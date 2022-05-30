Global Corneal Topography Market is Expected to Represent a Value of USD 880.46 million by 2027 : Fior Markets

Newark, NJ, May 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, The global corneal topography market is projected to grow from USD 626.89 million in 2019 to USD 880.46 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period 2020-2027. North America holds the majority market share. The factors responsible are advance healthcare facilities, favourable government as well as non-government initiatives, increasing elderly population suffering from cornea irregularities, especially cataracts. The ongoing research for improving the quality of the devices is also a reason for the market growth. Further, the freedom for physicians to opt for private pay services has enabled them to invest in innovative and effective technology. However, Asia-Pacific is another region which is expected to grow at a lucrative rate over the forecasted years. The rising number of patients in the region is the vital factor of the market growth. Apart from it, the increasing number of market players and government initiatives has been important factors contributing to the market growth.

Key players of the corneal topography market are Cassini Technologies, Nidek Co. Ltd, Tomey Corporation, EyeSys Vision, Tracey Technologies, Topcon Corporation, OCULUS Optikgeräte GmbH, Carl Zeiss AG and others. In November 2017, a well-known company Topcon Medical Systems launched the latest software of ALADDIN Biometer which has Olsen IOL Formula, which helps to accurately identify the IOL post-surgery.

The product type segment includes evaluation-based systems, scanning slit system, scheimpflug system placio-based system and interferometric systems. Placio-based system is the dominant sub-segment. This system is efficient in the diagnosis and monitoring of the corneal diseases as compared to other methods. It helps the practitioner to extract detailed information about the shape of the cornea. Also, these devices are used in contact lens practising, post keratoplasty, keratoconus, etc. The application segment includes cataract surgery evaluation, contact lens fitting, corneal ectatic disorder diagnosis, post-penetrating keratoplasty and evaluation of post-refractive surgery. Among these, post-refractive surgery held the largest market share. The reason for this is the massive number of patients who are suffering from refractive errors like hyperopia, myopia, astigmatism, etc. The end-user segment includes hospitals, ambulatory surgical centres and ophthalmic clinics. Out of these three, ambulatory surgical centres are projected to grow at a lucrative rate. The growth can be attributed to the high number of surgeries performed as compared to the hospitals due to low cost and easy access. Further ambulatory surgical centres provide convenience to the elderly and disabled individuals.

Corneal topography gives a graphical representation of the cornea with the help of a computer-assisted videokeratography. It helps to detect minor irregularities in the cornea, which is otherwise not possible with the help of conventional diagnosis. Corneal topography devices have broad applications. These devices help in monitoring and diagnosis of various eye diseases. Apart from this, it also helps to assess the visual quality of an individual and choosing and fitting of the contact lenses. It is advantageous in detecting the toric intraocular lens implantation surgery, which is used to treat regular astigmatism. The market is expected to witness a growth due to the rising prevalence of age-associated cornea related diseases and increased initiatives of government for creating awareness among the old-age population for early treatment of these diseases. Further, the innovative practices by the major companies and strategic collaborations to develop diagnostic modalities are expected to contribute the market growth.

