The O’Cannabiz International Conference, Awards and Expo returns this week

Toronto, ON, May 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The O’Cannabiz International Conference, Awards and Expo, the leading industry event to showcase and promote cannabis brands, is now open for registration. After an 18-month hiatus, the annual event will run between June 1-3 at the International Center in Toronto, ON and will set the stage for thought provoking dialogue, insightful education programs and networking.

The three-day event anticipates strong demand as in-person events reemerge and return to their pre-pandemic day glory. With over 100,000 square feet of exhibits, a live musical performance by the legendary group, The Wailers, the first ever Terpene Cup Challenge and unlimited opportunities to connect and learn, this year’s event will be the biggest yet.

O’Cannabiz is the perfect meeting place for cannabis industry professionals to come together and celebrate the brands, companies and people contributing to the success of the industry. This year’s event will explore the possibilities for industry growth, through new educational learning programs and a line-up of prominent keynote speakers. Attendees can expect to see some amazing exhibitors on this year's expo floor including presenting partner ND Supplies, Boveda, 3M, CannDelta, Leafythings, CannabisNewsWire, Detonate, CCELL and more.

“We’re anticipating this year’s event will be one of the largest gatherings of professionals from the industry since the pandemic,” says Neill Dixon, President of O’Cannabiz. “ O’Cannabiz 2022 continues to be a leader in amplifying voices, providing a platform for businesses and brands and uniting the community by giving them access to all areas of the industry in one space. The support we’ve received for the event has been heartening and we are excited to be able to work alongside some of the most inspiring minds to make this event a success.”

O’Cannabiz has added new core elements including a two-day Retail Summit, Psychedelic Summit and Budtender Speed Dating event. The Retail Summit will assemble the best retail experts to create a “retail school” that will advise and address the big and small challenges facing established and aspiring retailers, including how to strengthen supply chain channels and solidify new business contacts.

The Psychedelic Summit highlights this growing industry and the innovative research that is being developed. The Budtender Speed Dating event will connect licensed producers (LPs) and retailers to the minds that are getting their products into the consumers’ hands. The event gives budtenders a one-on-one experience like no other with the brands they work with daily. Retailers and budtenders are eligible to attend this year for free, register here: https://ocannabiz.com/retailers

O’Cannabiz Conference and Expo is the event to attend for cannabis industry professionals looking to grow their business, make connections and gain new knowledge. Attendees can add to their O’Cannabiz experience attending the Investors Breakfast and A Balanced Breakfast: Bringing Diversity, Equity and Inclusion to the Table. Both breakfasts offer unique networking opportunities with members across the industry including investors and business leaders Interested in attending? Get your tickets here today: https://ocannabiz.com/toronto/register

ABOUT O’CANNABIZ CONFERENCE & EXPO:

Voted the No. 1 Cannabis Event in Canada by High Canada Magazine, O’Cannabiz is known for its ability to showcase and promote the people, businesses and brands that are making a difference as cannabis continues its path toward global acceptance. Many of these visionaries will be celebrated during the 2nd Annual O’Cannabiz Industry Awards Gala, slated for the evening of Wednesday, June 1st, 2022 at the majestic Casa Loma castle located in midtown Toronto.

The producers of O’Cannabiz have decades of experience producing national profile events and creating global connections between business communities in the arts, broadcasting, media, and technology. They have organized trade summit initiatives with governments around the world and have worked closely with sponsors at all levels of the Canadian government.

To learn more about the O’Cannabiz Conference and Expo, including how to purchase tickets, become a sponsor or reserve a booth, visit: https://ocannabiz.com/ Connect on social media via Twitter: https://twitter.com/OCannabiz

-30-

Attachment