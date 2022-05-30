New York, May 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Contact Lens Solutions Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05988109/?utm_source=GNW
Global Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions Market to Reach $3.1 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions estimated at US$2.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.1 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 3.2% over the period 2020-2027. Multi Purpose, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 2.9% CAGR and reach US$2.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Hydrogen Peroxide-based segment is readjusted to a revised 3.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $866.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.2% CAGR
The Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions market in the U.S. is estimated at US$866.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$290.7 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.4% and 2.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.6% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 53 Featured) -
- Alcon Laboratories, Inc.
- Allergan (A Company of AbbVie)
- Bausch & Lomb, Incorporated
- CLB VISION
- CooperVision, Inc.
- FreshKon
- Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.
- Menicon Co., Ltd.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05988109/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
US Contact Lens Purchases % Growth: January 2020-15June 2020
Trend in New Patient Bookings for Eye Examinations in the US:
January 2020-15 June 2020
Studies Investigate the Efficacy of Contact Lens Solutions to
Disinfect SARS-CoV-2
Contact Lens Solutions: An Introduction
Market Outlook
Multi-Purpose Solutions Account for Major Share, while Hydrogen
Peroxide Solutions to Report Improved Growth
Asia-Pacific to Contribute to Future Growth
Increasing Adoption of Daily Disposable Contact Lenses Weaken
Sales Momentum
Global Soft Lenses Market: Percentage Breakdown of Modality by
Region for 2020
Summary of Major Lens Types
Expanding Wearer Base for Contact Lenses to Augment Growth
Penetration of Contact Lenses in Select Countries/Regions: 2019E
Breakdown of Contact Lens Users by Gender: 2020E
World Population by Age Group
Recent Market Activity
Competition
Market Share of Leading Players in the Global Contact Lens
Solutions Market:L 2020E
World Brands
Contact Lens Solutions - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
New Formulations to Drive Growth
Companies Focus on New Solutions to Alleviate Contact Lens
Discomfort
New Preservatives and Solutions to Address Sensitivity Issues
Select Contact Lens Solutions and Their Constituents
Hydrogen Peroxide-based Solutions Gain Preference Owing to
their Higher Disinfection Capability
Rise in Myopic Population to Drive Growth
Global World Population with Myopia and High Myopia
(in Million): 2000, 2010, 2020, and 2030
eCommerce and mCommerce Drive Growth Avenues for Contact Lens
and Solution Companies
Urbanization and Improved Middle Class Spending: Megatrends
with Significant Implications for Contact Lenses and Solutions
Market
Total Population Worldwide by Urban and Rural Population in
Thousands: 1950-2050
Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as a
Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Contact Lens Solutions by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Contact Lens Solutions by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Contact Lens Solutions
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Multi
Purpose by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Multi Purpose by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Multi Purpose by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hydrogen Peroxide-based by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Hydrogen Peroxide-based by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Hydrogen Peroxide-based
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Retail by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Retail by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Retail by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Eye-Care Professionals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Eye-Care Professionals by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Eye-Care Professionals
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Online by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Online by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Online by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Contact Lens Solutions Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Market Analytics
Market Overview
Multi-purpose Solutions Dominate the Lens Care Market
Daily-Contact Lenses Reports Strong Growth
Rise in Adoption of Silicone Hydrogels
Competition
US Contact Lens Care Solutions Market 2020E: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Company
Table 19: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Contact Lens Solutions by Segment - Multi Purpose and Hydrogen
Peroxide-based - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: USA Historic Review for Contact Lens Solutions by
Segment - Multi Purpose and Hydrogen Peroxide-based Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: USA 15-Year Perspective for Contact Lens Solutions by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Multi Purpose
and Hydrogen Peroxide-based for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Contact Lens Solutions by Distribution Channel - Retail,
Eye-Care Professionals and Online - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 23: USA Historic Review for Contact Lens Solutions by
Distribution Channel - Retail, Eye-Care Professionals and
Online Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: USA 15-Year Perspective for Contact Lens Solutions by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Retail, Eye-Care Professionals and Online for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
CANADA
Market Overview
Table 25: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Contact Lens Solutions by Segment - Multi Purpose and Hydrogen
Peroxide-based - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: Canada Historic Review for Contact Lens Solutions by
Segment - Multi Purpose and Hydrogen Peroxide-based Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Contact Lens Solutions
by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Multi
Purpose and Hydrogen Peroxide-based for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 28: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Contact Lens Solutions by Distribution Channel - Retail,
Eye-Care Professionals and Online - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 29: Canada Historic Review for Contact Lens Solutions by
Distribution Channel - Retail, Eye-Care Professionals and
Online Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Contact Lens Solutions
by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Retail, Eye-Care Professionals and Online for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Contact Lens Solutions Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Market Analytics
Table 31: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Contact Lens Solutions by Segment - Multi Purpose and Hydrogen
Peroxide-based - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: Japan Historic Review for Contact Lens Solutions by
Segment - Multi Purpose and Hydrogen Peroxide-based Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Contact Lens Solutions
by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Multi
Purpose and Hydrogen Peroxide-based for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 34: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Contact Lens Solutions by Distribution Channel - Retail,
Eye-Care Professionals and Online - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 35: Japan Historic Review for Contact Lens Solutions by
Distribution Channel - Retail, Eye-Care Professionals and
Online Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Contact Lens Solutions
by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Retail, Eye-Care Professionals and Online for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Contact Lens Solutions Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Market Analytics
Table 37: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Contact Lens Solutions by Segment - Multi Purpose and Hydrogen
Peroxide-based - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: China Historic Review for Contact Lens Solutions by
Segment - Multi Purpose and Hydrogen Peroxide-based Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: China 15-Year Perspective for Contact Lens Solutions
by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Multi
Purpose and Hydrogen Peroxide-based for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 40: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Contact Lens Solutions by Distribution Channel - Retail,
Eye-Care Professionals and Online - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 41: China Historic Review for Contact Lens Solutions by
Distribution Channel - Retail, Eye-Care Professionals and
Online Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: China 15-Year Perspective for Contact Lens Solutions
by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Retail, Eye-Care Professionals and Online for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Contact Lens Solutions Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Market Analytics
Market Overview
Contact Lens Wearer Base
Contact Lens Market in Europe (2019): Percentage Penetration of
Contact lens (as % of total population of 15 to 64 years of
age) by Country
Table 43: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Contact Lens Solutions by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Europe Historic Review for Contact Lens Solutions by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Contact Lens Solutions
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 46: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Contact Lens Solutions by Segment - Multi Purpose and Hydrogen
Peroxide-based - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Europe Historic Review for Contact Lens Solutions by
Segment - Multi Purpose and Hydrogen Peroxide-based Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Contact Lens Solutions
by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Multi
Purpose and Hydrogen Peroxide-based for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 49: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Contact Lens Solutions by Distribution Channel - Retail,
Eye-Care Professionals and Online - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Contact Lens Solutions by
Distribution Channel - Retail, Eye-Care Professionals and
Online Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Contact Lens Solutions
by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Retail, Eye-Care Professionals and Online for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Contact Lens Solutions Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 52: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Contact Lens Solutions by Segment - Multi Purpose and Hydrogen
Peroxide-based - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: France Historic Review for Contact Lens Solutions by
Segment - Multi Purpose and Hydrogen Peroxide-based Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: France 15-Year Perspective for Contact Lens Solutions
by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Multi
Purpose and Hydrogen Peroxide-based for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 55: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Contact Lens Solutions by Distribution Channel - Retail,
Eye-Care Professionals and Online - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 56: France Historic Review for Contact Lens Solutions by
Distribution Channel - Retail, Eye-Care Professionals and
Online Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: France 15-Year Perspective for Contact Lens Solutions
by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Retail, Eye-Care Professionals and Online for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Contact Lens Solutions Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 58: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Contact Lens Solutions by Segment - Multi Purpose and Hydrogen
Peroxide-based - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: Germany Historic Review for Contact Lens Solutions by
Segment - Multi Purpose and Hydrogen Peroxide-based Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Contact Lens
Solutions by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Multi Purpose and Hydrogen Peroxide-based for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 61: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Contact Lens Solutions by Distribution Channel - Retail,
Eye-Care Professionals and Online - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 62: Germany Historic Review for Contact Lens Solutions by
Distribution Channel - Retail, Eye-Care Professionals and
Online Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Contact Lens
Solutions by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Retail, Eye-Care Professionals and Online for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 64: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Contact Lens Solutions by Segment - Multi Purpose and Hydrogen
Peroxide-based - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Italy Historic Review for Contact Lens Solutions by
Segment - Multi Purpose and Hydrogen Peroxide-based Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Contact Lens Solutions
by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Multi
Purpose and Hydrogen Peroxide-based for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 67: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Contact Lens Solutions by Distribution Channel - Retail,
Eye-Care Professionals and Online - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 68: Italy Historic Review for Contact Lens Solutions by
Distribution Channel - Retail, Eye-Care Professionals and
Online Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Contact Lens Solutions
by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Retail, Eye-Care Professionals and Online for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Contact Lens Solutions Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 70: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Contact
Lens Solutions by Segment - Multi Purpose and Hydrogen
Peroxide-based - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: UK Historic Review for Contact Lens Solutions by
Segment - Multi Purpose and Hydrogen Peroxide-based Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: UK 15-Year Perspective for Contact Lens Solutions by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Multi Purpose
and Hydrogen Peroxide-based for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 73: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Contact
Lens Solutions by Distribution Channel - Retail, Eye-Care
Professionals and Online - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: UK Historic Review for Contact Lens Solutions by
Distribution Channel - Retail, Eye-Care Professionals and
Online Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: UK 15-Year Perspective for Contact Lens Solutions by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Retail, Eye-Care Professionals and Online for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 76: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Contact Lens Solutions by Segment - Multi Purpose and Hydrogen
Peroxide-based - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: Spain Historic Review for Contact Lens Solutions by
Segment - Multi Purpose and Hydrogen Peroxide-based Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Contact Lens Solutions
by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Multi
Purpose and Hydrogen Peroxide-based for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 79: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Contact Lens Solutions by Distribution Channel - Retail,
Eye-Care Professionals and Online - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 80: Spain Historic Review for Contact Lens Solutions by
Distribution Channel - Retail, Eye-Care Professionals and
Online Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Contact Lens Solutions
by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Retail, Eye-Care Professionals and Online for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 82: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Contact Lens Solutions by Segment - Multi Purpose and Hydrogen
Peroxide-based - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Russia Historic Review for Contact Lens Solutions by
Segment - Multi Purpose and Hydrogen Peroxide-based Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Contact Lens Solutions
by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Multi
Purpose and Hydrogen Peroxide-based for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 85: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Contact Lens Solutions by Distribution Channel - Retail,
Eye-Care Professionals and Online - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 86: Russia Historic Review for Contact Lens Solutions by
Distribution Channel - Retail, Eye-Care Professionals and
Online Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Contact Lens Solutions
by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Retail, Eye-Care Professionals and Online for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 88: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Contact Lens Solutions by Segment - Multi Purpose and
Hydrogen Peroxide-based - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Contact Lens
Solutions by Segment - Multi Purpose and Hydrogen
Peroxide-based Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Contact Lens
Solutions by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Multi Purpose and Hydrogen Peroxide-based for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 91: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Contact Lens Solutions by Distribution Channel - Retail,
Eye-Care Professionals and Online - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 92: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Contact Lens
Solutions by Distribution Channel - Retail, Eye-Care
Professionals and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 93: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Contact Lens
Solutions by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Retail, Eye-Care Professionals and Online for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Contact Lens Solutions Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Table 94: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Contact Lens Solutions by Geographic Region - Australia,
India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Contact Lens
Solutions by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea
and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 96: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Contact Lens
Solutions by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 97: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Contact Lens Solutions by Segment - Multi Purpose and
Hydrogen Peroxide-based - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Contact Lens
Solutions by Segment - Multi Purpose and Hydrogen
Peroxide-based Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Contact Lens
Solutions by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Multi Purpose and Hydrogen Peroxide-based for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 100: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Contact Lens Solutions by Distribution Channel - Retail,
Eye-Care Professionals and Online - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Contact Lens
Solutions by Distribution Channel - Retail, Eye-Care
Professionals and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 102: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Contact Lens
Solutions by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Retail, Eye-Care Professionals and Online for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
AUSTRALIA
Contact Lens Solutions Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)
Table 103: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Contact Lens Solutions by Segment - Multi Purpose and Hydrogen
Peroxide-based - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 104: Australia Historic Review for Contact Lens Solutions
by Segment - Multi Purpose and Hydrogen Peroxide-based Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 105: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Contact Lens
Solutions by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Multi Purpose and Hydrogen Peroxide-based for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 106: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Contact Lens Solutions by Distribution Channel - Retail,
Eye-Care Professionals and Online - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 107: Australia Historic Review for Contact Lens Solutions
by Distribution Channel - Retail, Eye-Care Professionals and
Online Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 108: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Contact Lens
Solutions by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Retail, Eye-Care Professionals and Online for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
INDIA
Contact Lens Solutions Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in India for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Table 109: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Contact Lens Solutions by Segment - Multi Purpose and Hydrogen
Peroxide-based - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 110: India Historic Review for Contact Lens Solutions by
Segment - Multi Purpose and Hydrogen Peroxide-based Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 111: India 15-Year Perspective for Contact Lens Solutions
by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Multi
Purpose and Hydrogen Peroxide-based for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 112: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Contact Lens Solutions by Distribution Channel - Retail,
Eye-Care Professionals and Online - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 113: India Historic Review for Contact Lens Solutions by
Distribution Channel - Retail, Eye-Care Professionals and
Online Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 114: India 15-Year Perspective for Contact Lens Solutions
by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Retail, Eye-Care Professionals and Online for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 115: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Contact Lens Solutions by Segment - Multi Purpose and
Hydrogen Peroxide-based - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 116: South Korea Historic Review for Contact Lens
Solutions by Segment - Multi Purpose and Hydrogen
Peroxide-based Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 117: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Contact Lens
Solutions by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Multi Purpose and Hydrogen Peroxide-based for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 118: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Contact Lens Solutions by Distribution Channel - Retail,
Eye-Care Professionals and Online - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 119: South Korea Historic Review for Contact Lens
Solutions by Distribution Channel - Retail, Eye-Care
Professionals and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 120: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Contact Lens
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05988109/?utm_source=GNW
