United States Dark Fiber Network Market Report 2022: Market Size is Expected to Reach $1.58 Billion by 2030

The "U.S. Dark Fiber Network Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Network Type (Metro, Long-haul), by Fiber Type (Single Mode, Multi-mode), by Application (Telecom, Medical, BFSI), and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. dark fiber network market size is expected to reach USD 1.58 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to progress at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2022 to 2030

Dark fiber has emerged as a sustainable solution for various organizations that are focusing on enhanced communication and network management.

Continuously increasing penetration of internet services has paved the way for the high demand for internet bandwidth. This demand is expected to remain rampant over the forecast period. This is the most significant factor responsible for market growth across the region. The market is strongly supported by companies with a high reliance on internet connectivity.



These benefits include reduced network latency, scalability, reliability, and enhanced security. In fiber-optic communications, optic cables that are not yet put in service by a provider or carrier, are termed Dark Fiber (DF) or unlit fiber. Network communications and telecom usually use the network, and currently, there are lots of dark fiber cables across the globe.

In regular fiber networks, information is sent through the cables in light pulses. Whereas dark fiber networks are known to be 'dark' as no light or data is transmitted from them. Dark fiber networks can be installed and set up using point-to-multipoint or point-to-point configurations.



Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexing (DWDM) is an essential factor for the improvement and development of dark fiber networks. DWDM occurs when many data signals are transmitted using the same optical fiber at the same time.

Although these signals are transmitted around the same time, they are transmitted at separate and unique wavelengths to keep these data signals separate. The significant benefits of DWDM include an increase in bandwidth of the optical fiber, high-quality internet performance, high-speed internet, and a secure and & powerful network.



U.S. Dark Fiber Network Market Report Highlights

The medical application segment is anticipated to present promising growth prospects due to the growing adoption of the 5G technology in communication & data transmission services in the healthcare sector.

The railway and military & aerospace application segments are poised to witness significant growth rates over the forecast years owing to the increasing adoption of optic technology devices.

Dark fiber networks are not just used for business purposes but can be installed beneath land and oceans. Some of the interesting use cases of dark fibers include earthquake research and monitoring permafrost.

However, factors, such as high initial costs, loss of time in setting up the infrastructure, and high repairing & maintenance costs, may hinder the market growth.

Moreover, large dark fiber networks are currently available in metropolitan cities only and are yet to become available in small cities and towns.

The report provides lease pricing estimations for the year 2021 for both metro and non-metro regions for the U.S. market. These price estimations are provided for various dark fiber distance brackets.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Research Methodology

1.2. Research Scope and Assumptions

1.3. List of Data Sources

1.4. List of Abbreviations



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Insights

2.2. Market Snapshot

2.3. Segmental Insights

2.4. Dark Fiber Network Market Revenue Estimates, 2017-2030



Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, & Scope Outlook

3.1. Market Segmentation

3.2. U.S. Dark Fiber Network Market Size & Growth Prospects

3.3. U.S. Dark Fiber Network Market-Value Chain Analysis

3.4. Dark Fiber Network Penetration & Growth Prospects Mapping

3.5. U.S. Dark Fiber Network Market Dynamics

3.5.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.5.2. Market Opportunity Analysis

3.5.3. Market Challenge Analysis

3.6. U.S. Dark Fiber Network Market-Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.7. U.S. Dark Fiber Network Market-PEST analysis

3.8. Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis

3.8.1. New Product Developments

3.8.2. Mergers & acquisitions

3.8.3. Partnerships and Agreements

3.8.4. Expansion

3.9. Covid-19 Impact on U.S. Dark Fiber Network Market



Chapter 4. U.S. Dark Fiber Network Market: Pricing Analysis

4.1. U.S. Dark Fiber Lease Pricing Analysis

4.2. Assumption and Derivation of Pricing Range Estimations



Chapter 5. U.S. Dark Fiber Network Market: Fiber Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. U.S. Dark Fiber Network Market, by Fiber Type Analysis & Market Share, 2021 & 2030

5.2. Single Mode

5.3. Multi-mode



Chapter 6. U.S. Dark Fiber Network Market: Network Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. U.S. Dark Fiber Network Market, by Network Type Analysis & Market Share, 2021 & 2030

6.2. Metro

6.3. Long-haul



Chapter 7. U.S. Dark Fiber Network Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. U.S. Dark Fiber Network Market, by Application Analysis & Market Share, 2021 & 2030

7.2. Telecom

7.3. Oil & Gas

7.4. Military & Aerospace

7.5. BFSI

7.6. Medical

7.7. Railway

7.8. Others



Chapter 8. Competitive Analysis

8.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants

8.2. Company/Competition Categorization (Key Innovators, Market Leaders, Emerging Players)

8.3. Vendor Landscape

8.3.1. Key Company Market Share Analysis, 2021

8.4. Company Analysis Tools

8.4.1. Market Position Analysis

8.4.2. Competitive Dashboard Analysis

8.4.3. Synergy Analysis



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

At&T, Inc.

Consolidated Communications, Inc.

Comcast Corporation

Verizon Communications Inc.

Windstream Communications, LLC

Zayo Group, LLC

Lumen Technologies, Inc.

Crown Castle International Corp.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc.

