Lucky Degens: Win NFTs In The Metaverse With The First-Ever NFT Slot Machine

Victoria Mahe, Seychelles, May 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lucky Crypto, an online defi gaming platform that accepts crypto deposits, has launched an NFT collection: Lucky Degens. Players have the chance to win a Lucky Degen from the metaverse’s first-ever NFT slot machine, which can be found in the Lucky Degens Embassy in Decentraland.

Lucky Degens invites players to come and win NFT at their Decentraland embassy here. Now, in case this link doesn’t drop them at the correct location, the coordinates of the Lucky Degens Embassy are (-57,-104). To play on the slot machine, go inside the embassy and head upstairs where the machines are located. Stand in front of the machine and click on the slot machine to play.

Most importantly, players should make sure their wallet is connected (not signed in as a guest), so they can claim their free minting of a Lucky Degen NFT if they win on the slot machine.

Lucky Degens Embassy in Decentraland

As well as their existing Web 2.0 platform, luckycrypto.com, a central part of Lucky Degens long-term vision is to create a series of casinos in the metaverse. To achieve this, Lucky Degens is developing immersive games on plots they’ve purchased in Decentraland, Sandbox, and upcoming Metachance metaverses – with the embassy in Decentraland already complete and accepting visitors.

The Lucky Degens embassy Decentraland features slot machines that allow players to win Lucky Degens NFT – as well as other rewards. These slot machines are for now free for all visitors to the embassy to play – and they can play up to 10 times per day. If they win a Lucky Degensl NFT, they’ll be eligible for a free mint of the next NFT drops. However, while the embassy is currently open to all visitors to Decentraland, players will soon need one of the wearables to enter.

However, Lucky Degens NFT owners can play on the slot machines up to 50 times a day, which increases their chance to win another Lucky Degen by 5 times!. Soon, other slot machines will let users win NFTs from other collections as well as Tokens. Collabs are welcome.

As well as giving visitors a chance to win Lucky Degen NFTs, the Decentraland embassy increases brand awareness. It helps attract new players to luckycrypto.com and encourages them to add Lucky Degens to their NFT collections, helping to grow their community as Lucky Degens develops its presence in the metaverse.

The OG Lucky Degens collection will be released on 24 June and can be minted here. The Lucky Jungle NFT collection will be launched in July 2022.

Lucky Degen Utility

Lucky Degen NFT holders receive a host of benefits, including free $Lucky Token every time they visit the Lucky Degens Decentraland Embassy. There are two types of Lucky Degen NFT: the OG Collection and Jungle Animal Collection. Both NFT collections offer the following benefits:

25% cashback, + 25% revshare, free spins, and other exclusive monthly rewards

VIP Access: Access private games and take part in exclusive tournaments

Eligibility for the $LUCKY token airdrop, which can be used as a payment method on luckycrypto.com and also be used on the metaverse casinos.

Airdrop of a wearable, to get exclusive access on the metaverse and play higher stakes games.

Part of the DAO – as well as collecting profits, you get to help decide the future of the casino (new games, new lands to buy, etc.)

The OG Lucky Degen collection will be ultra-exclusive, as it will only feature 77 unique, hand-drawn NFTs, available for minting for 0.25 ETH. As well as all of the benefits listed above, OG Lucky Degen NFT owners also have the following additional benefits:

A monthly airdrop of each of the 7 Jungle Animal Lucky Degen NFTs - absolutely free!

Exclusive wearable airdrop - for use in Decentraland: not only does it show other players your OG status but your wearable boosts your rewards and grants you access

$LUCKY token airdrop: use $LUCKY to play on luckycrypto.com straight away, with free credit!

The Jungle Animal Lucky Degen collection will feature 7 different animals:

Bulls

Apes

Pandas

Whales

Frogs

Dogs

Lions

A new Jungle Animal will be released each month from July 2022 to Jan 2023. There will be a maximum of 1111 of each Jungle Animal NFT available for minting for 0.1 ETH, bringing the whole collection to 7777 NFTs.

To find out more about Lucky Degens:

- Website: https://luckydegens.com/

- Discord: https://discord.gg/krCANgV2fm

*Special note for US Residents: Unfortunately, due to Lucky Crypto’s commitment to complying with strict US gambling regulations, Lucky Degens and luckycrypto.com are restricted for users that reside in the US and its territories.



Media Contacts



Limassol

Lucky Degens

contact@luckydegens.com

https://luckydegens.com

