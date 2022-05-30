Valuation of Unconventional Gas Market estimated at US$ 374.3 Bn by 2031, TMR Study

Albany NY, United States, May 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Analysts at TMR project the unconventional gas market to expand at a CAGR of 8.6% for the forecast period from 2022 to 2031. Need to complement conventional gas resources for the exploding demand in industrial, commercial, and residential sectors is fueling the growth of unconventional gas market. Unconventional gas is used in power generation for a clean burning fuel, energy source in the residential sector, and for space heating, cooling, and water heating in the commercial sector.



Growing preference for unconventional gas extraction methods in a bid for affordable alternatives and lower carbon emissions is gaining ground in the unconventional gas market.

Get PDF Brochure for More Insights: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=1497

Increasing public-private partnership for unconventional gas exploration is another key factor fueling the growth of unconventional gas market. For instance, the U.S. government is promoting investments for unconventional gas exploration undertaken via public-private partnerships. Unconventional gas can be used to produce intermediate distillates such as jet fuel, kerosene, and diesel fuel that have substantial applications.

Presence of several regulatory bodies around the world govern exploration and associated activities of unconventional gas in the interest of preserving the environment. For example, the National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency is responsible for timely, effective, and appropriate response to oil spills, and to ensure clean up and remediation of all impacted sites to the best possible extent.

Get Covid 19 Analysis: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=1497

Unconventional Gas Market – Key Findings of the Report

Need to mitigate air and water pollution associated with unconventional gas extraction requires collaboration between oil & gas industries and governments. This is to introduce innovative technologies and formulate policies to minimize environmental damage associated with extraction of unconventional gas





Recent discovery of new natural gas reserves in the U.S., Argentina, China, and Canada is anticipated to create significant opportunities in the global market for unconventional gas.





Growing competition among unconventional gas manufacturers to produce low or zero carbon emission fuel is anticipated to stimulate the unconventional gas market





Growth prospects of unconventional gas market receives stimulus from increasing shale gas exploration activities that is attracting several countries to monitor the utilization of their unconventional gas resources. Initiatives for utilization of shale gas is gathering attention due to its low carbon and cleaner environmental footprint than other fossil fuels.





Shale gas segment held the leading share of 54.3% of unconventional gas market in 2021. The segment is projected to expand at a significant growth rate during the forecast period.





Industrial application segment held the leading more than 34% share of unconventional gas market in 2017.





North America led the unconventional gas market in 2017. High volume of shale gas production in the U.S. which constitutes 47% of gas production and is estimated to increase to 50% by 2030 accounts for large share of North America in unconventional gas market.





Request a Sample: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=1497

Unconventional Gas Market – Growth Drivers

Increasing demand for shale gas due to its low carbon footprint and properties of cleaner burning fuel than other fossil fuels underscores growth in unconventional gas market





Rising investments for exploration and production of offshore oil and gas creates growth opportunities in unconventional gas market



Make an Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=1497

Unconventional Gas Market – Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the unconventional gas market are;

Baker Hughes

Royal Dutch Shell plc

ExxonMobil Corporation

Halliburton Inc.

National Oilwell Varco

Emerson Automation Solutions

Schlumberger Limited

Chevron Corporation

Total S.A.

Weatherford International Plc.

BP plc

Technip FMC plc.

The unconventional gas market is segmented as follows;

Global Unconventional Gas Market, by Type

Shale Gas

Tight Gas

Coalbed Methane



Global Unconventional Gas Market, by Application

Industrial

Power Generation

Residential

Commercial

Transportation



Global Unconventional Gas Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany Russia U.K. Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World Argentina Others





Energy & Natural Resources Industry battles Tangible Impact of Economic and Cultural changes, Explore Transparency Market Research’s award-winning coverage of the global Energy & Natural Resources:

Power Grid System Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/power-grid-system-market.html

Oil and Gas Pipeline Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/oil-and-gas-pipeline-market.html

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market research report company providing business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com