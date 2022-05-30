Global Diaper (Adult and Baby) Markets, 2022-2026 - Increasing Focus on Ingredient Transparency & Rise in the Demand for Biodegradable Diapers

Dublin, May 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Diaper (Adult and Baby Diaper) Market: Analysis By Product Type, By Distribution Channel, By Region Size and Trends with Impact of COVID-19 and Forecast up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global diaper market in 2021 was valued at US$83.85 billion, and is likely to reach US$127.54 billion by 2026



Globally, the diaper industry is growing, owing to the increasing awareness about personal and baby hygiene. At the moment, high birth rates in emerging countries and growth in numbers of aging population in developed countries are propelling the demand for diaper.

The diaper has been gaining its popularity predominantly due to increase in female participation in labor force and increased awareness about personal hygiene and infant hygiene, especially in North America. The diaper market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.75% during the forecast period of 2022-2026.

Global Diaper Market Dynamics:

Growth Drivers: The increase in the number of working women provides a chance for countries to expand their workforce and achieve greater economic growth, as a result the disposable income will increase, thereby propelling the diaper market growth. Further, the market has been expanding during the past few years, owing to factors such as, aging population, increase in urban population, high birth rate in emerging countries and delayed toilet training of children in developed countries.

Challenges: Growing health concern due to the presence of harmful chemicals in the baby diapers is projected to restrict market growth.

Trends: Rising environment concerns represents a key factor driving the demand of biodegradable diapers. Biodegradable diapers are made from biodegradable fibers such as cotton, bamboo, starch, etc. These are eco-friendly in nature and safe for babies as these are chemical free. The demand for biodegradable diaper will drive the overall diaper market in coming years. More trends in the market are believed to grow the diaper market during the forecasted period, which may include continuous research and development (R&D) activities, increasing focus on ingredient transparency, and smart diaper.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19 and Way Forward:



The COVID-19 pandemic had a mixed impact on the global diaper market. As a result of the pandemic, an increase in demand for diaper was observed especially in baby diaper market. The impact of prolonged lockdown had created a sudden gap in supply and demand of the diaper industry.

The COVID-19 created awareness about eco-friendly products and usage of adult diaper was redefined. In the coming years, the market is predicted to grow at a faster rate and recover to the pre-COVID marks. With the increased understanding of the benefits of adult diapers, large number of private companies involvement in adult diaper industry, and changes in marketing techniques has been observed in the industry.



Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments:



The global diaper market is highly fragmented. However, country specific diaper market such as Indonesia and Japan are found to be dominated. The involvement of leading consumer goods players who have identified the market's tremendous potential and control the bulk of the revenue share.

The market is expanding and shifting in response to customer demand for sanitary and quick-drying, absorbing, and leak technology advances, as the market provides a chance for businesses to capture sales from a more diverse range of consumers. To acquire significant market traction, established corporations have been inventing new technologies and experimenting with natural substances.

Market Segmentation Analysis:

The baby diaper space segment held the highest share of 80.5% in 2021, as parents are becoming more aware of the need of newborn cleanliness.

Disposable diaper segment holds more than half of the share in baby diaper market in 2021, while tape type adult diaper segment is the fastest growing segment with a CAGR of more than 14% during forecast period, due to the rapid advancement in the tape type adult diaper.

By Distribution Channel: The market report has segmented the adult and baby diaper markets into two segments on the basis of distribution channel: offline and online. In both markets, the fastest growing category is online, with a CAGR of roughly 10% for the baby diaper industry and over 13% for the adult diaper market.

The North American baby diaper market enjoyed the largest share of 32% of the global market in 2021, primarily owing to the region's high literacy rates and widespread awareness of personal hygiene. On the other hand, the Asia Pacific adult diaper market is the emerging region in the global market, growing at a CAGR of 17% due to the rising number of cases of urine incontinence in Asian countries such as China, Japan, and India.

The key players of the global diaper market are:

The Procter & Gamble Company

Johnson & Johnson Inc.

Unicharm Corporation

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Essity Aktiebolag

Ontex Group

Hengan International Group Company Ltd

Nobel Hygiene

Bumkins

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Diapers: An Overview

2.2 Diaper: Segmentation



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Diaper Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Diaper Market by Value

3.1.2 Global Diaper Market by End-User (Baby Diapers, and Adult Diapers)

3.2 Global Baby Diaper Market: An Analysis

3.3 Global Baby Diaper Market: Product Type Analysis

3.4 Global Baby Diaper Market: Distribution Channel Analysis

3.5 Global Adult Diaper Market: An Analysis

3.6 Global Adult Diaper Market: Product Type Analysis

3.7 Global Adult Diaper Market: Distribution Channel Analysis

3.8 Global Smart Diaper Market: An Analysis



4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 North America Diaper Market: An Analysis

4.1.1 North America Baby Diaper Market by Value

4.1.2 North America Baby Diaper Market by Region (The US, Canada, and Mexico)

4.1.3 The US Baby Diaper Market by Value

4.1.4 Mexico Baby Diaper Market by Value

4.1.5 Canada Baby Diaper Market by Value

4.1.6 North America Adult Diaper Market by Value

4.2 Latin America & Middle East Africa Diaper Market: An Analysis

4.3 Asia Pacific Diaper Market: An Analysis

4.4 Europe Diaper Market: An Analysis



5. Impact of Covid-19

5.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Diaper Market

5.1.1 Impact on Global Baby Diaper Market

5.1.2 Impact on Global Adult Diaper Market

5.2 Post COVID-19 on Global Diaper Market



6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Growth Drivers

6.1.1 Growing Number of Working Women

6.1.2 Growing Number of Geriatric Population

6.1.3 Rapid Urbanization

6.1.4 High Birth Rates in Emerging Economies

6.2 Challenges

6.2.1 Outbreak of Skin Rashes

6.3 Market Trends

6.3.1 Smart Diapers

6.3.2 Increasing Focus on Ingredient Transparency

6.3.3 Continuous Research and Development (R&D) Activities

6.3.4 Rise in the Demand for Biodegradable Diapers



7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Indonesia Diaper Market: Players Analysis

7.1.1 Indonesia Baby Diaper Players by Market Share

7.2 Japan Diaper Market: Players Analysis

7.2.1 Japan Baby Diaper Players by Market Share

7.2.2 Japan Adult Diaper Players by Market Share



8. Company Profiles

8.1 Business Overview

8.2 Operating Segments

8.3 Business Strategy

