardiovascular, Central Nervous
System (CNS), Dermatology, Oncology, Respiratory and Other
Therapeutic Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 51: China 15-Year Perspective for Generic Drugs by
Therapeutic Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Cardiovascular, Central Nervous System (CNS), Dermatology,
Oncology, Respiratory and Other Therapeutic Applications for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Generic Drugs Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 52: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Generic Drugs by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Generic Drugs by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Generic Drugs by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 55: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Generic Drugs by Type - Small-Molecule Generics and Biosimilars -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Generic Drugs by Type -
Small-Molecule Generics and Biosimilars Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Generic Drugs by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Small-Molecule
Generics and Biosimilars for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 58: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Generic Drugs by Therapeutic Application - Cardiovascular,
Central Nervous System (CNS), Dermatology, Oncology,
Respiratory and Other Therapeutic Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: Europe Historic Review for Generic Drugs by
Therapeutic Application - Cardiovascular, Central Nervous
System (CNS), Dermatology, Oncology, Respiratory and Other
Therapeutic Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 60: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Generic Drugs by
Therapeutic Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Cardiovascular, Central Nervous System (CNS), Dermatology,
Oncology, Respiratory and Other Therapeutic Applications for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Generic Drugs Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 61: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Generic Drugs by Type - Small-Molecule Generics and Biosimilars -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: France Historic Review for Generic Drugs by Type -
Small-Molecule Generics and Biosimilars Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: France 15-Year Perspective for Generic Drugs by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Small-Molecule
Generics and Biosimilars for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 64: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Generic Drugs by Therapeutic Application - Cardiovascular,
Central Nervous System (CNS), Dermatology, Oncology,
Respiratory and Other Therapeutic Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: France Historic Review for Generic Drugs by
Therapeutic Application - Cardiovascular, Central Nervous
System (CNS), Dermatology, Oncology, Respiratory and Other
Therapeutic Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 66: France 15-Year Perspective for Generic Drugs by
Therapeutic Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Cardiovascular, Central Nervous System (CNS), Dermatology,
Oncology, Respiratory and Other Therapeutic Applications for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Generic Drugs Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 67: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Generic Drugs by Type - Small-Molecule Generics and Biosimilars -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Germany Historic Review for Generic Drugs by Type -
Small-Molecule Generics and Biosimilars Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Generic Drugs by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Small-Molecule
Generics and Biosimilars for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 70: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Generic Drugs by Therapeutic Application - Cardiovascular,
Central Nervous System (CNS), Dermatology, Oncology,
Respiratory and Other Therapeutic Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Germany Historic Review for Generic Drugs by
Therapeutic Application - Cardiovascular, Central Nervous
System (CNS), Dermatology, Oncology, Respiratory and Other
Therapeutic Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 72: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Generic Drugs by
Therapeutic Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Cardiovascular, Central Nervous System (CNS), Dermatology,
Oncology, Respiratory and Other Therapeutic Applications for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 73: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Generic Drugs by Type - Small-Molecule Generics and Biosimilars -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Italy Historic Review for Generic Drugs by Type -
Small-Molecule Generics and Biosimilars Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Generic Drugs by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Small-Molecule Generics
and Biosimilars for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 76: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Generic Drugs by Therapeutic Application - Cardiovascular,
Central Nervous System (CNS), Dermatology, Oncology,
Respiratory and Other Therapeutic Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: Italy Historic Review for Generic Drugs by
Therapeutic Application - Cardiovascular, Central Nervous
System (CNS), Dermatology, Oncology, Respiratory and Other
Therapeutic Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 78: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Generic Drugs by
Therapeutic Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Cardiovascular, Central Nervous System (CNS), Dermatology,
Oncology, Respiratory and Other Therapeutic Applications for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Generic Drugs Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 79: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Generic
Drugs by Type - Small-Molecule Generics and Biosimilars -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: UK Historic Review for Generic Drugs by Type -
Small-Molecule Generics and Biosimilars Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: UK 15-Year Perspective for Generic Drugs by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Small-Molecule Generics
and Biosimilars for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 82: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Generic
Drugs by Therapeutic Application - Cardiovascular, Central
Nervous System (CNS), Dermatology, Oncology, Respiratory and
Other Therapeutic Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: UK Historic Review for Generic Drugs by Therapeutic
Application - Cardiovascular, Central Nervous System (CNS),
Dermatology, Oncology, Respiratory and Other Therapeutic
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: UK 15-Year Perspective for Generic Drugs by
Therapeutic Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Cardiovascular, Central Nervous System (CNS), Dermatology,
Oncology, Respiratory and Other Therapeutic Applications for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 85: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Generic Drugs by Type - Small-Molecule Generics and Biosimilars -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Spain Historic Review for Generic Drugs by Type -
Small-Molecule Generics and Biosimilars Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Generic Drugs by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Small-Molecule Generics
and Biosimilars for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 88: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Generic Drugs by Therapeutic Application - Cardiovascular,
Central Nervous System (CNS), Dermatology, Oncology,
Respiratory and Other Therapeutic Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Spain Historic Review for Generic Drugs by
Therapeutic Application - Cardiovascular, Central Nervous
System (CNS), Dermatology, Oncology, Respiratory and Other
Therapeutic Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 90: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Generic Drugs by
Therapeutic Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Cardiovascular, Central Nervous System (CNS), Dermatology,
Oncology, Respiratory and Other Therapeutic Applications for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 91: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Generic Drugs by Type - Small-Molecule Generics and Biosimilars -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Russia Historic Review for Generic Drugs by Type -
Small-Molecule Generics and Biosimilars Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Generic Drugs by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Small-Molecule
Generics and Biosimilars for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 94: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Generic Drugs by Therapeutic Application - Cardiovascular,
Central Nervous System (CNS), Dermatology, Oncology,
Respiratory and Other Therapeutic Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Russia Historic Review for Generic Drugs by
Therapeutic Application - Cardiovascular, Central Nervous
System (CNS), Dermatology, Oncology, Respiratory and Other
Therapeutic Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 96: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Generic Drugs by
Therapeutic Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Cardiovascular, Central Nervous System (CNS), Dermatology,
Oncology, Respiratory and Other Therapeutic Applications for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 97: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Generic Drugs by Type - Small-Molecule Generics and
Biosimilars - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Generic Drugs by
Type - Small-Molecule Generics and Biosimilars Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Generic Drugs
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Small-Molecule Generics and Biosimilars for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 100: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Generic Drugs by Therapeutic Application -
Cardiovascular, Central Nervous System (CNS), Dermatology,
Oncology, Respiratory and Other Therapeutic Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 101: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Generic Drugs by
Therapeutic Application - Cardiovascular, Central Nervous
System (CNS), Dermatology, Oncology, Respiratory and Other
Therapeutic Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 102: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Generic Drugs
by Therapeutic Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Cardiovascular, Central Nervous System (CNS),
Dermatology, Oncology, Respiratory and Other Therapeutic
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Generic Drugs Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 103: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Generic Drugs by Geographic Region - Australia, India,
South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Generic Drugs by
Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 105: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Generic Drugs
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets
for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 106: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Generic Drugs by Type - Small-Molecule Generics and
Biosimilars - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Generic Drugs by
Type - Small-Molecule Generics and Biosimilars Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 108: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Generic Drugs
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Small-Molecule Generics and Biosimilars for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 109: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Generic Drugs by Therapeutic Application - Cardiovascular,
Central Nervous System (CNS), Dermatology, Oncology,
