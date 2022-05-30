Green Technology and Sustainability Market Size to Grow by USD 44.4 Billion | Revenue Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, And Trends | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, May 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In recent years, sustainability and the environment have been sensitive topics discussed at the global level. Geopolitics and government organisations are continuously monitoring statistics associated with renewable energy, recycling, soil erosion, agricultural sustainability and others. The influence of social media and the internet of things (IoT) are generating a huge impact on the growth of the market.

The Global Market revenue size stood at a value USD 10.9 Billion in the year 2021. The Global Green Technology and Sustainability Market size is expected to reach USD 44.4 Billion by the year 2028 and is forecasted to grow exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 26.4% during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics :

Driver: Potential Use of RFID Sensor across industries to Drive the Market

The growing potential of manufacturing industries to adapt RFID technology is gaining huge benefits for the green technology and sustainability sector. Government initiatives and technology advances associated with RFID sensors drive the market growth. Manufacturing industries are setting goals that benefit the environment and achieve sustainable goals. RFID technology improves from 75% of inventory accuracy up to 95%. The investments benefit manufacturers by cutting down costs and streamlining supply chain accuracy. This gradually benefits the sustainability of industries.

Key Insights & Findings from the Report:

According to our primary respondents’ research, the Green Technology and Sustainability market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of roughly 26.4% during the forecast period.

The Green Technology and Sustainability market was estimated to be worth roughly USD 10.9 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 44.4 Billion by 2028; based on primary research.

On the basis of region, Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the worldwide Green Technology and Sustainability market.





Segmentation of the Global Green Technology and Sustainability Market:

Component Solution Services

Technology IoT AI and Analytics Digital Twin Cloud Computing Security Blockchain

Application Carbon Footprint Management Green Building Water Purification Water Leak Detection Fire Detection Soil condition/Moisture Monitoring Crop Monitoring Forest Monitoring Weather Monitoring and Forecasting Air and Water Pollution Monitoring Sustainable Mining and Exploration

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/green-technology-and-sustainability-market-1581

Restrain: High Cost of Product Associated with Green Technology

The major concern associated for implementing Green technology is the initial investments required. Large industries are able to make investment but small industries are incapable for taking such decisions, thus Green Technology and Sustainability Market is expected to slow down in coming years. Government should take initiatives by providing assistance and subsidies for small scale industries to adopt green technology.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the healthcare industry. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020.

Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

The report on Green Technology and Sustainability Market highlights:

Assessment of the market

Premium Insights

Competitive Landscape

COVID Impact Analysis

Historic Data, Estimates and Forecast

Company Profiles

Global and Regional Dynamics





Regional Analysis :

North America Dominates the Global Green Technology and Sustainability Market

North America held the largest market share in 2021. The growth in the market is majorly due increasing government initiatives and wide base of key manufacturers implementing green technology. Major key players are involved in R&D and integrating advanced technologies to overcome challenge related to climate change rise in levels of emissions, pollution, and waste.

The Asia Pacific is considered to be a favorable market for investments and is expected to generate maximum revenue in during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the focus of developing countries, such as China, India, and Singapore, on the integration of advanced technologies to enhance business processes.

List of Prominent Players in Green Technology and Sustainability Market:

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 143 Pages and in-depth TOC on " Green Technology and Sustainability Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Component (Solution, Services), by Technology (IoT, AI and Analytics, Digital Twin, Cloud Computing), by Application (Carbon Footprint Management, Green Building, Water Purification, Water Leak Detection), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028) "

Recent Developments:

In January 2020, GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy and Terra Power collaborated to design and construct the VTR for the US DOE. This collaboration brings together a strong team of engineers and scientists with considerable experience in sodium reactor technology.

In September 2019, Salesforce announced Sustainability Cloud, a carbon accounting product for businesses. Salesforce’s Sustainability Cloud enables businesses to quickly track, analyze, and report reliable environmental data to help them reduce their carbon emissions.

Key questions answered in the report:

Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

Which are the top five players of the Green Technology and Sustainability Market?

How will the Green Technology and Sustainability Market change in the upcoming six years?

Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the Green Technology and Sustainability Market?

What is the Green Technology and Sustainability market drivers and restrictions?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Green Technology and Sustainability Market throughout the forecast period?

This market titled “Green Technology and Sustainability Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Browse More Related Report:

