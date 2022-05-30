Early Warning Reporting for NXT Energy Solutions Inc.

CALGARY, Alberta, May 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This release is being made by Mr. John Tilson to report holdings in NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (the “Issuer”).



On May 26, 2022, Mr. Tilson acquired beneficial ownership of 210,000 common shares of the Issuer with an aggregate value of US$119,700. As a result and as of the date hereof, Mr. Tilson continues to have beneficial ownership of, or control or direction over, 6,536,208 common shares of the Issuer representing approximately 10.00% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Issuer.

Mr. Tilson may, depending on market and other conditions, increase or decrease his ownership of Common Shares or other securities of the Issuer, whether in the open market, or otherwise, by privately negotiated agreement, pursuant to compensation plans of the Issuer or otherwise.

All securityholding percentages in this press release are based on the issued and outstanding common shares of the Issuer set forth in the management’s discussion and analysis of the Issuer at the applicable time.

The common shares of the Issuer are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “SFD”. The Issuer is a corporation organized under the laws of the province of Alberta with its head office at Suite 302, 3320 17th Avenue SW Calgary, Alberta T3E 0B4.

An early warning report will be electronically filed with the applicable securities commission in each jurisdiction where the Issuer is reporting and will be available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. For further information or to obtain a copy of the Early Warning Report, please contact: