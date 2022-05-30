New York, May 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart Gas Meters Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961433/?utm_source=GNW

Global Smart Gas Meters Market to Reach $8 Billion by 2026



Gas utilities the world over are however facing mounting challenges in ensuring safe, efficient, and cost-effective delivery of natural gas. Few of the many economic and environmental challenges faced by gas utilities include volatile gas prices; expanding population and the resulting need to meet new gas infrastructure and replace aging infrastructure; need for improving safety standards; safeguard limited natural gas resources; and meet stringent existing and upcoming regulations, among others. Against the backdrop, smart gas solutions emerge as the perfect platform for enabling proactive monitoring, metering, measuring, regulating, and safeguarding of gas resources. The increasing adoption of sophisticated technologies such as advanced metering infrastructure, which is revolutionizing the electric power sector, is now having positive impact on water and gas sectors.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Smart Gas Meters estimated at US$5.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period. Automatic Meter Reading (AMR), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.9% CAGR and reach US$6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Advanced Meter Infrastructure (AMI) segment is readjusted to a revised 7.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $2.8 Billion by 2026



The Smart Gas Meters market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.8 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.8% and 4.5% respectively over the analysis period.



The market is expected to witness healthy growth, supported by rising demand for natural gas, surging capital expenditure on gas infrastructure, the increasing focus on development of sufficient and efficient distribution networks, and technological advancements. Demand is expected to improve significantly in the near term, driven by the strong capital investment in gas infrastructure worldwide to meet the growing production and supply of natural gas. As efforts to cut down greenhouse gas emissions gain traction around the world, natural gas is becoming a preferred fuel for utilities. The growing use of gas as fuel and advent of advanced technologies to track energy consumption are driving growth in the smart gas meters market. The growing shift towards clean energy solutions including natural gas is thus expected to stimulate demand for smart gas meters. Favorable government policies and mandates as well as the improved need for accurate billing and enhanced customer services are contributing to increased demand for smart gas metering solutions. Smart meters are critical for reducing instances of theft and leakage, and hence assist in safeguarding revenues of utilities. Data transmitted from smart meters to utilities helps in timely actions to be taken based on gas consumed by the consumer. Dynamics of the global smart gas meters market is significantly influenced by the investments in gas pipeline networks, as well as government efforts to promote smart cities and smart grid infrastructure facilities.



By End-Use, Residential Segment to Reach $5.5 Billion by 2026



The Residential (End-Use) segment is estimated at US$3.9 Billion in 2020, and is projected to reach US$5.5 Billion by 2026 reflecting a compounded annual growth rate of 6.1% over the analysis period. China constitutes the largest regional market for Residential segment, accounting for 33.2% of the global sales in 2020. China is poised to register the fastest compounded annual growth rate of 7.2% to reach US$2.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 75 Featured) -

ABB Ltd.

Aclara Technologies LLC

Aidon Oy

Badger Meter, Inc.

Capgemini SA

CGI Group Inc.

Chongqing Shancheng Gas Equipment Co., Ltd.

CyanConnode Holdings PLC

Dandong Dongfa (Group) Co., Ltd.

Diehl Metering GmbH

DTE Energy Co.

EDMI Ltd.

GE Grid Solutions

Holley Technology Ltd.

Iskraemeco d.d.

Itron, Inc.

Landis+Gyr

Schneider Electric SE

Sensus

Tantalus Systems, Inc.

Trilliant Holdings, Inc.







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Smart Meters Market

Pandemic Crisis Weakens Economic Environment, Triggering

Negative Tide in GDP

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)

for 2019, 2020 & 2021

Smart Gas Solutions: Enabling Intelligent Metering, Monitoring,

Measuring and Control of Gas

Smart Gas Meters: Gateway to the Digital Transformation of

Utilities

A Note on Communication Infrastructure for Smart Gas Networks

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

AMR Meters Continue to be Major Device Type, AMI Meters Exhibit

Fast Paced Growth

While Developed Regions Remain Primary Revenue Contributors,

Developing Regions Hold Strong Growth Potential

Global Smart Gas Meters Market by Region: Percentage Breakdown

of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions (2020 & 2027)

Global Market for Smart Gas Meters - Geographic Regions Ranked

by % CAGR (Revenues) for 2020-2027

Competitive Landscape

American & European Vendors Dominate the Market

Asian Enterprises Aim to Widen Market Footprint

Novel Strategies Take Center Stage amid Escalating Competition

Analytics: New Revenue Source for Software Vendors

World Gas Meters Market: Market Share Findings

Gas Meters Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

Smart Gas Meters - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Smart Gas Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2018 & 2025

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Laying Strong Foundation for the Digital Transformation of Gas

Infrastructure, Smart Gas Metering Solutions Seek to

Revolutionize Gas Utility Operations

Growing Relevancy of Smart Metering Solutions in Modern Gas

Utility: An Overview

Utility Modernization & Upgrade Programs Create Highly

Conducive Environment for Smart Gas Market

Demographic Dynamics Spur Energy Demand & Need for Reliable Gas

Infrastructure, Creating Opportunities for Smart Gas

Technologies

World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the

Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100

A Note on Energy Demand Patterns

Projected Global Demand for Electricity (TWh): 2015, 2020,

2025, 2030 & 2035

Global Primary Energy Consumption (Billion toe): Growth

Trajectory for the Period 1990-2040

Global Primary Energy Consumption (Billion toe) by End-Use

Sector (1995, 2017 and 2040)

Global Energy Consumption (Billion toe) by Country/Region:

(1995, 2017 and 2040): Breakdown for USA, China, India, Russia,

Brazil, EU, Middle East and Rest of World

Urbanization Trend Instigates the Need for Modern Gas Utility

Network

World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050

Percentage of Urban Population in Select Countries for 2018,

2020, 2030, 2040 and 2050

Smart City, the New Urban Infrastructure Concept, to Fuel Next

Wave of Growth

Global Market for Smart City Technologies in US$ Million for

the Years 2019 and 2025

Emergence of Natural Gas as Reliable Energy Source & Parallel

Increase in Gas Infrastructure Investments Creates Fertile

Environment

Global Energy Production: Percentage Share Breakdown of

Production Volume by Energy Source for Years 1990, 2015 & 2035

Global Energy Consumption: Percentage Share Breakdown of

Consumption Volume by Energy Source for the Years 1990, 2015 &

2035

Global Natural Gas Production: Percentage Share Breakdown of

Production Volume by Region/Country for Years 1990, 2015 &

2035

Global Natural Gas Consumption: Percentage Share Breakdown of

Consumption Volume by Region/Country for Years 1990, 2015 &

2035

Offering Myriad Benefits, Natural Gas Withstands Competition

from Renewable Energy Sources

Evolving Image of Shale Gas as a Viable Energy Source Bodes

Well for the Market

Technically Recoverable Shale Gas (In Trillion Cubic Feet) by

Geographic Region

Surging Demand for Fuel Gas Steers Market Penetration

Global Natural Gas Reserves (in % Volume) by Geographic Region

Residential Vertical Remains the Dominant Segment for Consumer-

Grade Smart Gas Solutions

Growing Consumer Spending on Smart Home Technologies Favors Growth

Global Smart Homes Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019,

2021, 2023 & 2025

Smart Gas Solutions Gain Traction in Commercial & Industrial

End-Use Domains

Need to Improve Functionality & Efficiency Paves Way for Wider

Uptake of Utility Automation & Control Solutions

SCADA Systems

Real-Time Data

Big Data and IoT: Next Frontiers for Smart Gas

Smart Gas Technologies Emphasize IIoT Ecosystem in Gas Utility

World Big Data Market: Breakdown of Annual Revenues (in US$

Billion) for Years 2015, 2019 & 2025

Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion) for the

Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025

Cloud-based Software Solutions: Next Big Thing in Gas Networks

On-Premises Vs. Cloud-based Software: A Cost Comparison Analysis

Wireless Communication Systems Gain Traction in Smart Gas Networks

Regulations & Standards Instigate New Demand for Smart Gas

Infrastructure Solutions

Regulators and Utilities Address Consumer Concerns about Smart

Gas Solutions

Resolving Prevailing Challenges: Critical for Future Success of

the Market

High Deployment Costs

Lack of Unified Standards & Interoperability Issues

Privacy & Data Security Concerns

Declining Natural Gas Prices & Lack of Incentives

Improving Battery Lifetime: Need of the Hour



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart

Gas Meters by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Smart Gas Meters by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Advanced Meter Infrastructure (AMI) by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Advanced Meter

Infrastructure (AMI) by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automatic Meter Reading (AMR) by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Automatic Meter Reading

(AMR) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Residential by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Residential by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2021 & 2027



Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Commercial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Commercial by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2021 & 2027



Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Industrial by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Smart Gas Meters Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

While COVID-19 Hits Smart Meters Market, Focus on Energy

Efficiency in Utilities and Smart Cities Projects to Drive

Long-term Growth

The United States: Prime Market for Smart Gas Solutions & Services

American Gas Utilities Prioritize Smart Technologies in their

Networks

Multifarious Benefits Make Strong Business Case for AMI Smart

Gas Networks

A Brief Note on Issues Hampering Growth Prospects

Competitive Scenario: Domestic Vendors Dominate the Market

Table 13: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart

Gas Meters by Technology - Advanced Meter Infrastructure (AMI)

and Automatic Meter Reading (AMR) - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 14: USA 7-Year Perspective for Smart Gas Meters by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Advanced

Meter Infrastructure (AMI) and Automatic Meter Reading (AMR)

for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 15: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart

Gas Meters by End-Use - Residential, Commercial and Industrial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 16: USA 7-Year Perspective for Smart Gas Meters by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential,

Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 17: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Gas Meters by Technology - Advanced Meter Infrastructure

(AMI) and Automatic Meter Reading (AMR) - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 18: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Smart Gas Meters by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Advanced

Meter Infrastructure (AMI) and Automatic Meter Reading (AMR)

for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 19: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Gas Meters by End-Use - Residential, Commercial and

Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Smart Gas Meters by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential,

Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Smart Gas Meters Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Smart Gas Solutions Enthuse Japanese Utilities Seeking to Build

Low Carbon, Energy-Efficient Society

Utilities Rely on Telemetering Infrastructure to Implement

Smart Gas Networks

Table 21: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Gas Meters by Technology - Advanced Meter Infrastructure

(AMI) and Automatic Meter Reading (AMR) - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 22: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Smart Gas Meters by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Advanced

Meter Infrastructure (AMI) and Automatic Meter Reading (AMR)

for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 23: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Gas Meters by End-Use - Residential, Commercial and

Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 24: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Smart Gas Meters by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential,

Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Smart Gas Meters Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

China: A Lucrative Market

Table 25: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Gas Meters by Technology - Advanced Meter Infrastructure

(AMI) and Automatic Meter Reading (AMR) - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 26: China 7-Year Perspective for Smart Gas Meters by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Advanced

Meter Infrastructure (AMI) and Automatic Meter Reading (AMR)

for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 27: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Gas Meters by End-Use - Residential, Commercial and

Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 28: China 7-Year Perspective for Smart Gas Meters by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential,

Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Smart Gas Meters Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Though COVID-19 Pandemic Halts Smart Meter Installations in

Europe, Future Prospects Remain Bright

Europe: Driving Force Behind World Smart Gas Solutions Market

Huge Gas Consumer Base Makes Europe a Ripe Market for Smart Gas

Metering Solutions

Various Approaches Possible for Smart Meter Deployments

Overview of Smart Meter Deployments across Europe

Challenges Deterring the Full-Scale Implementation of Smart Gas

Meters

Table 29: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Gas Meters by Geographic Region - France, Italy, UK and

Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 30: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart Gas Meters by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2021 &

2027



Table 31: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Gas Meters by Technology - Advanced Meter Infrastructure

(AMI) and Automatic Meter Reading (AMR) - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 32: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart Gas Meters by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Advanced

Meter Infrastructure (AMI) and Automatic Meter Reading (AMR)

for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 33: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Gas Meters by End-Use - Residential, Commercial and

Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 34: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart Gas Meters by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential,

Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Smart Gas Meters Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

GrDF Undertakes Massive Smart Meter Project in France

Table 35: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Gas Meters by Technology - Advanced Meter Infrastructure

(AMI) and Automatic Meter Reading (AMR) - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 36: France 7-Year Perspective for Smart Gas Meters by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Advanced

Meter Infrastructure (AMI) and Automatic Meter Reading (AMR)

for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 37: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Gas Meters by End-Use - Residential, Commercial and

Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: France 7-Year Perspective for Smart Gas Meters by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential,

Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Italy Follows Up Successful Smart Electricity Meter Rollout

with Smart Gas Meters

Major Challenges Confronting Smart Gas Meters Installation in

Italy

Table 39: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Gas Meters by Technology - Advanced Meter Infrastructure

(AMI) and Automatic Meter Reading (AMR) - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 40: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Smart Gas Meters by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Advanced

Meter Infrastructure (AMI) and Automatic Meter Reading (AMR)

for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 41: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Gas Meters by End-Use - Residential, Commercial and

Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 42: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Smart Gas Meters by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential,

Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Smart Gas Meters Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

The UK Market Blazes the Trail with Ambitious Smart Gas

Metering Program

Table 43: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart

Gas Meters by Technology - Advanced Meter Infrastructure (AMI)

and Automatic Meter Reading (AMR) - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 44: UK 7-Year Perspective for Smart Gas Meters by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Advanced

Meter Infrastructure (AMI) and Automatic Meter Reading (AMR)

for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 45: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart

Gas Meters by End-Use - Residential, Commercial and Industrial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 46: UK 7-Year Perspective for Smart Gas Meters by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential,

Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

The Netherlands: Government Mandates Electricity and Gas Smart

Meter Rollout

Table 47: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Smart Gas Meters by Technology - Advanced Meter

Infrastructure (AMI) and Automatic Meter Reading (AMR) -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 48: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart Gas

Meters by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Advanced Meter Infrastructure (AMI) and Automatic Meter Reading

(AMR) for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 49: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Smart Gas Meters by End-Use - Residential, Commercial and

Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart Gas

Meters by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Residential, Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2021 &

2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Smart Gas Meters Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

Robust Growth Forecasts for Smart Gas Solutions in Asia-Pacific

India: Smart Gas Metering Projects Gain Traction

Table 51: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Smart Gas Meters by Technology - Advanced Meter

Infrastructure (AMI) and Automatic Meter Reading (AMR) -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 52: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Smart Gas Meters

by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Advanced Meter Infrastructure (AMI) and Automatic Meter Reading

(AMR) for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 53: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Smart Gas Meters by End-Use - Residential, Commercial and

Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 54: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Smart Gas Meters

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Residential, Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2021 &

2027



REST OF WORLD

Brazil: Growing Market for Smart Gas Technologies

Table 55: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Smart Gas Meters by Technology - Advanced Meter

Infrastructure (AMI) and Automatic Meter Reading (AMR) -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Smart Gas Meters

by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Advanced Meter Infrastructure (AMI) and Automatic Meter Reading

(AMR) for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 57: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Smart Gas Meters by End-Use - Residential, Commercial and

Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 58: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Smart Gas Meters

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Residential, Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2021 &

2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 75

