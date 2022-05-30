Global Battery Chargers Market Trajectory & Analytics, 2020-2022 & 2022-2026 - Rising Interest in Fast Chargers for Auto and Smartphone Applications

Dublin, May 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Battery Chargers - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Battery Chargers Market to Reach $32 Billion by 2026

The global market for Battery Chargers estimated at US$21 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$32 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period.

OEM, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 7.5% CAGR to reach US$22.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Replacement segment is readjusted to a revised 6.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 35.5% share of the global Battery Chargers market.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.1 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $6.8 Billion by 2026

The Battery Chargers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.1 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 27.04% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$6.8 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 10.8% through the analysis period.

mong the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.8% and 6.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$7.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period.



Over the years, continuous rise in the production and sales of battery-driven electronic products and equipment, and the development of an entirely new class of battery technologies has spurred growth in the global battery chargers market.

Rising energy storage needs of electronic devices/equipment used in major end-use markets including automotive, industrial, information technology, telecommunications, and consumer electronics constitutes a major growth driver for the battery chargers market.

Rapid advances in rechargeable battery technology in line with manufacturers` relentless focus on infusing new functional characteristics and manufacture them in smaller and lighter formats is having a significant impact on battery chargers market.



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Price: A Key Influencing Factor

Opportunities for Battery Chargers Market in Asia

Outsourcing Trend Catches Up Battery Chargers

Charger Repurchase Intervals: A Key Influencing Factor

Growing Demand for Mobile Computing Devices Lends Traction to Market Growth

Charging Solutions for Smartphones

Popularity of Solar Mobile Phone Chargers Rides On the Strength of the Green Trend

Mobile Device Chargers Market: Characterized by High Competition

Select Emerging Trends in Battery Charging Technology

Best Rechargeable Battery Chargers

Popular Portable Chargers

Select Power Banks

Select Innovative Charging Technologies: Commercialized and Developmental

Product Innovations and Technology Developments Steer the Momentum

Trends in Product Design

Fast Charging: A Glance into Future Developments

A Review of Developments in Battery Designs for Faster Charging

Rising Demand for Rechargeable Lithium Batteries Enthuses Chargers Market

Applications of Lithium-Ion Batteries

Use of Li-Ion Batteries in Smart Electricity Grid Systems Extends New Opportunities

Electric Vehicles: A Significant Opportunity for Li-ion Batteries Market

Growing Demand for NiMH Batteries Enthralls Chargers Market

Sustained Demand for Alkaline Batteries: A Challenge for Battery Chargers Market

Fuel Cell Battery Chargers: Yet to Become Practical

Huge Potential for Rechargeable Batteries in EVs Augurs Well for Battery Chargers

Government Promotion to Drive Growth in EV Chargers Market

Innovative Charger Designs Emerge for Motorcycles and Cars

Wireless Chargers: The Latest Buzzword

Wireless Chargers to Gain Significant Adoption

Long-Distance Energy Transfer: Key Focus Area for Technology Developers

A Peek into Wireless Charging Technologies

Wireless Charging Catches Attention of Car Companies

Rising Interest in Fast Chargers for Auto and Smartphone Applications

Future Looks Promising for Green Battery Chargers

Smart Chargers Steadily Gaining Ground

CEC Mandate on Battery Chargers: Reducing Energy Wastage while Charging

Regulatory Overview

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

