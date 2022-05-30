New York, May 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart Gas Meters Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961433/?utm_source=GNW
-Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
-Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
-Complimentary updates for one year
Global Smart Gas Meters Market to Reach $8 Billion by 2026
Gas utilities the world over are however facing mounting challenges in ensuring safe, efficient, and cost-effective delivery of natural gas. Few of the many economic and environmental challenges faced by gas utilities include volatile gas prices; expanding population and the resulting need to meet new gas infrastructure and replace aging infrastructure; need for improving safety standards; safeguard limited natural gas resources; and meet stringent existing and upcoming regulations, among others. Against the backdrop, smart gas solutions emerge as the perfect platform for enabling proactive monitoring, metering, measuring, regulating, and safeguarding of gas resources. The increasing adoption of sophisticated technologies such as advanced metering infrastructure, which is revolutionizing the electric power sector, is now having positive impact on water and gas sectors.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Smart Gas Meters estimated at US$5.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period. Automatic Meter Reading (AMR), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.9% CAGR and reach US$6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Advanced Meter Infrastructure (AMI) segment is readjusted to a revised 7.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $2.8 Billion by 2026
The Smart Gas Meters market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.8 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.8% and 4.5% respectively over the analysis period.
The market is expected to witness healthy growth, supported by rising demand for natural gas, surging capital expenditure on gas infrastructure, the increasing focus on development of sufficient and efficient distribution networks, and technological advancements. Demand is expected to improve significantly in the near term, driven by the strong capital investment in gas infrastructure worldwide to meet the growing production and supply of natural gas. As efforts to cut down greenhouse gas emissions gain traction around the world, natural gas is becoming a preferred fuel for utilities. The growing use of gas as fuel and advent of advanced technologies to track energy consumption are driving growth in the smart gas meters market. The growing shift towards clean energy solutions including natural gas is thus expected to stimulate demand for smart gas meters. Favorable government policies and mandates as well as the improved need for accurate billing and enhanced customer services are contributing to increased demand for smart gas metering solutions. Smart meters are critical for reducing instances of theft and leakage, and hence assist in safeguarding revenues of utilities. Data transmitted from smart meters to utilities helps in timely actions to be taken based on gas consumed by the consumer. Dynamics of the global smart gas meters market is significantly influenced by the investments in gas pipeline networks, as well as government efforts to promote smart cities and smart grid infrastructure facilities.
By End-Use, Residential Segment to Reach $5.5 Billion by 2026
The Residential (End-Use) segment is estimated at US$3.9 Billion in 2020, and is projected to reach US$5.5 Billion by 2026 reflecting a compounded annual growth rate of 6.1% over the analysis period. China constitutes the largest regional market for Residential segment, accounting for 33.2% of the global sales in 2020. China is poised to register the fastest compounded annual growth rate of 7.2% to reach US$2.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 75 Featured) -
- ABB Ltd.
- Aclara Technologies LLC
- Aidon Oy
- Badger Meter, Inc.
- Capgemini SA
- CGI Group Inc.
- Chongqing Shancheng Gas Equipment Co., Ltd.
- CyanConnode Holdings PLC
- Dandong Dongfa (Group) Co., Ltd.
- Diehl Metering GmbH
- DTE Energy Co.
- EDMI Ltd.
- GE Grid Solutions
- Holley Technology Ltd.
- Iskraemeco d.d.
- Itron, Inc.
- Landis+Gyr
- Schneider Electric SE
- Sensus
- Tantalus Systems, Inc.
- Trilliant Holdings, Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961433/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Smart Meters Market
Pandemic Crisis Weakens Economic Environment, Triggering
Negative Tide in GDP
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)
for 2019, 2020 & 2021
Smart Gas Solutions: Enabling Intelligent Metering, Monitoring,
Measuring and Control of Gas
Smart Gas Meters: Gateway to the Digital Transformation of
Utilities
A Note on Communication Infrastructure for Smart Gas Networks
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
AMR Meters Continue to be Major Device Type, AMI Meters Exhibit
Fast Paced Growth
While Developed Regions Remain Primary Revenue Contributors,
Developing Regions Hold Strong Growth Potential
Global Smart Gas Meters Market by Region: Percentage Breakdown
of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions (2020 & 2027)
Global Market for Smart Gas Meters - Geographic Regions Ranked
by % CAGR (Revenues) for 2020-2027
Competitive Landscape
American & European Vendors Dominate the Market
Asian Enterprises Aim to Widen Market Footprint
Novel Strategies Take Center Stage amid Escalating Competition
Analytics: New Revenue Source for Software Vendors
World Gas Meters Market: Market Share Findings
Gas Meters Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020
World Brands
Recent Market Activity
Smart Gas Meters - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Smart Gas Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2018 & 2025
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Laying Strong Foundation for the Digital Transformation of Gas
Infrastructure, Smart Gas Metering Solutions Seek to
Revolutionize Gas Utility Operations
Growing Relevancy of Smart Metering Solutions in Modern Gas
Utility: An Overview
Utility Modernization & Upgrade Programs Create Highly
Conducive Environment for Smart Gas Market
Demographic Dynamics Spur Energy Demand & Need for Reliable Gas
Infrastructure, Creating Opportunities for Smart Gas
Technologies
World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the
Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100
A Note on Energy Demand Patterns
Projected Global Demand for Electricity (TWh): 2015, 2020,
2025, 2030 & 2035
Global Primary Energy Consumption (Billion toe): Growth
Trajectory for the Period 1990-2040
Global Primary Energy Consumption (Billion toe) by End-Use
Sector (1995, 2017 and 2040)
Global Energy Consumption (Billion toe) by Country/Region:
(1995, 2017 and 2040): Breakdown for USA, China, India, Russia,
Brazil, EU, Middle East and Rest of World
Urbanization Trend Instigates the Need for Modern Gas Utility
Network
World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050
Percentage of Urban Population in Select Countries for 2018,
2020, 2030, 2040 and 2050
Smart City, the New Urban Infrastructure Concept, to Fuel Next
Wave of Growth
Global Market for Smart City Technologies in US$ Million for
the Years 2019 and 2025
Emergence of Natural Gas as Reliable Energy Source & Parallel
Increase in Gas Infrastructure Investments Creates Fertile
Environment
Global Energy Production: Percentage Share Breakdown of
Production Volume by Energy Source for Years 1990, 2015 & 2035
Global Energy Consumption: Percentage Share Breakdown of
Consumption Volume by Energy Source for the Years 1990, 2015 &
2035
Global Natural Gas Production: Percentage Share Breakdown of
Production Volume by Region/Country for Years 1990, 2015 &
2035
Global Natural Gas Consumption: Percentage Share Breakdown of
Consumption Volume by Region/Country for Years 1990, 2015 &
2035
Offering Myriad Benefits, Natural Gas Withstands Competition
from Renewable Energy Sources
Evolving Image of Shale Gas as a Viable Energy Source Bodes
Well for the Market
Technically Recoverable Shale Gas (In Trillion Cubic Feet) by
Geographic Region
Surging Demand for Fuel Gas Steers Market Penetration
Global Natural Gas Reserves (in % Volume) by Geographic Region
Residential Vertical Remains the Dominant Segment for Consumer-
Grade Smart Gas Solutions
Growing Consumer Spending on Smart Home Technologies Favors Growth
Global Smart Homes Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019,
2021, 2023 & 2025
Smart Gas Solutions Gain Traction in Commercial & Industrial
End-Use Domains
Need to Improve Functionality & Efficiency Paves Way for Wider
Uptake of Utility Automation & Control Solutions
SCADA Systems
Real-Time Data
Big Data and IoT: Next Frontiers for Smart Gas
Smart Gas Technologies Emphasize IIoT Ecosystem in Gas Utility
World Big Data Market: Breakdown of Annual Revenues (in US$
Billion) for Years 2015, 2019 & 2025
Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion) for the
Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025
Cloud-based Software Solutions: Next Big Thing in Gas Networks
On-Premises Vs. Cloud-based Software: A Cost Comparison Analysis
Wireless Communication Systems Gain Traction in Smart Gas Networks
Regulations & Standards Instigate New Demand for Smart Gas
Infrastructure Solutions
Regulators and Utilities Address Consumer Concerns about Smart
Gas Solutions
Resolving Prevailing Challenges: Critical for Future Success of
the Market
High Deployment Costs
Lack of Unified Standards & Interoperability Issues
Privacy & Data Security Concerns
Declining Natural Gas Prices & Lack of Incentives
Improving Battery Lifetime: Need of the Hour
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart
Gas Meters by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Smart Gas Meters by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Advanced Meter Infrastructure (AMI) by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Advanced Meter
Infrastructure (AMI) by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automatic Meter Reading (AMR) by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Automatic Meter Reading
(AMR) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Residential by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Residential by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027
Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Commercial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Commercial by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Industrial by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Smart Gas Meters Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
While COVID-19 Hits Smart Meters Market, Focus on Energy
Efficiency in Utilities and Smart Cities Projects to Drive
Long-term Growth
The United States: Prime Market for Smart Gas Solutions & Services
American Gas Utilities Prioritize Smart Technologies in their
Networks
Multifarious Benefits Make Strong Business Case for AMI Smart
Gas Networks
A Brief Note on Issues Hampering Growth Prospects
Competitive Scenario: Domestic Vendors Dominate the Market
Table 13: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart
Gas Meters by Technology - Advanced Meter Infrastructure (AMI)
and Automatic Meter Reading (AMR) - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 14: USA 7-Year Perspective for Smart Gas Meters by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Advanced
Meter Infrastructure (AMI) and Automatic Meter Reading (AMR)
for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 15: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart
Gas Meters by End-Use - Residential, Commercial and Industrial -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 16: USA 7-Year Perspective for Smart Gas Meters by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential,
Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 17: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Gas Meters by Technology - Advanced Meter Infrastructure
(AMI) and Automatic Meter Reading (AMR) - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 18: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Smart Gas Meters by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Advanced
Meter Infrastructure (AMI) and Automatic Meter Reading (AMR)
for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 19: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Gas Meters by End-Use - Residential, Commercial and
Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Smart Gas Meters by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential,
Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Smart Gas Meters Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Smart Gas Solutions Enthuse Japanese Utilities Seeking to Build
Low Carbon, Energy-Efficient Society
Utilities Rely on Telemetering Infrastructure to Implement
Smart Gas Networks
Table 21: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Gas Meters by Technology - Advanced Meter Infrastructure
(AMI) and Automatic Meter Reading (AMR) - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 22: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Smart Gas Meters by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Advanced
Meter Infrastructure (AMI) and Automatic Meter Reading (AMR)
for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 23: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Gas Meters by End-Use - Residential, Commercial and
Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 24: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Smart Gas Meters by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential,
Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Smart Gas Meters Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
China: A Lucrative Market
Table 25: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Gas Meters by Technology - Advanced Meter Infrastructure
(AMI) and Automatic Meter Reading (AMR) - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 26: China 7-Year Perspective for Smart Gas Meters by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Advanced
Meter Infrastructure (AMI) and Automatic Meter Reading (AMR)
for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 27: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Gas Meters by End-Use - Residential, Commercial and
Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 28: China 7-Year Perspective for Smart Gas Meters by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential,
Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Smart Gas Meters Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Though COVID-19 Pandemic Halts Smart Meter Installations in
Europe, Future Prospects Remain Bright
Europe: Driving Force Behind World Smart Gas Solutions Market
Huge Gas Consumer Base Makes Europe a Ripe Market for Smart Gas
Metering Solutions
Various Approaches Possible for Smart Meter Deployments
Overview of Smart Meter Deployments across Europe
Challenges Deterring the Full-Scale Implementation of Smart Gas
Meters
Table 29: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Gas Meters by Geographic Region - France, Italy, UK and
Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 30: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart Gas Meters by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2021 &
2027
Table 31: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Gas Meters by Technology - Advanced Meter Infrastructure
(AMI) and Automatic Meter Reading (AMR) - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 32: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart Gas Meters by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Advanced
Meter Infrastructure (AMI) and Automatic Meter Reading (AMR)
for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 33: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Gas Meters by End-Use - Residential, Commercial and
Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 34: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart Gas Meters by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential,
Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Smart Gas Meters Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
GrDF Undertakes Massive Smart Meter Project in France
Table 35: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Gas Meters by Technology - Advanced Meter Infrastructure
(AMI) and Automatic Meter Reading (AMR) - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 36: France 7-Year Perspective for Smart Gas Meters by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Advanced
Meter Infrastructure (AMI) and Automatic Meter Reading (AMR)
for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 37: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Gas Meters by End-Use - Residential, Commercial and
Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: France 7-Year Perspective for Smart Gas Meters by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential,
Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Italy Follows Up Successful Smart Electricity Meter Rollout
with Smart Gas Meters
Major Challenges Confronting Smart Gas Meters Installation in
Italy
Table 39: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Gas Meters by Technology - Advanced Meter Infrastructure
(AMI) and Automatic Meter Reading (AMR) - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 40: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Smart Gas Meters by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Advanced
Meter Infrastructure (AMI) and Automatic Meter Reading (AMR)
for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 41: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Gas Meters by End-Use - Residential, Commercial and
Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 42: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Smart Gas Meters by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential,
Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Smart Gas Meters Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
The UK Market Blazes the Trail with Ambitious Smart Gas
Metering Program
Table 43: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart
Gas Meters by Technology - Advanced Meter Infrastructure (AMI)
and Automatic Meter Reading (AMR) - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 44: UK 7-Year Perspective for Smart Gas Meters by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Advanced
Meter Infrastructure (AMI) and Automatic Meter Reading (AMR)
for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 45: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart
Gas Meters by End-Use - Residential, Commercial and Industrial -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 46: UK 7-Year Perspective for Smart Gas Meters by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential,
Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
The Netherlands: Government Mandates Electricity and Gas Smart
Meter Rollout
Table 47: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Smart Gas Meters by Technology - Advanced Meter
Infrastructure (AMI) and Automatic Meter Reading (AMR) -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart Gas
Meters by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Advanced Meter Infrastructure (AMI) and Automatic Meter Reading
(AMR) for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 49: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Smart Gas Meters by End-Use - Residential, Commercial and
Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart Gas
Meters by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Residential, Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2021 &
2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Smart Gas Meters Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Robust Growth Forecasts for Smart Gas Solutions in Asia-Pacific
India: Smart Gas Metering Projects Gain Traction
Table 51: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Smart Gas Meters by Technology - Advanced Meter
Infrastructure (AMI) and Automatic Meter Reading (AMR) -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 52: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Smart Gas Meters
by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Advanced Meter Infrastructure (AMI) and Automatic Meter Reading
(AMR) for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 53: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Smart Gas Meters by End-Use - Residential, Commercial and
Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 54: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Smart Gas Meters
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Residential, Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2021 &
2027
REST OF WORLD
Brazil: Growing Market for Smart Gas Technologies
Table 55: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Smart Gas Meters by Technology - Advanced Meter
Infrastructure (AMI) and Automatic Meter Reading (AMR) -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Smart Gas Meters
by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Advanced Meter Infrastructure (AMI) and Automatic Meter Reading
(AMR) for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 57: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Smart Gas Meters by End-Use - Residential, Commercial and
Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 58: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Smart Gas Meters
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Residential, Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2021 &
2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 75
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961433/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________