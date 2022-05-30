New York, May 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Spunbond Nonwovens Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05988068/?utm_source=GNW
Global Spunbond Nonwovens Market to Reach $24.1 Billion by 2026
Spunbond is a nonwoven web forming technique where filaments are extruded, drawn, and laid on the moving screen to produce a web. Spun-bond nonwovens are made up of continuous filaments which are produced by the integrated bonding process, web formation and fiber spinning. The most commonly used spunbound nonwoven fabrics are polyethylene terephthalate (PET) and polypropylene (PP) spunbound nonwoven fabrics. Market growth is sustained by increasing penetration beyond the hygiene market into various industries including agriculture and home textile, packaging and automotive industries. The market is also fueled by increasing demand for filtration, polyester felts and geo-textile separators coupled with rising adoption among builders, planners, and designers of transportation infrastructure for roads, highways, railways and foundations. Increasing use of personal hygiene products such as baby diapers across both developing and developed countries present lucrative growth opportunities. The market also gains from increasing disposable income and adoption of geo-textiles in novel applications such as mining, oil drilling sites and shale gas projects.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Spunbond Nonwovens estimated at US$15.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$24.1 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% over the analysis period. Disposable, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.7% CAGR and reach US$18.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Non-Disposable segment is readjusted to a revised 5.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. Disposable spunbond nonwoven products are widely used in the medical and personal care industries. The segment`s growth is likely to be further augmented by increasing focus on sustainable products as a result of rising adoption of geo-textiles coupled with strong demand for disposable face masks, particularly among the millennial consumer.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $5 Billion by 2026
The Spunbond Nonwovens market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 8.9% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7% and 6.5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.8% CAGR. The Asia-Pacific market is the leading user of spunbond nonwoven products owing to availability of cheap labor and raw materials. Increasing birth rates, aging population, changing literacy patterns and hygiene scenarios, fast-paced consumer lifestyles and increase in number of working women are influencing market demand for health and hygiene products, thereby encouraging the demand for spunbond nonwovens in these regions.
Select Competitors (Total 75 Featured) -
- Advance Nonwoven Vietnam Co.,Ltd
- Advanced Fabrics (SAAF)
- Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oyj
- Alpha Foam Ltd
- Asahi Kasei Corporation
- Avgol Nonwovens
- Bayteks Teknik Tekstil San. ve Tic. A.S
- Berry Global, Inc
- CHTC Jiahua Nonwovens (HTJH)
- DuPont de Nemours, Inc
- Fiberweb Ltd
- Fitesa S.A
- Gülsan Holding
- Hydroweb GmbH
- Johns Manville Corporation
- Kimberly-Clark Corporation
- Kolon Industries, Inc
- KT Exports Pvt. Ltd
- Kuraray Co., Ltd
- Mada Nonwovens
- MITSUI CHEMICALS AMERICA, INC
- Mogul Co., Ltd
- PFNonwovens a.s
- Radici Partecipazioni SpA
- Saudi German Co. For Nonwoven (SGN)
- Schouw & Co
- Sidwin Fabric Pvt. Ltd
- Sunshine Nonwoven Fabric Co., Ltd
- Thrace Nonwovens & Geosynthetics S.A
- Toray Industries, Inc
- Ultra Nonwoven
- Unitika Ltd
