Global Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions Market to Reach $3.1 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions estimated at US$2.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.1 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 3.2% over the period 2020-2027. Multi Purpose, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 2.9% CAGR and reach US$2.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Hydrogen Peroxide-based segment is readjusted to a revised 3.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $866.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.2% CAGR



The Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions market in the U.S. is estimated at US$866.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$290.7 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.4% and 2.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.6% CAGR.

Alcon Laboratories, Inc.

Allergan (A Company of AbbVie)

Bausch & Lomb, Incorporated

CLB VISION

CooperVision, Inc.

FreshKon

Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.

Menicon Co., Ltd.







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

US Contact Lens Purchases % Growth: January 2020-15June 2020

Trend in New Patient Bookings for Eye Examinations in the US:

January 2020-15 June 2020

Studies Investigate the Efficacy of Contact Lens Solutions to

Disinfect SARS-CoV-2

Contact Lens Solutions: An Introduction

Market Outlook

Multi-Purpose Solutions Account for Major Share, while Hydrogen

Peroxide Solutions to Report Improved Growth

Asia-Pacific to Contribute to Future Growth

Increasing Adoption of Daily Disposable Contact Lenses Weaken

Sales Momentum

Global Soft Lenses Market: Percentage Breakdown of Modality by

Region for 2020

Summary of Major Lens Types

Expanding Wearer Base for Contact Lenses to Augment Growth

Penetration of Contact Lenses in Select Countries/Regions: 2019E

Breakdown of Contact Lens Users by Gender: 2020E

World Population by Age Group

Recent Market Activity

Competition

Market Share of Leading Players in the Global Contact Lens

Solutions Market:L 2020E

World Brands

Contact Lens Solutions - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

New Formulations to Drive Growth

Companies Focus on New Solutions to Alleviate Contact Lens

Discomfort

New Preservatives and Solutions to Address Sensitivity Issues

Select Contact Lens Solutions and Their Constituents

Hydrogen Peroxide-based Solutions Gain Preference Owing to

their Higher Disinfection Capability

Rise in Myopic Population to Drive Growth

Global World Population with Myopia and High Myopia

(in Million): 2000, 2010, 2020, and 2030

eCommerce and mCommerce Drive Growth Avenues for Contact Lens

and Solution Companies

Urbanization and Improved Middle Class Spending: Megatrends

with Significant Implications for Contact Lenses and Solutions

Market

Total Population Worldwide by Urban and Rural Population in

Thousands: 1950-2050

Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as a

Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

