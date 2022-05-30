New York, May 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Wire Compounds and Cable Compounds Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033306/?utm_source=GNW
Global Wire Compounds and Cable Compounds Market to Reach $17 Billion by 2026
Wire and cable compounds are primarily used for providing high degree of insulation to wires and preventing moisture leakage in power transmission or telecommunication cables. Representing flexible, durable and quality insulators, wire and cable compounds are known for their ability to impart superior mechanical stability along with excellent corrosive and chemical resistance to wires and cables. These compounds are intended to act as effective jackets to conducting materials, making them perfect for used in a broad array of industries, from power and automotive to construction and communication. Wire and cable compounds are categorized into halogenated and non-halogenated polymers. Halogenated polymers include Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) and Chlorinated Polyethylene (CPE). Non-Halogenated Polymers include Cross-Linked Polyethylene (XLPE), Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPES), Thermoplastic Olefins (TPOS), Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) and Thermoplastic Vulcanates (TPV) among others.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Wire Compounds and Cable Compounds estimated at US$11.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$17 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period. Halogenated Polymers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.2% CAGR to reach US$10.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Non-Halogenated Polymers segment is readjusted to a revised 7.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 41% share of the global Wire Compounds and Cable Compounds market.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.7 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $5.2 Billion by 2026
The Wire Compounds and Cable Compounds market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 14.16% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$5.2 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7.4% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.3% and 5.8% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$5.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period.
Wire and cable compounds are widely used in power transmission applications. Increasing investment in smart grids along with rising production of renewable energy is presumed to fuel the market growth. Wire and cable compounds are also gaining from government initiatives toward upgrade of transmission & distribution systems and increasing number of wind and offshore farms. The market growth is further facilitated by continuous expansion of the automotive industry and ongoing investments in infrastructure development. Market growth will also be facilitated by increasing demand from automotive applications including e-mobility owing to their superior heat resistance and mechanical rollover resistance. These cables and wires are extensively used for connecting car battery to other components. Automotive applications also use high-voltage single- and multi-core wires and cables to transmit power. Increasing use of advanced wire and cable compounds in the automotive industry along with public and private investments to promote generation of renewable energy is expected to bode well for growth in the market.
By End-Use, Construction Segment to Reach $7.5 Billion by 2026
Construction continues to be the commanding segment of the market. Growth in the construction sector is stimulated by increasing focus of developing economies on infrastructure development and construction activity. With the global population growing at a robust rate, specifically in the developing nations, demand for housing units and infrastructure facilities is expected to increase post-COVID 19, thereby offering huge growth opportunities for the wires and cables market. Global market for Construction (End-Use) segment is estimated at US$4.9 Billion in 2020, and is projected to reach US$7.5 Billion by 2026 reflecting a compounded annual growth rate of 7.4% over the analysis period. China constitutes the largest regional market for Construction segment, accounting for 33.9% of the global sales in 2020. China is poised to register the fastest compounded annual growth rate of 8.1% over the analysis period, to reach US$2.9 Billion by 2027.
Select Competitors (Total 41 Featured) -
- Belden, Inc.
- Borouge
- DuPont de Nemours, Inc
- Eastman Chemical Company
- Evonik Industries AG
- Exxon Mobil Corporation
- General Cable Technologies Corporation
- Hanwha Chemical Corporation
- LS Cable & System Ltd
- Nexans S.A
- Avient Corporation
- Prysmian Group
- SCG Chemicals Co., Ltd.
- Solvay S.A.
- Southwire Company, LLC
- Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.
- The Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.
- Trelleborg AB
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)
for 2019, 2020 & 2021
Business Climate Indicator in the Euro Area for the Period June
2019 to May 2020
Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020
Induced Weakness in End Use Sectors Adversely Impacts Demand
for Wire and Cable Compounds
Wire Compounds and Cable Compounds - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Wire and Cable Compounds: A Prelude
Asia-Pacific Leads Demand
Recent Industry Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Industry Witnesses Increasing Shift towards Halogen Free Compounds
Influx of New Products with Superior Properties Favors
Expansion of Wire Insulation & Jacketing Compounds Market
PVC Emerges as Popular Insulation Material
Manufacturers Focus on Customized Offerings and Sustainability
Telecommunications Industry: A Key Driver
COVID-19 Impacts Investments in 5G
Global Smartphone Subscription Breakdown by Technology: 2019
and 2025
Europe Plots Catch-Up in Global 5G Race to Drive Covid-19 Recovery
Industry 4.0 Generates Strong Opportunities
Global Industrial Automation Market (in US$ Billion) for the
Years 2019, 2022, 2024 and 2026
Fiber Optic Wires & Cables Gain Widespread Popularity
Fiber Optics Emerge as Preferred Transmission Medium for
Undersea Applications
Fiber Optic Cables Make Headwinds towards Diagnostic & Digital
Imaging Applications in Healthcare
Rising Bandwidth Demand Puts Wires and Cables Market in Overdrive
Global Internet Video Traffic in Exabytes for the Years 2019 &
2021
Breakdown of Internet Users (in %) by Region: Q1 2020
Spurt in Work-From-Home & Online Collaboration Volumes amid
COVID-19 Spur Bandwidth Needs Worldwide
Fixed Broadband Speed (in mbps) in Select Countries: April 2020
Focus on Building Crisis Resilient Smart Cities to Drive Demand
for Better Internet Infrastructure
Global Smart City Spending (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2021,
2023 & 2025
Rise of Mobile Communication Networks Accelerates
Telecommunication Sector to a New Level, Generating Parallel
Opportunities to Wires & Cables Market
Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total Population:
2016-2021
Power Infrastructure Investments to Drive Growth
Focus on Establishing Renewable Energy Infrastructure Lends
Traction
Share of Renewable Energy in Energy Generation: 2008-2022
Global Renewable Energy Breakdown by Type: 2010 Vs 2030
COVID-19 Highlights the Importance of Renewables
EHV and HV Insulated Power Cables: Changing Operating Environment
Covid-19 Outbreak Dents Demand in Residential & Commercial
Construction Sector
Global Construction Spending (in US$ Trillion) for the Years
2019, 2020 & 2021
Automotive Industry Remains an Important Consumer
Recovery in Automotive Industry Post COVID -19 to Support Demand
World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022
Evolving Car Electronics to Drive Long Term Gains
Measuring the Growing Importance of Electronics in Cars:
Automotive Electronics as a Percentage of Vehicle Production
Cost for the Years 2010, 2020 & 2030
Popularity of Electric Vehicles to Power Growth
Global Electric Car Fleet Size (In Thousand Units) for the
Years 2014, 2016, 2018, 2020 and 2022
Global Electric Light vehicle Sales as a Percentage of total
Sales for the Years 2016, 2020, 2024, 2028
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wire
Compounds and Cable Compounds by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Wire Compounds and Cable
Compounds by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Wire Compounds and Cable
Compounds by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Halogenated Polymers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Halogenated Polymers by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Halogenated Polymers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Non-Halogenated Polymers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Non-Halogenated Polymers by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Non-Halogenated Polymers
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Construction by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Construction by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Construction by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Power by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Power by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Power by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Communications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Communications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Communications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Wire Compounds and Cable Compounds Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States
for 2022 (E)
Table 25: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wire
Compounds and Cable Compounds by Type - Halogenated Polymers
and Non-Halogenated Polymers - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 26: USA Historic Review for Wire Compounds and Cable
Compounds by Type - Halogenated Polymers and Non-Halogenated
Polymers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Wire Compounds and Cable
Compounds by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Halogenated Polymers and Non-Halogenated Polymers for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 28: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wire
Compounds and Cable Compounds by End-Use - Construction, Power,
Communications, Automotive and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: USA Historic Review for Wire Compounds and Cable
Compounds by End-Use - Construction, Power, Communications,
Automotive and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Wire Compounds and Cable
Compounds by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Construction, Power, Communications, Automotive and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 31: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wire Compounds and Cable Compounds by Type - Halogenated
Polymers and Non-Halogenated Polymers - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Wire Compounds and Cable
Compounds by Type - Halogenated Polymers and Non-Halogenated
Polymers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Wire Compounds and
Cable Compounds by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Halogenated Polymers and Non-Halogenated Polymers
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 34: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wire Compounds and Cable Compounds by End-Use - Construction,
Power, Communications, Automotive and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Wire Compounds and Cable
Compounds by End-Use - Construction, Power, Communications,
Automotive and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Wire Compounds and
Cable Compounds by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Construction, Power, Communications, Automotive
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Wire Compounds and Cable Compounds Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 37: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wire
Compounds and Cable Compounds by Type - Halogenated Polymers
and Non-Halogenated Polymers - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 38: Japan Historic Review for Wire Compounds and Cable
Compounds by Type - Halogenated Polymers and Non-Halogenated
Polymers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Wire Compounds and
Cable Compounds by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Halogenated Polymers and Non-Halogenated Polymers
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 40: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wire
Compounds and Cable Compounds by End-Use - Construction, Power,
Communications, Automotive and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Wire Compounds and Cable
Compounds by End-Use - Construction, Power, Communications,
Automotive and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 42: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Wire Compounds and
Cable Compounds by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Construction, Power, Communications, Automotive
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Wire Compounds and Cable Compounds Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 43: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wire
Compounds and Cable Compounds by Type - Halogenated Polymers
and Non-Halogenated Polymers - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 44: China Historic Review for Wire Compounds and Cable
Compounds by Type - Halogenated Polymers and Non-Halogenated
Polymers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: China 15-Year Perspective for Wire Compounds and
Cable Compounds by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Halogenated Polymers and Non-Halogenated Polymers
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 46: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wire
Compounds and Cable Compounds by End-Use - Construction, Power,
Communications, Automotive and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: China Historic Review for Wire Compounds and Cable
Compounds by End-Use - Construction, Power, Communications,
Automotive and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 48: China 15-Year Perspective for Wire Compounds and
Cable Compounds by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Construction, Power, Communications, Automotive
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Wire Compounds and Cable Compounds Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 49: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wire Compounds and Cable Compounds by Geographic Region -
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Wire Compounds and Cable
Compounds by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Wire Compounds and
Cable Compounds by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 52: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wire Compounds and Cable Compounds by Type - Halogenated
Polymers and Non-Halogenated Polymers - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Wire Compounds and Cable
Compounds by Type - Halogenated Polymers and Non-Halogenated
Polymers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Wire Compounds and
Cable Compounds by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Halogenated Polymers and Non-Halogenated Polymers
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 55: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wire Compounds and Cable Compounds by End-Use - Construction,
Power, Communications, Automotive and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Wire Compounds and Cable
Compounds by End-Use - Construction, Power, Communications,
Automotive and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Wire Compounds and
Cable Compounds by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Construction, Power, Communications, Automotive
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Wire Compounds and Cable Compounds Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 58: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wire Compounds and Cable Compounds by Type - Halogenated
Polymers and Non-Halogenated Polymers - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 59: France Historic Review for Wire Compounds and Cable
Compounds by Type - Halogenated Polymers and Non-Halogenated
Polymers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: France 15-Year Perspective for Wire Compounds and
Cable Compounds by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Halogenated Polymers and Non-Halogenated Polymers
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 61: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wire Compounds and Cable Compounds by End-Use - Construction,
Power, Communications, Automotive and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: France Historic Review for Wire Compounds and Cable
Compounds by End-Use - Construction, Power, Communications,
Automotive and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 63: France 15-Year Perspective for Wire Compounds and
Cable Compounds by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Construction, Power, Communications, Automotive
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Wire Compounds and Cable Compounds Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 64: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wire Compounds and Cable Compounds by Type - Halogenated
Polymers and Non-Halogenated Polymers - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 65: Germany Historic Review for Wire Compounds and Cable
Compounds by Type - Halogenated Polymers and Non-Halogenated
Polymers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Wire Compounds and
Cable Compounds by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Halogenated Polymers and Non-Halogenated Polymers
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 67: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wire Compounds and Cable Compounds by End-Use - Construction,
Power, Communications, Automotive and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Germany Historic Review for Wire Compounds and Cable
Compounds by End-Use - Construction, Power, Communications,
Automotive and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 69: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Wire Compounds and
Cable Compounds by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Construction, Power, Communications, Automotive
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 70: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wire
Compounds and Cable Compounds by Type - Halogenated Polymers
and Non-Halogenated Polymers - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 71: Italy Historic Review for Wire Compounds and Cable
Compounds by Type - Halogenated Polymers and Non-Halogenated
Polymers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Wire Compounds and
Cable Compounds by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Halogenated Polymers and Non-Halogenated Polymers
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 73: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wire
Compounds and Cable Compounds by End-Use - Construction, Power,
Communications, Automotive and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Italy Historic Review for Wire Compounds and Cable
Compounds by End-Use - Construction, Power, Communications,
Automotive and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 75: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Wire Compounds and
Cable Compounds by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Construction, Power, Communications, Automotive
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Wire Compounds and Cable Compounds Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom
for 2022 (E)
Table 76: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wire
Compounds and Cable Compounds by Type - Halogenated Polymers
and Non-Halogenated Polymers - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 77: UK Historic Review for Wire Compounds and Cable
Compounds by Type - Halogenated Polymers and Non-Halogenated
Polymers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: UK 15-Year Perspective for Wire Compounds and Cable
Compounds by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Halogenated Polymers and Non-Halogenated Polymers for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 79: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wire
Compounds and Cable Compounds by End-Use - Construction, Power,
Communications, Automotive and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: UK Historic Review for Wire Compounds and Cable
Compounds by End-Use - Construction, Power, Communications,
Automotive and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 81: UK 15-Year Perspective for Wire Compounds and Cable
Compounds by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Construction, Power, Communications, Automotive and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 82: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wire
Compounds and Cable Compounds by Type - Halogenated Polymers
and Non-Halogenated Polymers - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 83: Spain Historic Review for Wire Compounds and Cable
Compounds by Type - Halogenated Polymers and Non-Halogenated
Polymers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Wire Compounds and
Cable Compounds by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Halogenated Polymers and Non-Halogenated Polymers
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 85: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wire
Compounds and Cable Compounds by End-Use - Construction, Power,
Communications, Automotive and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Spain Historic Review for Wire Compounds and Cable
Compounds by End-Use - Construction, Power, Communications,
Automotive and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 87: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Wire Compounds and
Cable Compounds by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Construction, Power, Communications, Automotive
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 88: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wire Compounds and Cable Compounds by Type - Halogenated
Polymers and Non-Halogenated Polymers - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 89: Russia Historic Review for Wire Compounds and Cable
Compounds by Type - Halogenated Polymers and Non-Halogenated
Polymers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Wire Compounds and
Cable Compounds by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Halogenated Polymers and Non-Halogenated Polymers
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 91: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wire Compounds and Cable Compounds by End-Use - Construction,
Power, Communications, Automotive and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Russia Historic Review for Wire Compounds and Cable
Compounds by End-Use - Construction, Power, Communications,
Automotive and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 93: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Wire Compounds and
Cable Compounds by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Construction, Power, Communications, Automotive
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 94: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Wire Compounds and Cable Compounds by Type - Halogenated
Polymers and Non-Halogenated Polymers - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 95: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Wire Compounds and
Cable Compounds by Type - Halogenated Polymers and
Non-Halogenated Polymers Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 96: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Wire Compounds
and Cable Compounds by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Halogenated Polymers and Non-Halogenated Polymers
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 97: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Wire Compounds and Cable Compounds by End-Use -
Construction, Power, Communications, Automotive and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Wire Compounds and
Cable Compounds by End-Use - Construction, Power,
Communications, Automotive and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Wire Compounds
and Cable Compounds by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Construction, Power, Communications, Automotive
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Wire Compounds and Cable Compounds Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for
2022 (E)
Table 100: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Wire Compounds and Cable Compounds by Geographic Region -
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Wire Compounds and
Cable Compounds by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South
Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 102: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Wire Compounds
and Cable Compounds by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Revenues for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 103: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Wire Compounds and Cable Compounds by Type - Halogenated
Polymers and Non-Halogenated Polymers - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Wire Compounds and
Cable Compounds by Type - Halogenated Polymers and
Non-Halogenated Polymers Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 105: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Wire Compounds
and Cable Compounds by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Halogenated Polymers and Non-Halogenated Polymers
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 106: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Wire Compounds and Cable Compounds by End-Use -
Construction, Power, Communications, Automotive and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Wire Compounds and
Cable Compounds by End-Use - Construction, Power,
Communications, Automotive and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
