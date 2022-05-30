Global Hafnium Market Size and Share [2022-2027] By Industry Demand, Worldwide Research, Healthy CAGR, Leading Players Updates, Emerging Trends, Investment Opportunities and Revenue Expectation till 2027 | Industry Research Biz

Pune, May 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry."

Global “Hafnium Market” Research Report 2022-2027 is a historical overview and in-depth study on the current & future market of the Hafnium industry. The report represents a basic overview of the Hafnium market share, competitor segment with a basic introduction of key vendors, top regions, product types, and end industries. This report gives a historical overview of the Hafnium market trends, growth, revenue, capacity, cost structure, and key driver’s analysis. The report further investigates and assesses the current landscape of the ever-evolving business sector and the present and future effects of COVID-19 on the Hafnium market.

Scope of the Hafnium Market Report:

Hafnium is a chemical element, chemical symbol is Hf, and its atomic number is 72, atomic weight of 178.49. It is a shiny silver-grey transition metal with a melting point of 2233°C, boiling point of 4602°C, and density of 13.31 g/cm3. The nature of dense hafnium metal is not active, the surface of the formation of oxide coating, at room temperature is very stable, powder hafnium easy to spontaneous combustion in air. Hafnium has a strong ability to absorb hydrogen and can form up to HfH2.1. Hafnium reacts with nitrogen at high temperatures.

Due to the contraction of the lanthanide series, the atomic radius of the hafnium is almost the same as that of the zirconium, so the hafnium is very similar to the zirconium in nature and is difficult to separate, it mainly because the density of the hafnium is twice that of the zirconium. Hafnium does not act with dilute hydrochloric acid, dilute sulfuric acid and strong alkali solution, but soluble in hydrofluoric acid. Hafnium has an oxidation state of +2, +3, +4, among which the +4 valence compound is the most stable. Hafnium is used in filaments and electrodes. Some semiconductor fabrication processes use its oxide for integrated circuits at 45 nm and smaller feature lengths. Some super alloys used for special applications contain hafnium in combination with niobium, titanium, or tungsten.

The world's hafnium resources are estimated to exceed 1 million tons, and abundant hafnium sales in North America and Europe.

Hafnium, widely used as a super alloy in aerospace and nuclear reactor control rods, accounts for 80% of the market.



Market Analysis and Insights: Global and China Hafnium Market

This report focuses on global and China Hafnium market.

In 2020, the global Hafnium market size was US$ 68 million and it is expected to reach US$ 100.5 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 5.8% during 2021-2027.

The Major Players in the Hafnium Market include: The research covers the current Hafnium market size and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline of key players/manufacturers:

Alkane Resources

Orano

ATI

CNNC Jinghuan

Nanjing Youtian Metal Technology

On the basis of product type, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

Hafnium Sponge

Hafnium Crystal Bar

Others

Hafnium sponge is a high purity, coarse powdered or granular form of iridium metal with high porosity. Hafnium metal sponge is typically 3~25mm and has a wide variety of uses including functioning as an oxygen getter and catalyst.

Hafnium Crystal Bars are rod shaped bars of varying sizes that have a distinct light blue coloring. They are formed through the iodide process, in which impure hafnium is heated within an evacuated vessel with a halogen at temperatures up to 250°C.

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share, and growth rate for each application, including:

Super Alloy

Nuclear

Plasma Cutting

Others

When used in relatively small amounts, hafnium strengthens the grain boundaries of nickel-based super-alloys and high temperature alloys, improving the creep ductility and rupture lifetime. It is extensively used in a number of alloys that find use in the hot end of jet engines. Hafnium has an extremely high affinity for oxygen, nitrogen, and carbon, and is one of the most effective solid-solution strengtheners via dispersion strengthening.

Hafnium is an excellent neutron absorber used in nuclear control rods to regulate the power in a reactor.

Hafnium is ideal as highest metal melting point in periodic table and conducts electricity, it can operate at high temperatures.

The Hafnium Market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers a comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Hafnium business, the date to enter into the Hafnium market, Hafnium product introduction, recent developments, etc.

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

What is the global ( North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa ) sales value, production value, consumption value, import and export of Hafnium?

) sales value, production value, consumption value, import and export of Hafnium? Who are the global key manufacturers of the Hafnium Industry? How is their operating situation (capacity, production, sales, price, cost, gross, and revenue)?

What are the Hafnium market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Hafnium Industry?

Which application/end-user or product type may seek incremental growth prospects? What is the market share of each type and application?

What focused approach and constraints are holding the Hafnium market?

What are the different sales, marketing, and distribution channels in the global industry?

With tables and figures helping analyse worldwide Global Hafnium market trends, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

