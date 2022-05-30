Dental Practice Management Software Market Size Worth USD 4.9 Billion by 2030 at 9.9% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, USA, May 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dental Practice Management Software Market Overview:

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Dental Practice Management Software Market Information By End-User, Application, Deployment, and Region – Forecast to 2030”, the market is anticipated to reach USD 4.9 Billion by 2030 at 9.9% CAGR during the assessment timeframe from 2020 to 2030.

The dental practice management software helps to improve communication between dental professionals, their patients, and staff. The software enhances the efficiency of a clinic. It can also help to improve the legibility of clinical notes and documents, lowering clinical mistakes in the process. The market has been gaining massive traction worldwide. The factors such as the burgeoning geriatric populace worldwide, mounting awareness, and heightened emphasis on oral health across the globe are boosting the demand for this software.

Report Attribute Details Market Size USD 4.9 Billion CAGR 9.9% Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Deployment, Application, End-User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Ever-surging demand for quality dental care Surge in technical advancements combined with the escalating use of the solutions

Dental Practice Management Software Market Competitive Analysis

The global market for dental practice management software has prominent leaders such as:

Planet DDS, Inc.

Curve Dental, Inc.

Henry Schein, Inc.

Open Dental Software, Inc.

Patterson Companies, Inc.

ACE Dental Software

NextGen Healthcare, Inc.

DentiMax LLC, Practice Web, Inc.

Carestream Dental LLC (Onex Corporation)

Market Drivers

The global dental practice management software market has registered a significant growth rate in the last few years. The market's growth is mainly credited to the implementation of the HITEC act across the US and other countries. The installation of electronic health care records across the globe is another significant parameter boosting the market's growth. Moreover, the factors such as the growing geriatric population across various regions and the development of several modules in the field are also projected to catalyze the growth of the market over the coming years. the latest modules developed are concerned with serving purposes such as orthodontic modeling software, patient education software, patient communication software solution, dental imaging software, treatment planning software, and practice management software. The growing investments in developing a modern medical infrastructure will likely offer lucrative opportunities to the market players worldwide.

Market Restraints

The hesitant attitude of medical professionals to use the dental practice management software will likely restrict the market's growth. Furthermore, the lack of IT skilled professionals across several regions worldwide is also projected to hamper the market's growth over the coming years.

Dental Practice Management Software Market COVID-19 Impact

The global COVID-19 pandemic has had a severe impact on the majority of the market sectors across the globe. However, the pandemic impacted the medical industry because of the interruptions in the supply chain and transit services. The disruptions in the supply chain were caused by the imposition of partial or complete shutdowns across several regions worldwide. The inflationary risk of the software and building procedures was impacted majorly by the global health crisis. On the other hand, the enhanced communication channeling, cloud infrastructure, and growing work-from-home trend across the globe are some of the aspects propelling the market's growth. The business stability plan was conducted in various industry areas; on the other hand, some medical sectors have required the software to carry out the business continuity plans throughout the pandemic. Such parameters positively affect the whole growth of the dental practice management software market. These factors reimburse for the decreasing factors like movement restrictions and reduced workforce.

Dental Practice Management Software Market Segment Analysis

Considering the deployment method, the web-based segment led the global dental practice management software market in 2021. the growth of the market is mainly credited to its low cost. Furthermore, factors such as available storage space, quick updates, and increased security are likely to boost the market's growth over the coming years. Moreover, the increasing adoption of DPM software across oral practices for treatment planning, scheduling, billing, patient charting, and reporting will likely catalyze demand for the market over the coming years. However, the cloud-based segment will witness the highest CAGR over the assessment timeframe. The segment's growth is credited to the significant market players' collaborations, mergers, and new software launches to offer cloud-based solutions to their consumers.

Among all the application areas, the patient communication segment secured the top position in the global dental practice management software market in 2021. The segment's growth is primarily attributed to the growing adoption because of enhanced features, such as patient satisfaction surveys, family reminders, and text messaging for reminders. Most of the DPM software generates profiles for customers depending upon their basic demographic information, medical conditions, contact information, national identification numbers, registration numbers, and other things.

Considering end-user industries, the dental clinic's segment secured the top position in the global dental practice management software market in 2021. The significant aspect causing an upsurge in the segment's growth is the growing number of oral care clinics adopting dental practice management software worldwide. The software manages clinic operations, such as improves clinic efficiency and accounting, billing & scheduling, causing a boost in the growth of the segment over the coming years. additionally, the growing number of mergers and acquisitions with more extensive clinic networks is likely to catalyze the development of the piece over the assessment timeframe.

Dental Practice Management Software Market Regional Analysis

The global dental practice management software market is analyzed across five major regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

As per the MRFR analysis reports, the North American region will likely lead the global market for dental practice management software over the forecasted timeframe. The regional market's growth is likely to be driven by the growing geriatric population and various governmental and non-governmental organizations supporting oral health care practices and treatments. Multiple states across the US offer around 22 preventive screening procedures covered under medical insurance. It was anticipated that around 830,000 patients were recorded for emergency dental care procedures.

The dental practice management software market for the Asia-pacific region is likely to grow steadily over the coming years. the growth of the regional market is credited to the emerging key market players, favorable government initiatives, growing geriatric population, and increasing government support.

