New York, May 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Air Cargo Containers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05988000/?utm_source=GNW

-Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

-Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

-Complimentary updates for one year



Global Air Cargo Containers Market to Reach $302.8 Million by 2026



Air cargo containers are intended to facilitate transportation of a comprehensive range of goods by air. Conforming to specific requirements of aircraft, air cargo containers come in different sizes and shapes to ensure optimal bundling of cargo. Unit load devices (ULDs) are pallets or containers designed to load freight, mail or luggage on wide-body or certain narrow-body aircraft. These containers or pallets allow bundling of large amounts of cargo into one unit for optimal use of space, effort and crew time. ULDs feature a packing list for easy tracking of contents. There are more than 900,000 ULDs with an estimated value of US$1 billion, which are covered under IATA regulations. These containers are broadly segregated into air cargo pallets and lower deck or box type containers. ULD pallets are made of rugged aluminum sheets and feature rims for locking into cargo net lugs. On the other hand, ULD containers, also referred to as pods or cans, represent closed containers that are made of either aluminum or a combination of Lexan and aluminum. Some of these containers also feature inbuilt refrigeration units for carrying temperature-sensitive products. A ULD comes with a unique ULD number for its identification. While the three-lettered prefix signifies the type and characteristics of a ULD, the four or five digit serial number differentiates it from other units. The last two characters denote the owner of the container or pallet.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Air Cargo Containers estimated at US$233.9 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$302.8 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period. LD-3, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.9% CAGR and reach US$238.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the LD-11 segment is readjusted to a revised 3.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $64 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $49.9 Million by 2026



The Air Cargo Containers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$64 Million in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$49.9 Million by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.3% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 4.4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR.



The market is expected to be driven by continuous surge in cargo traffic due to of expansion of the electronic, e-commerce and pharmaceutical industries coupled with strong demand for high priority, high-speed and visibility services. One of the prominent factors to drive the future market growth is strong focus on accelerating delivery times. Major events conducted by leading e-commerce portals such as Big billion days and Single`s day are pushing the demand for speedy delivery. On the other hand, pharmaceutical players require a faster transport option for temperature-sensitive products, mainly vaccines. Moreover, evolution of the supply chain along with temperature control regulations specified by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) for dealing with transportation and handling issues related to pharmaceutical and healthcare products is bound to bolster the market. These guidelines cover standards associated with temperature and time sensitive labels and acceptance checklist for goods to reduce the chances of mishandling. The market growth is also facilitated by advances in container technology and development of more durable and lightweight containers. Increasing deliveries through aircraft and adoption of wide-body aircraft are anticipated to further push air cargo container demand in the aviation industry. The market growth is likely to be fuelled by increasing use of lower deck containers in freighter and wide-body passenger aircraft along with availability of custom lower deck containers for specialized aircraft. These factors are bound to create a perfect ground for overall expansion of the global air cargo container market in the coming years.



LD-6 Segment to Reach $14.7 Billion by 2026



In the global LD-6 segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$8.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$11.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.9 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 5.5% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 24 Featured) -

ACL Airshop LLC

AEROTUF

DoKaSch Temperature Solutions GmbH

Envirotainer AB

Granger Industries, Inc.

Nordisk Aviation Products AS

PalNet GmbH Air Cargo Products

Safran S.A.

Satco Inc.

Vinyl Technology Inc.

VRR Aviation







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05988000/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

COVID-19 Pandemic Severely Disrupts Global Freight

Transportation and Cargo Containers Industry

Month-on-Month Growth in Global Trade: Jan 2019-April2020

Percentage Change (%) in Load Factor by Region of Origin and

Aircraft Type: March-April 2020

Global Logistics Industry 2019 Vs 2020 Growth (In %)

Regional Market Review

Key Takeaways

Logistics Industry Bears the Brunt of COVID-19

COVID-19 Disrupts the Airfreight Sector

Air Cargo Containers: Offering Means for Optimal, Faster

Delivery of Goods by Air

Container Compatibility with Aircraft

Cargo Aircraft Types

Surge in Cargo Traffic to Allow Global Air Cargo Containers

Market to Experience Long Term Growth

Need to Transport Goods Faster Impels Market Growth

Gains for Pharmaceutical Logistics to Push Growth

Demand for Temperature-Controlled Containers Creates New Avenues

Expansion of Commercial Airlines & Need to Transport Military

Goods Fuel Growth

Economic Slowdown & Trade Protectionism Hinders Growth

LD-3 Retains Position as Most Popular Container Type

World Air Cargo Containers Market by Container Type (2020 &

2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for LD-3, LD-11, LD-6, M-

1, and Other Container Types

Metals Remain Primary Material Type Segment

World Air Cargo Containers Market by Material Type (2020 &

2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Metals, Composites,

and Other Material Types

Commercial Aircraft Containers Application Segment to

Experience Fastest Growth Rate

World Air Cargo Containers Market by Application (2020 & 2027):

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Commercial Aircraft, and

Military Aircraft

Wide-Body Aircraft Segment to Command Major Share

Regional Analysis: Increasing Trade Activity Makes Asia-Pacific

an Exploding Air Cargo Containers Market

Air Freight Industry Heading towards Healthy Demand amid

Tightening Capacity

World Air Cargo Containers Market (2020 & 2027): Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing Regions

World Air Cargo Containers Market - Geographic Regions Ranked

by Value CAGR for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East, Africa, Canada, USA, Europe, and Japan

Global Air Cargo Containers Market Inches towards Fierce

Competition

Air cargo Container Owners Face Intense Pressure from Rising

Outbound Cargo Rates

Companies Resorting to Technological Innovations for Smarter

and Lighter ULDs

Recent Market Activity

Select Innovations

Air Cargo Containers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Containers Industry to Continue Feeling Heat from COVID-19

Crisis in 2021

Global Air Cargo Market: Weight and Yield Monthly YOY Change:

(in %) for the Months January 2020 through August 2020

Global Air Cargo Weight Monthly YOY Change (in %) by Region:

August 2020

Freight as Blessing Enables Air cargo Demand to Surpass

Capacity amid COVID-19

Global Air Cargo Volume (Demand) YOY Growth for the Months May

2020 through August 2020

Global Air Cargo Volume (Capacity) YOY Growth for the Months

May 2020 through August 2020

Stable Commercial Aviation Outlook Signals Long Term Growth

Opportunities for Air Cargo Containers Market

Converting Airlines and Sharing Space to Address Demand

Global Commercial Aircraft Fleet Projections: Breakdown of

Fleet (in Units) by Region for 2018 and 2038

Freighter Aircraft Fleet in Service by Region (2019-2038)

Global Freighter Fleet Projections: Breakdown of Fleet (Units)

by Type for 2017 and 2037

Prominent Trends Altering and Governing Air Freight Logistics

Landscape

Air Cargo Industry Undergoes Significant Transformation with

New Approaches

Digitization Transforming the Air Freight Industry

Big Data Analytics Gains Importance in Freight Management

Global Adoption Rates (in %) of Big Data Technologies by

Industry (2019)

ULDs: The Unseen Backbone of Air Cargo

Key Advancements in ULD Tracking Technologies

Air Cargo Industry Focuses on Developing and Manufacturing

Lightweight ULDs

Real-time Tracking: A Boon for Logistics Providers

Major Trends Influencing Air Freight of Pharmaceutical Products

Distribution of Potential COVID-19 Vaccine to Amplify Air cargo

Containers Demand

Global Air Cargo Weight Monthly YOY Change (in %) by Product

Segment: August 2020

Challenges for Growth of Air Cargo



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for LD-3

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for LD-3 by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for LD-3 by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for LD-11

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for LD-11 by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for LD-11 by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for LD-6

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for LD-6 by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for LD-6 by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for M-1

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for M-1 by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for M-1 by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Container Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Container Types by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Container Types

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Metals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Metals by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Metals by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Composites by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Composites by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Composites by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Material Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Other Material Types by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Material Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Commercial Aircraft by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Commercial Aircraft by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Commercial Aircraft by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Military Aircraft by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Military Aircraft by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Military Aircraft by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Air

Cargo Containers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Air Cargo Containers by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Air Cargo Containers by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Air Cargo Containers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

COVID-19 Pandemic Severely Impacts the Freight and Logistics

Industry

Harsh Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Airlines Industry Curtails

Momentum in Air Cargo Containers Market

Commercial Aircraft Fleet in North America by Type (2017 & 2037)

Table 34: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Air

Cargo Containers by Container Type - LD-3, LD-11, LD-6, M-1 and

Other Container Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: USA Historic Review for Air Cargo Containers by

Container Type - LD-3, LD-11, LD-6, M-1 and Other Container

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Air Cargo Containers by

Container Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for LD-3,

LD-11, LD-6, M-1 and Other Container Types for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 37: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Air

Cargo Containers by Material Type - Metals, Composites and

Other Material Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: USA Historic Review for Air Cargo Containers by

Material Type - Metals, Composites and Other Material Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Air Cargo Containers by

Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metals,

Composites and Other Material Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 40: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Air

Cargo Containers by Application - Commercial Aircraft and

Military Aircraft - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: USA Historic Review for Air Cargo Containers by

Application - Commercial Aircraft and Military Aircraft Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for Air Cargo Containers by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Commercial Aircraft and Military Aircraft for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 43: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Air

Cargo Containers by Container Type - LD-3, LD-11, LD-6, M-1 and

Other Container Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Air Cargo Containers by

Container Type - LD-3, LD-11, LD-6, M-1 and Other Container

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Air Cargo Containers

by Container Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

LD-3, LD-11, LD-6, M-1 and Other Container Types for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 46: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Air

Cargo Containers by Material Type - Metals, Composites and

Other Material Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Air Cargo Containers by

Material Type - Metals, Composites and Other Material Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Air Cargo Containers

by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Metals, Composites and Other Material Types for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 49: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Air

Cargo Containers by Application - Commercial Aircraft and

Military Aircraft - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Canada Historic Review for Air Cargo Containers by

Application - Commercial Aircraft and Military Aircraft Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Air Cargo Containers

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Commercial Aircraft and Military Aircraft for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Air Cargo Containers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 52: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Air

Cargo Containers by Container Type - LD-3, LD-11, LD-6, M-1 and

Other Container Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Air Cargo Containers by

Container Type - LD-3, LD-11, LD-6, M-1 and Other Container

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Air Cargo Containers by

Container Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for LD-3,

LD-11, LD-6, M-1 and Other Container Types for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 55: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Air

Cargo Containers by Material Type - Metals, Composites and

Other Material Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Japan Historic Review for Air Cargo Containers by

Material Type - Metals, Composites and Other Material Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Air Cargo Containers by

Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metals,

Composites and Other Material Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 58: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Air

Cargo Containers by Application - Commercial Aircraft and

Military Aircraft - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Japan Historic Review for Air Cargo Containers by

Application - Commercial Aircraft and Military Aircraft Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Air Cargo Containers by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Commercial Aircraft and Military Aircraft for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



CHINA

Air Cargo Containers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

COVID-19 Impacts Market Outlook

Air Freight Forwarding Market in China to Remain in State of

Flux in 2020

Primary Factors Responsible for Tightening of Airfreight Market

in China

Table 61: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Air

Cargo Containers by Container Type - LD-3, LD-11, LD-6, M-1 and

Other Container Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: China Historic Review for Air Cargo Containers by

Container Type - LD-3, LD-11, LD-6, M-1 and Other Container

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: China 15-Year Perspective for Air Cargo Containers by

Container Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for LD-3,

LD-11, LD-6, M-1 and Other Container Types for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 64: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Air

Cargo Containers by Material Type - Metals, Composites and

Other Material Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: China Historic Review for Air Cargo Containers by

Material Type - Metals, Composites and Other Material Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: China 15-Year Perspective for Air Cargo Containers by

Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metals,

Composites and Other Material Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 67: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Air

Cargo Containers by Application - Commercial Aircraft and

Military Aircraft - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: China Historic Review for Air Cargo Containers by

Application - Commercial Aircraft and Military Aircraft Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: China 15-Year Perspective for Air Cargo Containers by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Commercial Aircraft and Military Aircraft for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Air Cargo Containers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

COVID-19 Crisis Impacts European Commercial Airlines Industry

Affecting the Air Cargo Container Market

Commercial Aircraft Projections in Europe: Breakdown of Fleet

(Units) by Type for 2018 and 2038

Table 70: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Air

Cargo Containers by Container Type - LD-3, LD-11, LD-6, M-1 and

Other Container Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Air Cargo Containers by

Container Type - LD-3, LD-11, LD-6, M-1 and Other Container

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Air Cargo Containers

by Container Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

LD-3, LD-11, LD-6, M-1 and Other Container Types for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 73: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Air

Cargo Containers by Material Type - Metals, Composites and

Other Material Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Air Cargo Containers by

Material Type - Metals, Composites and Other Material Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Air Cargo Containers

by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Metals, Composites and Other Material Types for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 76: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Air

Cargo Containers by Application - Commercial Aircraft and

Military Aircraft - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Europe Historic Review for Air Cargo Containers by

Application - Commercial Aircraft and Military Aircraft Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Air Cargo Containers

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Commercial Aircraft and Military Aircraft for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 79: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Air

Cargo Containers by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,

UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: Europe Historic Review for Air Cargo Containers by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Air Cargo Containers

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Air Cargo Containers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 82: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Air

Cargo Containers by Container Type - LD-3, LD-11, LD-6, M-1 and

Other Container Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: France Historic Review for Air Cargo Containers by

Container Type - LD-3, LD-11, LD-6, M-1 and Other Container

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: France 15-Year Perspective for Air Cargo Containers

by Container Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

LD-3, LD-11, LD-6, M-1 and Other Container Types for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 85: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Air

Cargo Containers by Material Type - Metals, Composites and

Other Material Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: France Historic Review for Air Cargo Containers by

Material Type - Metals, Composites and Other Material Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: France 15-Year Perspective for Air Cargo Containers

by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Metals, Composites and Other Material Types for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 88: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Air

Cargo Containers by Application - Commercial Aircraft and

Military Aircraft - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: France Historic Review for Air Cargo Containers by

Application - Commercial Aircraft and Military Aircraft Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: France 15-Year Perspective for Air Cargo Containers

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Commercial Aircraft and Military Aircraft for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Air Cargo Containers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 91: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Air Cargo Containers by Container Type - LD-3, LD-11, LD-6, M-1

and Other Container Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 92: Germany Historic Review for Air Cargo Containers by

Container Type - LD-3, LD-11, LD-6, M-1 and Other Container

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Air Cargo Containers

by Container Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

LD-3, LD-11, LD-6, M-1 and Other Container Types for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 94: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Air Cargo Containers by Material Type - Metals, Composites and

Other Material Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Germany Historic Review for Air Cargo Containers by

Material Type - Metals, Composites and Other Material Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Air Cargo Containers

by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Metals, Composites and Other Material Types for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 97: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Air Cargo Containers by Application - Commercial Aircraft and

Military Aircraft - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Germany Historic Review for Air Cargo Containers by

Application - Commercial Aircraft and Military Aircraft Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Air Cargo Containers

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Commercial Aircraft and Military Aircraft for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 100: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Air

Cargo Containers by Container Type - LD-3, LD-11, LD-6, M-1 and

Other Container Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: Italy Historic Review for Air Cargo Containers by

Container Type - LD-3, LD-11, LD-6, M-1 and Other Container

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Air Cargo Containers

by Container Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

LD-3, LD-11, LD-6, M-1 and Other Container Types for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 103: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Air

Cargo Containers by Material Type - Metals, Composites and

Other Material Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: Italy Historic Review for Air Cargo Containers by

Material Type - Metals, Composites and Other Material Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 105: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Air Cargo Containers

by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Metals, Composites and Other Material Types for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 106: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Air

Cargo Containers by Application - Commercial Aircraft and

Military Aircraft - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 107: Italy Historic Review for Air Cargo Containers by

Application - Commercial Aircraft and Military Aircraft Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 108: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Air Cargo Containers

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Commercial Aircraft and Military Aircraft for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Air Cargo Containers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Table 109: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Air

Cargo Containers by Container Type - LD-3, LD-11, LD-6, M-1 and

Other Container Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 110: UK Historic Review for Air Cargo Containers by

Container Type - LD-3, LD-11, LD-6, M-1 and Other Container



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05988000/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________