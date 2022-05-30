Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market to Advance at CAGR of 7.3% During 2022–2031: TMR Study

Albany NY, United States, May 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global market for intravenous immunoglobulin is prospering from the steady adoption of products in the treatment of a wide range of autoimmune diseases. Increasing adoption of immunoglobulin globally in reducing the burden and prevalence of primary immunodeficiency diseases (PID) has spurred growth opportunities in intravenous immunoglobulin market. The market valuation is projected to reach US$ 20.5 Bn by the end of 2031.



The expanding target patient population has motivated companies to grow their R&D activities especially those that pertain to utilizing innovative purification and production methods. Globally, intravenous mode of delivery has gained wider clinical acceptance for some medications, especially in children. Furthermore, companies in intravenous immunoglobulin market are geared toward exploring new routes of administration of immunoglobulin which can overcome the limitations of intramuscular ones.

A spate of recent clinical trials have been made to intravenous immunoglobulin for neutralizing SARS-CoV-2 virus. Ongoing studies to improve the safety and tolerability of the immunoglobulin for symptomatic secondary immunodeficiency (SID), autoinflammatory diseases, and C1 inhibitor deficiency will unlock promising avenues. The growth prospects for intravenous immunoglobulin market are being enriched by randomized trials for efficacy of immunoglobulin replacement therapy in primary antibody deficiency (PAD)

Request Brochure of Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market Research Report – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=1930

Key Findings of Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market Study

Application of Intravenous Immunoglobulin for Treatment of Autoimmune Diseases Propelling Abundant Opportunities: Over the past few years, widespread use of intravenous immunoglobulin in a spectrum of immune and inflammatory disorders has augmented lucrative avenue. Industry players have gained enormous revenues from the abundant demand for products in the treatment of patients with antibody deficiencies. Particularly, the therapy has been found useful for primary antibody deficiency (PAD). Of note, the need for therapies for hypogammaglobinemia has generated vast revenue streams to companies in the intravenous immunoglobulin market.





Over the past few years, widespread use of intravenous immunoglobulin in a spectrum of immune and inflammatory disorders has augmented lucrative avenue. Industry players have gained enormous revenues from the abundant demand for products in the treatment of patients with antibody deficiencies. Particularly, the therapy has been found useful for primary antibody deficiency (PAD). Of note, the need for therapies for hypogammaglobinemia has generated vast revenue streams to companies in the intravenous immunoglobulin market. Considerable Burden of Primary Immunodeficiency (PID) Fillips Demand: The high incidence of primary immunodeficiency (PID) and the recurrent infections associated with them are propelling the need for effective treatments. PID are a primary indication, and have been driving revenue growth in intravenous immunoglobulin market on the back of awareness of the benefits in the management of the group of diseases across general population and physicians.





The high incidence of primary immunodeficiency (PID) and the recurrent infections associated with them are propelling the need for effective treatments. PID are a primary indication, and have been driving revenue growth in intravenous immunoglobulin market on the back of awareness of the benefits in the management of the group of diseases across general population and physicians. Extensive Uptake of Products in Hospital Settings Propelling Revenue Expansion: The growing acceptance of immunoglobulin replacement therapy for wide range of antibody deficiency diseases has stimulated the need for new intravenous immunoglobulin preparations. The growing incidence of immunodeficiency disorders has led to the preference of treatment in hospital settings. Higher footfalls in hospitals relative to standalone clinics have helped the segment to account for the leading share of the global intravenous immunoglobulin market in 2021.





Request for Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=1930

Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market: Key Drivers

The prevalence of primary antibody deficiency (PAD) syndromes along with their high burden on the patient population is a key driver for R&D in the intravenous immunoglobulin market

Advancements in the routes of administration and growing number of studies that seek the safety and efficacy of the immunoglobin products are expanding the frontiers for lucrative opportunities

Get Exclusive PDF Sample Copy of Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market Report – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=1930

Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market: Regional Growth Dynamics

North America has been a lucrative intravenous immunoglobulin market. Expansion of opportunities is underpinned by growing number of product approvals, fast-paced commercialization of products in the healthcare industry, and massive R&D aimed at increasing the safety and efficacy of immunoglobulin in a wide range of clinical indications.

Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the market are Sanquin Plasma Products B.V., Octapharma AG, LFB Biomedicaments S.A., Kedrion S.p.A., Grifols S.A., CSL Behring LLC, China Biologic Products, Inc., Biotest AG, and Baxalta Incorporated.

Make an Enquiry Before Buying – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=1930

Market Segmentation

Indication Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP) Primary Humoral Immunodeficiency Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Guillain-Barre Syndrome Myasthenia Gravis Multifocal Motor Neuropathy (MMN) Kawasaki Disease Hypogammaglobulinemia Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Others

End-user Hospitals Clinics Home Care





Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East & Africa





Countries Covered

U.S.

Canada

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

Brazil

Mexico

GCC Countries

South Africa





Modernization of healthcare in terms of both infrastructure and services have pushed the healthcare industry to new heights, Stay Updated with Latest Healthcare Industry Research Reports by Transparency Market Research:

Subcutaneous Immunoglobulin Market: Rise in prevalence of autoimmune disorders, Increase in global geriatric population, Growing usage in off-label indications are projected to drive the global subcutaneous immunoglobulin market during the forecast period.

Secretory Immunoglobulin A Market: The global secretory immunoglobulin A market continues to expand at a high growth rate. This growth is driven by increasing prevalence of airway infections, kidney disorders, gonorrhea, and other such serious disorders that significantly reduce sIgA levels in the body.

Intravenous Pegloticase Market: The global intravenous pegloticase market is slated to experience promising expansion avenues in developing regions such as Asia Pacific. This growth is attributed to increased awareness regarding the use of intravenous pegloticase.

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company providing market research reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit Our YouTube Channel and hit subscribe for Future Update - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact

Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Follow Us: Twitter | LinkedIn

Blog: https://tmrblog.com