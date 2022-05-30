New York, May 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Lightning Protection Technologies (LPT) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961434/?utm_source=GNW
Global Lightning Protection Technologies (LPT) Market to Reach $1.1 Billion by 2026
Lightning represents a highly frequent and most dangerous weather hazard that packs a powerful electricity punch of up to 100 million volts. Lightning strikes are capable of ripping through roofs, exploding brick or concrete walls, igniting fires and killing people. There are more than 40 million incidents of lightning strikes per year in the US, with lightning being the main culprit behind church fires. Lightning holds staggering costs, requiring commercial property owners to spend millions of dollars as a result of damages. Lightning strikes result in significant inventory loss, insurance claims, and damage to equipment and production. Yearly structural damages associated with lightning in the US exceed $1 billion. In addition, lightning damages account for 3-5% of commercial insurance claims. Majority of structures, mainly buildings with modern designs, are highly vulnerable to the damage owing to various service entrances, expensive equipment and reliance on isolated metal-based building components.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Lightning Protection Technologies (LPT) estimated at US$833.6 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.1 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period. Conventional LPT, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.2% CAGR to reach US$734 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Unconventional LPT segment is readjusted to a revised 4.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 38.3% share of the global Lightning Protection Technologies (LPT) market.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $171 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $210.4 Million by 2026
The Lightning Protection Technologies (LPT) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$171 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 19.26% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$210.4 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.5% and 4.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$224.2 Million by the close of the analysis period.
The market in the post COVID-19 period will grow on account of the convergence of numerous drivers, mainly increasing construction of high-rise buildings and tall structures coupled with advancements in electrical systems. Rapid industrialization and urbanization globally have resulted in emergence of tall structures that are exposed to lightning due to the presence of various conductors, requiring effective protection from lightning. Growth will also be favored by stringent regulations for public services and ongoing advancements in the telecom sector along with expansion of the telecommunication infrastructure. The need to protect smart homes from high current and voltage spikes due to lightning is expected to further bolster demand for lightning protection systems. These products are anticipated to find increasing acceptance across different end-user segments like utilities, water treatment plants, warehouses, nuclear power units, military, airports, residential areas and healthcare facilities. The adoption is favored by development of telecommunication facilities coupled with mounting regulatory pressure for protecting commercial facilities like offices, schools and healthcare units. Deployment of lightning protection systems in commercial units is likely to be one of the prominent trends driving the global market. The pressing need for surge protection and spectral power distribution for home offices is slated to trigger the demand.
Select Competitors (Total 119 Featured) -
- A. N. Wallis & Co Ltd.
- Alltec Corporation
- AXIS Electrical Components Pvt. Ltd.
- Fatech Electronic Co., Ltd.
- K.M.L. Technology Co., Ltd.
- Lightning Eliminators & Consultants, Inc.
- Lightning Protection International Pty Ltd.
- Littelfuse, Inc.
- MTL Instruments Group
- NexTek, Inc.
- nVent Electric plc
- PT. Zeus Prima Garda
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961434/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
COVID-19 Pandemic Impacts Lightning Protection Market
Pandemic Crisis Weakens Economic Environment, Triggering
Negative Tide in GDP
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)
for 2019, 2020 & 2021
An Introduction to Lightning Protection Technologies
Components of Lightning Protection System
Types of Lightning Protection Systems
Building Codes & Standards for Lightning Protection Systems
Major End-Markets for Lightning Protection Systems
Lightning: A Spectacular yet Destructive Natural Phenomenon
Key Lightning Facts
Global Lightning Protection Technologies - Growth Drivers and
Challenges in a Nutshell
Global Lightning Protection Systems Market to Exhibit Long Term
Growth
Recent Market Activity
Pressing Need to Mitigate & Manage Lightning Strike Risks
Market to be Driven by Increased Demand for LPT Installation in
Commercial Facilities
Comprehensive Solution and Improved End-User Experience to
Drive Market
Market Challenges
Ignorance of Lightning Protection: Major Restraint in
Developing and Under Developed Countries
Installation and Functionality of LPT: Core Areas of Consideration
Sluggish Technological Advancements Restraining LPT Market
Lack of Harmonization in LPT Standards Leads to Obscurity and
Uncertainty
LPT Efficacy Data Empirical Rather Than Scientific
Lightning Protection Technologies (LPT) - Global Key
Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Construction Activity: A Key Demand Determinant
World Construction Industry (in US$ Trillion) for the Years
2017, 2019 & 2022
Growth in Smart Home Numbers Drive the Need for Lightning
Protection Solutions
Global Smart Homes Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019,
2021, 2023 & 2025
Global Smart Homes Market by Category for the Years 2020 and 2022
Growing Population & Urbanization Trend Influence Market Prospects
Opportunity Indicators
World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the
Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100
World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P
Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of
Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950,
1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050
Percentage of Urban Population in Select Countries for 2018,
2020, 2030, 2040 and 2050
Relevance of Lightning Protection in Industrial Facilities
Opportunities in Commercial Buildings
Next-Generation Lightning Protection with Lasers
Aircraft Industry: A Prominent Consumer of LPTs
Rising PV Installations Up the Demand for LPTs
Innovative LPT Crucial to Combat Petrochemical Tank Fires
Global Petrochemical Tank Fires by Cause (2019): Percentage
Breakdown of Number of Events for Human Activity, Lightning,
Static Electricity, Other Natural Calamities and Unknown
LPT Providers Benefit from Rising Demand for Wind Energy
World Wind Power Market (2019): Percentage Breakdown of
Installed Capacity for Leading Countries
Wireless Antenna Industry Drives Demand for LPT
Lightning Protection Standards and Guidelines
Global Lightning Protection Codes and Standards
A Regional Overview
Standards for Design, Installation and Maintenance of Lightning
Protection Systems (LPS) in Select Countries Worldwide
Certification Process
LPI Certified Designers & Installers
International Lightning Protection Association (ILPA)
FAA Lightning Protection Standards
