Global Mining Lubricants Market to Reach $2.5 Billion by 2024
Mining lubricants are widely used for providing viscosity to machines, lower friction and reduce heat between adjacent surfaces. Mining lubricants play an important role in reducing equipment wear and tear and safeguarding machinery in adverse operating conditions. These lubricants play a vital role in underground as well as surface mining. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Mining Lubricants is projected to reach US$2.5 Billion by 2024, registering a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% over the analysis period. China represents the largest regional market for Mining Lubricants, accounting for an estimated 24.3% share of the global total. The market is projected to reach US$709.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. China is expected to spearhead growth and emerge as the fastest growing regional market with a CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period.
The mining lubricants market is gaining from consistently increasing demand from mining industries, rising mining activities, and rapid industrialization and urbanization in developing economies. Factors like increasing electricity demand and the resulting consumption of coal for power generation along with rising demand for various base metals including nickel, copper, zinc and lead are driving drilling & exploration activities and mining equipment demand. Rising mining activities, especially coal and iron ore mining, across countries like Brazil, China and India boosts market prospects in these regions. In addition, increasing focus on high-performance and high-quality lubricants is anticipated to further augment the mining lubricants market. While the ongoing trend toward automated lubricants system presents lucrative opportunities for manufacturers, stringent regulations toward environmental protection are fueling the demand for bio-based mining lubricants. Asia-Pacific is the leading market, driven by increasing mining activities in India, China, Indonesia and Australia. Factors such as rapid industrialization and urbanization are expected to push steel demand and iron ore mining, which is bound to favor the market growth. In addition, continuous expansion of the automobile industry along with consumer demand for white metal jewelry is anticipated to also benefit the mining lubricants market. North America is another major market for mining lubricants globally owing to its strong position in the field of iron, coal, petroleum and natural gas production.
The market for mineral oil & bio-based lubricants is forecast to account for dominant share of the global mining lubricants market over the analysis period. Produced in large quantities owing to high demand from mining applications, mineral oil lubricants are used extensively due to their compatibility with coatings, seals and metals. Based on their lower prices in comparison to their bio-based counterparts along with the ability to offer operational benefits by providing equipment with a stable structure, these lubricants are expected to gain considerable market share.
Select Competitors (Total 71 Featured) -
- Bel-Ray Company, LLC
- BP Plc.
- Chevron Corporation
- Exxon Mobil Corporation
- FUCHS Petrolub SE
- Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd.
- KlÃ¼ber Lubrication
- PetroChina Company Limited
- The PJSC Lukoil Oil Company
- Quaker Chemical Corporation
- Royal Dutch Shell plc
- Schaeffer Manufacturing Co.
- Sinopec Corp.
- Total S.A.
- Whitmore Manufacturing LLC.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06042479/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
A Prelude to Mining Lubricants
Type of Mining Lubricants
Mineral Oil & Bio-based Lubricants
Synthetic Lubricants
Mining Techniques
Lubricant Usage by Equipment Function
Engine
Hydraulic
Transmission
Gear
End-Use Application Sectors for Mining Lubricants
Coal Mining
Iron Ore Mining
Bauxite Mining
Other End-Uses
Mining Industry Growth Promises Lucrative Opportunities for
Mining Lubricants Market
Recent Market Activity
Mineral Oil & Bio-Based Lubricants Command Global Market
Coal Mining Occupies Leading Share of Global Demand
Asia-Pacific (including China) Exhibits Massive Gains
India Remains Strong Mining Lubricants Market in Asia-Pacific
World Mining Lubricants Market (2019 & 2025): Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Developed and Developing Regions
Global Mining Lubricants Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by
Value CAGR for 2018-2025
Economic Scenario and its Impact on Mining Lubricant Market
Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/
Region for the Years 2018 through 2021
Manufacturing PMI: An Important Bellwether
Global Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for the
Years 2012 through 2019
Market Restraints for the Global Mining Lubricants Industry
Competitive Scenario & Key Developments
Synthetic Lubricants (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Key
Players: 2019
Mining Lubricants - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Bel-Ray Company, LLC (USA)
BP Plc. (UK)
Chevron Corporation (USA)
Exxon Mobil Corporation (USA)
FUCHS Petrolub SE (Germany)
Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Klüber Lubrication (Germany)
PetroChina Company Limited (China)
The PJSC Lukoil Oil Company (Russia)
Quaker Chemical Corporation (USA)
Royal Dutch Shell plc (The Netherlands)
Schaeffer Manufacturing Co. (USA)
Sinopec Corp. (China)
Total S.A. (France)
Whitmore Manufacturing LLC (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Increasing Demand for Mining Equipment to Catalyze Global
Mining Lubricants Market
Industrial Equipment/Machinery Manufacturing Industry Promises
Bright Prospects
Global Mining Equipment Market: Revenues in US$ Billion for the
Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
Need for Continuous Maintenance of Mining Equipment Driving Growth
Increase in Coal-Fired Thermal Power Generation Buoys Mining
Lubricants Demand
Global Coal Based Thermal Power Production (2018): Percentage
Breakdown of Unit Electricity by Country
Iron Ore Mining: A Key Market for Mining Lubricants
Global Iron Ore Production (In Million Tonnes) by Major
Countries: 2019
Iron Ore Reserves
Global Iron Ore Reserves (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of
Crude Reserves by Geographic Region
A Quick Review of the Steel Industry, The Leading Consumer of
Iron Ore
Global Crude Steel Production in Million Metric Tons (2007-2019)
Global Steel Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Crude Steel
Production by Region
Bauxite Mining: An Important End-Use Sector of Lubricants
Global Bauxite Reserves (2018): Breakdown of Mine Reserves in
Million Metric Tons by Leading Countries
Percentage Volume Breakdown of Global Alumina Production by
Region (2018)
Rising Demand for Quality Mining Lubricants Steering Growth
Mounting Pressure to Push Profits and Cut Costs Spur Demand for
Mining Lubricants
Automatic Lubrication Records Significant Demand due to
Advantages over Manual Systems
Advantages of Automated Lubrication over Manual Lubrication
Renewed Focus on Environmental Protection Triggers Demand for
Bio-Based Lubricants
Rising Significance Drives Biodegradable Lubricants Demand
Increasing Investment in Mining Sector of Emerging Economies
Propel the Market
Stringent Regulations with Profound Impact on Mining Sector
Important Federal Laws Governing Mining Industry
