Pay TV Video Encoder Market to Hit USD 829.5 Million by 2028 | Pay TV Video Encoder Industry CAGR 9.1% During 2022-2028; Exclusive Insight Report by | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, May 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research’s recent analysis of the Global Pay TV Video Encoder Market finds that the increasing traditional QAM delivery shift to IPTV is expediting market growth. Primarily driven by rising demand for high-quality streaming from consumers, the total Global Pay TV Video Encoder Market is estimated to reach USD 829.5 Million by the year 2028.



The Global Market revenue stood at value USD 829.5 Million in the year 2021 projected to grow exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.1%.

Furthermore, the increase in adoption of cloud services is also anticipated to augment the growth of the Global Pay TV Video Encoder Market, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled "Pay TV Video Encoder Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product Type (Cable, Satellite, Internet Protocol Television (IPTV), by Application (Video on Demand (VOD), Games, Interactive Advertisements), by Enterprise Size (Small & Medium Enterprise, Large Enterprise), by Industry Verticals (Education, Banking Financial Services and Insurance, Automotive, Communications), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)."

Market Dynamics :

Traditional QAM Delivery Shift to IPTV to Stimulate the Global Pay TV Video Encoder Market

The increasing traditional QAM delivery shift to IPTV is anticipated to augment the growth of the Pay TV Video Encoder Market in the years to come. The shift to IPTV delivery is another technology trend in the pay-tv industry. The pandemic of COVID-19 resulted in a massive increase in video consumption, particularly VOD content. When compared to an IPTV-delivered asset, a QAM VOD asset consumes significantly more bandwidth. As a result, an increasing number of operators are investing in IPTV delivery in order to improve efficiency and flexibility. The trend of video delivery over IP is projected to continue, particularly due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation across the globe, where individuals are confined to their houses even today. As consumers update their internet packages to better speeds, they will also upgrade to IPTV services for least prices, fueling the demand for IPTV and this in turn is expected to contribute to the growth of the market in near future.

Key Insights & Findings from the Report:

According to our primary respondents’ research, the Pay TV Video Encoder market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of roughly 9.1% during the forecast period.

The Pay TV Video Encoder market was estimated to be worth roughly USD 829.5 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 829.5 Billion by 2028; based on primary research.

On the basis of region, Asia Pacific projected to dominate the worldwide Pay TV Video Encoder market.



Segmentation of the Global Pay TV Video Encoder Market:

Product Type Cable Satellite Internet Protocol Television (IPTV)

Application Video on Demand (VOD) Games Interactive Advertisements

Enterprise Size Small & Medium Enterprise Large Enterprise

Industry Verticals Education Banking Financial Services and Insurance Automotive Communications Industrial Electronics Consumer Electronics Aerospace & Defense Others

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/pay-tv-video-encoder-market-1549

Increasing Demand for High-Quality Streaming to Augment the Global Pay TV Video Encoder Market Growth

The increasing demand for high-quality streaming from consumers is anticipated to augment the growth of the Pay TV Video Encoder Market within the estimated period. Consumers' expectations for video streaming quality remain high. Customer satisfaction with a video service and churn are considered to be strongly correlated to each other. Viewers like live streaming with low latency and no buffering. According to 44% of people, the most annoying part of online viewing is video buffering. Latency is also crucial, with 64% of consumers in the United States willing to watch live events online if the streaming is not delayed from the broadcast. The pay-tv video encoders improve image quality, scalability, and also decrease latency. Thus, this in turn is expected to drive the demand for pay-tv video encoder in the years to come.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the software and services industry. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

The report on Pay TV Video Encoder Market highlights:

Assessment of the market

Premium Insights

Competitive Landscape

COVID Impact Analysis

Historic Data, Estimates and Forecast

Company Profiles

Global and Regional Dynamics



Regional Analysis :

Asia Pacific to Witness Fastest Growth in the Global Pay TV Video Encoder Market

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a fastest CAGR during the forecast period. This is attributable to the rising adoption of the online subscription business model amongst users in the region. Furthermore, the market's regional growth is likely to be fuelled by an increase in penetration of pay TV in rural households in economies such as China, India, and Indonesia. Additionally, new initiatives by federal organizations are also contributing significantly towards the regional growth of the market.

List of Prominent Players in the Pay TV Video Encoder Market:

Any stream

CISCO Systems Inc. Digital Rapids

Arris Group

Akamai Technologies

Ericsson

Huawei Technologies

Polycom



Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 150 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Pay TV Video Encoder Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product Type (Cable, Satellite, Internet Protocol Television (IPTV), by Application (Video on Demand (VOD), Games, Interactive Advertisements), by Enterprise Size (Small & Medium Enterprise, Large Enterprise), by Industry Verticals (Education, Banking Financial Services and Insurance, Automotive, Communications), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)"

Recent Developments:

September, 2021: Allegro DVT and Beamr announced an integrated solution that combines Beamr’s CABR silicon IP with Allegro’s video encoding IP to create the world’s first content-adaptive silicon IP encoder. Using the integrated solution, ASIC vendors can now create high-performance, low latency video encoding chips that significantly reduce video bitrate without compromising quality.

Key questions answered in the report:

Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

Which are the top five players of the Pay TV Video Encoder Market?

How will the Pay TV Video Encoder Market change in the upcoming six years?

Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the Pay TV Video Encoder Market?

What is the Pay TV Video Encoder market drivers and restrictions?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Electronic Pay TV Video Encoder Market throughout the forecast period?

This market titled “Pay TV Video Encoder Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Parameter Details Market Size Provided for Years 2016-2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016-2020 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Segments Covered Product Type Cable Satellite Internet Protocol Television (IPTV)

Application Video on Demand (VOD) Games Interactive Advertisements

Enterprise Size Small & Medium Enterprise Large Enterprise

Industry Verticals Education Banking Financial Services and Insurance Automotive Communications Industrial Electronics Consumer Electronics Aerospace &Defense Others

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

Region & Counties Covered North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe U.K France Germany Italy Spain Rest Of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea South East Asia Rest Of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest Of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest Of Middle East & Africa

Companies Covered Any stream

CISCO Systems, Inc

Digital Rapids

Arris Group

Akamai Technologies

Ericsson

Huawei Technologies

Polycom Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, technology landscape, patent analysis, market attractiveness analysis by segments and North America, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis

