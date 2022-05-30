New York, May 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global EMS and ODM Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961374/?utm_source=GNW

Global EMS and ODM Market to Reach US$958.6 Billion by the Year 2026



Electronics Manufacturing Services or EMS, also referred to as Electronics Contract Manufacturing (ECM), are services offered by companies engaged in design, manufacture, assembly and testing of electronic products and components such as complex computer systems, PCBs (printed circuit boards), switches and semiconductor devices. ODMs are companies who provide manufacturing and post-sales services, apart from the key activity of product designing. Increasing demand for home appliances, computer hardware, high-end gaming PCs, and several other consumer electronic products accelerated the growth of the global market. The key driver for the significant growth of the EMS market is the increasing demand for smartphones. Another important driver of the EMS market is the implementation of stringent policies that are difficult to comply with, requiring enhancement of companies` research and development activities. There is a rising demand for electronic circuit boards in the EMS market owing to their surging application in various electronic devices. Several OEMs are outsourcing to EMS service providers their circuit assembly requirements, which significantly augment their profit margins. These factors are also likely to drive gains in the market.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for EMS and ODM estimated at US$588.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$958.6 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% over the analysis period. EMS, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 9% CAGR to reach US$759.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the ODM segment is readjusted to a revised 7.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 29.2% share of the global EMS and ODM market. The EMS model is gaining momentum supported by the ability of contract manufacturers to offer production-related economies of scale, procurement of raw materials, industrial design expertise, and resource pooling, in addition to providing value added services such as repairs and warranty. The ODM segment has gained popularity in mobile phones and personal computers sector, mainly due to increasing commoditization.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $58.5 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $366.7 Billion by 2026



The EMS and ODM market in the U.S. is estimated at US$58.5 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 9.3% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$366.7 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 9.5% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6% and 7.6% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$402.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Asia Pacific represents a key market and growth is being driven by the labor-intensive economies in the region. China, with availability of raw material in abundance and low-cost labor, leads Asia Pacific`s electronic contract manufacturing services market. North America`s EMS market growth would be driven by the presence of a large number of medical institutions and extensive research and development activities in the region.

Select Competitors (Total 242 Featured) -

Compal Electronics, Inc.

Flex Ltd.

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd. (Foxconn)

Inventec Corporation

Jabil Inc.

New Kinpo Group

Pegatron Corporation

Quanta Computer, Inc.

Sanmina Corporation

Shenzhen Kaifa Technology Co., Ltd.

UMC Electronics Co., Ltd.

Universal Scientific Industrial (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.

Venture Corporation Limited

Wistron Corporation

Zollner Elektronik AG







1. MARKET OVERVIEW

EMS and ODM - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in

2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is

the World Economy Headed in 2021

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)

for 2020 through 2022

Pandemic Causes Significant Disruption to Electrical &

Electronics Equipment Market

Global Electrical & Electronics Equipment Market Growth Outlook

(In %) for Years 2019 through 2025

Supply Chain Disruptions Impact a Large Number of Electronic

Manufacturers: % Share of Companies Impacted by Supply Chain

Delays Due to COVID-19 Worldwide as of May 2020

An Introduction to EMS and ODM Services

Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS)

Original Design Manufacturing (ODM)

Major End-Use Markets

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Competition

Market Share of Leading Players in the Global Medical Contract

Manufacturing Market for Electronics Manufacturing Services:

( EMS): 2020

Leading Players in Global Smartphone EMS Market (in %) for 2020E

Recent Market Activity



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Consistent Demand for Consumer Electronics to Continue

Presenting Opportunities for the EMS & ODM Market

Global Opportunity for Consumer Electronics (In US$ Million)

for Years 2020, 2022, 2024, 2026 and 2028

Surging Sales of Mobile Devices: A Promising Growth Sector for

the Market

Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total Population: 2016-

2021

Global Market for Smartphones (in Billion) for 2016-2021

Worldwide Shipments of Laptops and Tablet PCs (in Million

Units) for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023

Rising Importance of Healthcare Electronics to Fuel Market Growth

Global Medical Contract Manufacturing Market: Percentage

Breakdown of Revenues by Segment (2020)

Medical Electronic Manufacturing Services Providers Witness

Increased Opportunities

Top 10 Selection Criteria for EMS Partner Ranked by Order of

Importance

Growth in Vehicle Electronification and Rise in Demand for

Automotive Electronics, Driving EMS and ODM Market

Automotive Electronics as a Percentage (%) of Vehicle

Production Cost for the Years 2010, 2020 & 2030

Average Value of In-Vehicle Electronics (In US$) Per Vehicle

for the Years 2018, 2025 & 2030

Recovery in Car Sales to Shore Up Demand for Auto Electronic

Components, Presenting Opportunities for EMS Market

World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022

Amidst Climate Change Concerns, the Inevitable Shift Towards

Electric Vehicles Enhances Importance of EMS Companies

Global Electric Car Registrations Worldwide (in Thousands) for

2015-2020

Boom in Connected and Autonomous Vehicles Presents

Opportunities for EMS Market

Global Number of Connected Cars Shipped (In 000 Units) for the

Years 2017, 2019 and 2022

Global Autonomous Vehicle Sales (In Million) for Years 2020,

2025 & 2030

Autonomous Vehicles Commercialization & Technology Penetration

Timeline

Shift towards Industry 4.0 Drives Need for Changes in

Operations of EMS Companies

Major Industry 4.0 Technologies: Global Market Size (US$

Billion) for Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Smart

factory, Advanced Analytics, Service Robotics, and Smart

Machines for 2020

Expanding IoT Ecosystem Creates Growth Opportunities for EMS

and ODM Market

Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion Units) for the

Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025

Rising Penetration of Big Data Analytics in EMS Industry

Emerging Technologies Revolutionize EMS and ODM Market

AI and ML for Electronics Manufacturing Supply Chain

Impact of Major Technological Trends on the EMS and ODM Market

Notable Trends in the Global EMS Market

Significant EMS Adoption in Electronics Design and Engineering

Services Space

Telecom Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market: An

Overview

Global Telecom EMS Market by Service (in %) for 2020

Key Challenges Facing EMS and ODM Market



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 242

