SSH Communications Security Oyj - Managers' Transactions

SSH Communications Security Plc has today received the following notification:

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Rami Raulas
Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: SSH Communications Security Oyj
LEI: 7437007N96FK4N3WHT09
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 15649/5/6
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-05-30
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT LINKED TO A SHARE OR A DEBT INSTRUMENT
Instrument name: SSH Communications Security Oyj:n optio-oikeus 2019A
Nature of the transaction: ACCEPTANCE OF A STOCK OPTION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 30000 Unit price: 0 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 30000 Volume weighted average price: 0 EUR
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-05-30
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT LINKED TO A SHARE OR A DEBT INSTRUMENT
Instrument name: SSH Communications Security Oyj:n optio-oikeus 2020A
Nature of the transaction: ACCEPTANCE OF A STOCK OPTION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 50000 Unit price: 0 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 50000 Volume weighted average price: 0 EUR
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-05-30
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT LINKED TO A SHARE OR A DEBT INSTRUMENT
Instrument name: SSH Communications Security Oyj:n optio-oikeus 2022
Nature of the transaction: ACCEPTANCE OF A STOCK OPTION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 50000 Unit price: 0 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 50000 Volume weighted average price: 0 EUR


For further information, please contact:

Niklas Nordström, CFO, tel. +358 50 541 0543
Markku Karppi, General Counsel, tel. + 358 50 586 0552

 

