Global Lightning Protection Technologies (LPT) Market to Reach $1.1 Billion by 2026



Lightning represents a highly frequent and most dangerous weather hazard that packs a powerful electricity punch of up to 100 million volts. Lightning strikes are capable of ripping through roofs, exploding brick or concrete walls, igniting fires and killing people. There are more than 40 million incidents of lightning strikes per year in the US, with lightning being the main culprit behind church fires. Lightning holds staggering costs, requiring commercial property owners to spend millions of dollars as a result of damages. Lightning strikes result in significant inventory loss, insurance claims, and damage to equipment and production. Yearly structural damages associated with lightning in the US exceed $1 billion. In addition, lightning damages account for 3-5% of commercial insurance claims. Majority of structures, mainly buildings with modern designs, are highly vulnerable to the damage owing to various service entrances, expensive equipment and reliance on isolated metal-based building components.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Lightning Protection Technologies (LPT) estimated at US$833.6 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.1 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period. Conventional LPT, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.2% CAGR to reach US$734 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Unconventional LPT segment is readjusted to a revised 4.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 38.3% share of the global Lightning Protection Technologies (LPT) market.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $171 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $210.4 Million by 2026



The Lightning Protection Technologies (LPT) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$171 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 19.26% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$210.4 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.5% and 4.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$224.2 Million by the close of the analysis period.



The market in the post COVID-19 period will grow on account of the convergence of numerous drivers, mainly increasing construction of high-rise buildings and tall structures coupled with advancements in electrical systems. Rapid industrialization and urbanization globally have resulted in emergence of tall structures that are exposed to lightning due to the presence of various conductors, requiring effective protection from lightning. Growth will also be favored by stringent regulations for public services and ongoing advancements in the telecom sector along with expansion of the telecommunication infrastructure. The need to protect smart homes from high current and voltage spikes due to lightning is expected to further bolster demand for lightning protection systems. These products are anticipated to find increasing acceptance across different end-user segments like utilities, water treatment plants, warehouses, nuclear power units, military, airports, residential areas and healthcare facilities. The adoption is favored by development of telecommunication facilities coupled with mounting regulatory pressure for protecting commercial facilities like offices, schools and healthcare units. Deployment of lightning protection systems in commercial units is likely to be one of the prominent trends driving the global market. The pressing need for surge protection and spectral power distribution for home offices is slated to trigger the demand.

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

COVID-19 Pandemic Impacts Lightning Protection Market

Pandemic Crisis Weakens Economic Environment, Triggering

Negative Tide in GDP

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)

for 2019, 2020 & 2021

An Introduction to Lightning Protection Technologies

Components of Lightning Protection System

Types of Lightning Protection Systems

Building Codes & Standards for Lightning Protection Systems

Major End-Markets for Lightning Protection Systems

Lightning: A Spectacular yet Destructive Natural Phenomenon

Key Lightning Facts

Global Lightning Protection Technologies - Growth Drivers and

Challenges in a Nutshell

Global Lightning Protection Systems Market to Exhibit Long Term

Growth

Recent Market Activity

Pressing Need to Mitigate & Manage Lightning Strike Risks

Market to be Driven by Increased Demand for LPT Installation in

Commercial Facilities

Comprehensive Solution and Improved End-User Experience to

Drive Market

Market Challenges

Ignorance of Lightning Protection: Major Restraint in

Developing and Under Developed Countries

Installation and Functionality of LPT: Core Areas of Consideration

Sluggish Technological Advancements Restraining LPT Market

Lack of Harmonization in LPT Standards Leads to Obscurity and

Uncertainty

LPT Efficacy Data Empirical Rather Than Scientific

Lightning Protection Technologies (LPT) - Global Key

Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Construction Activity: A Key Demand Determinant

World Construction Industry (in US$ Trillion) for the Years

2017, 2019 & 2022

Growth in Smart Home Numbers Drive the Need for Lightning

Protection Solutions

Global Smart Homes Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019,

2021, 2023 & 2025

Global Smart Homes Market by Category for the Years 2020 and 2022

Growing Population & Urbanization Trend Influence Market Prospects

Opportunity Indicators

World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the

Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100

World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of

Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950,

1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050

Percentage of Urban Population in Select Countries for 2018,

2020, 2030, 2040 and 2050

Relevance of Lightning Protection in Industrial Facilities

Opportunities in Commercial Buildings

Next-Generation Lightning Protection with Lasers

Aircraft Industry: A Prominent Consumer of LPTs

Rising PV Installations Up the Demand for LPTs

Innovative LPT Crucial to Combat Petrochemical Tank Fires

Global Petrochemical Tank Fires by Cause (2019): Percentage

Breakdown of Number of Events for Human Activity, Lightning,

Static Electricity, Other Natural Calamities and Unknown

LPT Providers Benefit from Rising Demand for Wind Energy

World Wind Power Market (2019): Percentage Breakdown of

Installed Capacity for Leading Countries

Wireless Antenna Industry Drives Demand for LPT

Lightning Protection Standards and Guidelines

Global Lightning Protection Codes and Standards

A Regional Overview

Standards for Design, Installation and Maintenance of Lightning

Protection Systems (LPS) in Select Countries Worldwide

Certification Process

LPI Certified Designers & Installers

International Lightning Protection Association (ILPA)

FAA Lightning Protection Standards



