HbA1c Testing Market Size Worth US$ ~ 3.17 billion by 2031: Exclusive Report by Growth Plus Reports

Pune, May 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global HbA1c testing market size was worth USD 1.3 billion in 2021. The market valuation is projected to increase from USD 1.3 billion in 2021 to USD 3.17 billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 8.5% during 2021-2031 owing to the rising prevalence of diabetes that has led to the rising need for testing and monitoring glucose levels

Growth Engines

Diabetes has affected millions of people across the globe and the number of people with diabetes keeps on rising. According to the International Diabetes Federation, in 2019, worldwide, approximately 463 million adults aged 20-79 years were living with diabetes and the number is anticipated to rise to 700 million by 2045.

The increasing prevalence of diabetes worldwide has led to rising demand for tests. As the HbA1c test helps in determining the average level of blood sugar over the past 2 to 3 months, these tests are further combined with other diagnostic testing methods to derive efficient disease diagnosis and therefore help inappropriate decision-making on treatments. The global HbA1c testing market is witnessing considerable growth due to factors such as incessant growth in the prevalence of diabetes, increasing prescription rate from physicians, and low testing costs.

The global HbA1c testing market has been analyzed from four perspectives: Product, Technology, End User, and Region.

Key Industry Development-

In May 2020, EKF Diagnostics signed a 3-year distribution agreement with Tosoh Europe N.V. for a Quo-Test HbA1c point-of-care (POC) analyzer in the Middle East and Africa. The quo-test analyzer is fully automated and quantifies HbA1c from a 4μL sample taken from a finger prick or venous whole blood.

Restraints Factors-

However, studies have shown that the presence of genetic variants of hemoglobin can affect the accuracy of HbA1c measurements. Iron deficiency anemia and vitamin B12 deficiency can lead to falsely elevated HbA1c results. Such factors are challenging the adoption of the global HbA1c testing market.

Excerpts from ‘By Technology Segmentation’

Based on technology, the market has been segmented into: -

Ion-exchange HPLC

Boronate Affinity Chromatography

Turbidimetric Inhibition Immunoassay

Direct Enzymatic Assay

Other Technologies

Ion-exchange HPLC segment held the largest share in the HbA1c testing market.

Higher accuracy, sensitivity, and low cost for getting HbA1c results are some of the advantages of using ion-exchange HPLC for measuring HbA1c testing.

These advantages are driving the use of ion-exchange HPLC.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

Regionally, the global HbA1c testing market has been segmented into:-

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World (RoW).

North America held the largest share in the global HbA1c testing market.

Factors such as the rising geriatric population suffering from diabetes coupled with the growing need for continuous glucose level monitoring are boosting the HbA1c testing market growth. Moreover, factors such as the presence of prominent players with diverse product portfolios and the large number of laboratories providing HbA1c testing are also playing a pivotal role in propelling the growth of this market in the region.

Furthermore, an increase in awareness about the availability of novel tests and the growing adoption of hbA1c testing due to increasing prescriptions by physicians and endocrinologists contribute to the current dominance of the North American market. Additionally, favorable reimbursements and sufficient insurance coverage also support the dominance of North America in the global HbA1c testing market.

A significantly large patient pool is also a major attribute of the North American market.

There has been a consistent increase in the general prevalence of diabetes across all age groups in the region. This fact, coupled with increasing awareness regarding the implications of diabetes in the long run in the form of different comorbidities has led to the growing adoption of advanced diagnostic and monitoring techniques for diabetes management and thus the growth of HbA1c testing solutions.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

The prominent players operating in the global HbA1c testing market include:-

Abbott

Siemens Healthcare Private Limited

ARKRAY, Inc

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

PTS Diagnostics

Transasia Bio-Medicals

Danaher

Trinity Biotech

Tosoh Corporation and Among others

By Products Outlook:

Instruments

Consumables

By Technology Outlook:

Ion-Exchange HPLC

Boronate Affinity Chromatography

Turbidimetric Inhibition Immunoassay

Direct Enzymatic Assay

By End Users Outlook:

Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostic Laboratories

Home Care

