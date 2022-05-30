New York, May 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Shower Heads and Shower Panels Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961370/?utm_source=GNW
-Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
-Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
-Complimentary updates for one year
Global Shower Heads and Shower Panels Market to Reach $3.8 Billion by 2026
Shower head are fixtures that are used to guide the water spray in a bathroom shower. Shower panels (sometimes called shower towers) are multi-outlet showers combining showerheads, hand sprays, adjustable massage nozzles, and body jets, in one complete unit. The demand for bath fittings and accessories will continue to grow at robust rate propelled by rising urbanization, increase in disposable income, improving awareness, growth in real estate sector, and growth in hospitality. While the trend in decorative bath fittings is towards a sleek and simple look, increasing number of consumers are opting for decorative bath hardware in order to add personality and sophistication to their bathrooms. Noteworthy factors influencing the trends in bathroom hardware industry include open floor plans, ergonomic issues, new technology, streamlined design trends, and consumer demands for ease of use. The shower heads & panels market is reported to benefit from increasing homeowner spending on bathroom and kitchen remodeling projects. The trend can be credited to the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on homeowners` mindsets. An increasing number of homeowners are activity engaging in remodeling projects, citing various reasons like better functionality and new look.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Shower Heads and Shower Panels estimated at US$2.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.8 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period. Shower Heads, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5% CAGR and reach US$2.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Shower Panels segment is readjusted to a revised 4.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $489.9 Million by 2026
The Shower Heads and Shower Panels market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$489.9 Million by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.7% and 4.9% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR. Sales in developed markets is primarily driven by higher pricing and more sophisticated product assortments. Improving income levels and change in lifestyle prove to be key factors driving the demand for shower heads and shower panel in developing nations. Improvements in water systems in rural areas will further drive demand for shower products, primarily in entry-level product category.
Select Competitors (Total 121 Featured) -
- Aqualisa
- Gainsborough Showers
- Aloys F. Dornbracht GmbH & Co. KG
- Grohe AG
- Jacuzzi Group Worldwide
- Jaquar & Company Private Limited
- Kohler Co.
- Masco Corporation
- Hansgrohe AG
- Moen, Inc.
- MX Group
- ROHL LLC
- TRITON SHOWERS
- Vigo Industries LLC
- Vola A/S
- Zoe Industries, Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961370/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)
for 2019 to 2022
COVID-19 Hits Construction Sector
Global Construction Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %)
For Years 2019 Through 2021
Home Remodeling Projects Support Growth Amid the Pandemic
Kitchen & Bath Industry Exudes Encouraging Signs of Recovery
after Dismal Q1 Sales
Factors Impacting Kitchen & Bath Design Business During COVID-
19 Pandemic: 2020
Shower Heads and Shower Panels - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Shower Heads and Shower Panels: A Preface
Regional and Cultural Preferences Have a Strong Bearing
Evolution of Showers
Types of Showers
Shower Heads and Types
Water Flow Patterns
Shower Panels
Sustainability and Water Efficiency: A Prime Benefit
Encouraging Growth
Outlook
Emerging Markets: Major Centers for Growth
Residential Sector Holds Strong Potential
Factors Impacting Growth
Growing Popularity of Showering Over Traditional Bath
Economic Volatility and Construction Sector Dynamics
Product Innovations and Manufacturing Trends
New Constructions Offer Significant Opportunities
Demand Cyclicality
Building Renovations & Remodeling Spur Demand
Growth Drivers for Bathing and Shower Products Market: On a
Scale 1 -10 (10 - High Impact; 1 - Low Impact)
Growth Dampeners for Bathing and Shower Products Market: On a
Scale 1 -10 (10 - High Impact; 1 - Low Impact)
Recovery in Construction Sector to Boost Growth
World Construction Industry (in US$ Trillion) for the Years
2020, 2021 & 2022
Competition
World Brands
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Focus on Water Conservation Drives a Changing Product Mix
Residential End-Uses of Water in the US
Consumer Desire for Ultimate Showering Experience Give Way to
Contemporary Showerheads with Novel Designs
Smart Homes Drive Demand for Smart Plumbing Products
Global Smart Homes Market in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 and
2023
Global Smart Homes Market by Category for the Years 2020 and 2022
Number of Smart Homes Worldwide, Estimates and Forecasts in
Millions: 2018-2025
Smart Showers Bring in a Transformational Phase in Shower Industry
Double Showers with Integrated Smart Technology Gets Popular
Innovative Panels and Attractive Designs Elevate Showering
Experience
Luxury: The New Buzzword in Shower Experience
Showerheads Widen Product Assortment
Contemporary Showerheads with Extra Features
Changing Demographic and Lifestyle Redefine Bathroom Fixtures
market
Bathroom Renovation Increase Home Value
Increasing Number of Homes with Multiple Bathrooms Elevate
Opportunities
Demanding Consumer Requirements Lead to Deeper Product
Segmentation
Shower Panels Meeting Specific Needs Gain Interest
Quality Scores over Aesthetics for Shower Heads
Factors Shaping Consumer?s Choice: Rating on a Scale 1 - 10 (10 -
High Impact, 1 - Low Impact)
Premium Products Garner Increased Demand
New Building Codes Offer Impetus to Growth
Online Marketplace: Drives Sales
Global Plumbing Fittings & Fixtures Market by Distribution
Channel, Online and Offline: 2020
Favorable Demographic Scenario Boosts Market Prospects
Urbanization: A Key Growth Driver in Developing Countries
World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P
Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of
Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950,
1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050
Expanding Middle Class Population and Rising Standards of Living
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Shower Heads by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Shower Heads by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Shower Heads by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Shower Panels by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Shower Panels by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Shower Panels by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Household by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Household by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Household by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Commercial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Commercial by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Commercial by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Shower Heads and Shower Panels by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Shower Heads and Shower
Panels by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Shower Heads and Shower
Panels by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Shower Heads and Shower Panels Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022
(E)
Market Overview
Recovery in Construction Sector Spells Growth
Residential Construction: A Key End-Use Sector
Housing Starts in US in Thousands: 2015-2020
Housing Starts in US: Jan-Dec 2020
Non-Residential Segment: An Important Market
Total Construction Starts % Change in the US (Jan-July): 2019
Vs 2020
US Non Residential Buildings % Change: 2019 & 2020
Home Renovation Projects Drive Spending on Bathroom Fittings
Top Home Improvement Projects in 2020 by % of Households
Age of Household Members and Influence on Spending Patterns
Average Home Improvement Spending by Generation: 2020
Bathtub and Shower Combos Gain Attention in Bathtub Renovation
Walk-In Showers Gain Popularity
Modern Designs Preferred in Retro Interiors
Regulatory Requirements
Emphasis on WaterSense Labelling to Yield Additional Water Saving
Market Analytics
Table 16: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Shower
Heads and Shower Panels by Segment - Shower Heads and Shower
Panels - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: USA Historic Review for Shower Heads and Shower
Panels by Segment - Shower Heads and Shower Panels Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: USA 15-Year Perspective for Shower Heads and Shower
Panels by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Shower Heads and Shower Panels for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Shower
Heads and Shower Panels by Application - Household and
Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: USA Historic Review for Shower Heads and Shower
Panels by Application - Household and Commercial Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: USA 15-Year Perspective for Shower Heads and Shower
Panels by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Household and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Recovery in the Housing Market to Spur Demand
Housing Starts in Canada from Q1 2019 - Q4 2020 in Thousands
Market Analytics
Table 22: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Shower Heads and Shower Panels by Segment - Shower Heads and
Shower Panels - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: Canada Historic Review for Shower Heads and Shower
Panels by Segment - Shower Heads and Shower Panels Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Shower Heads and
Shower Panels by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Shower Heads and Shower Panels for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 25: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Shower Heads and Shower Panels by Application - Household and
Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: Canada Historic Review for Shower Heads and Shower
Panels by Application - Household and Commercial Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Shower Heads and
Shower Panels by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Household and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
JAPAN
Shower Heads and Shower Panels Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Table 28: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Shower Heads and Shower Panels by Segment - Shower Heads and
Shower Panels - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: Japan Historic Review for Shower Heads and Shower
Panels by Segment - Shower Heads and Shower Panels Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Shower Heads and Shower
Panels by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Shower Heads and Shower Panels for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 31: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Shower Heads and Shower Panels by Application - Household and
Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: Japan Historic Review for Shower Heads and Shower
Panels by Application - Household and Commercial Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Shower Heads and Shower
Panels by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Household and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Shower Heads and Shower Panels Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Urbanization has Positive Impact on Shower Products
Urbanization in China (2009-2019): Percentage Share of Total
Population Living in Cities
Table 34: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Shower Heads and Shower Panels by Segment - Shower Heads and
Shower Panels - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: China Historic Review for Shower Heads and Shower
Panels by Segment - Shower Heads and Shower Panels Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: China 15-Year Perspective for Shower Heads and Shower
Panels by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Shower Heads and Shower Panels for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 37: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Shower Heads and Shower Panels by Application - Household and
Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: China Historic Review for Shower Heads and Shower
Panels by Application - Household and Commercial Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: China 15-Year Perspective for Shower Heads and Shower
Panels by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Household and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Shower Heads and Shower Panels Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Europe Construction Production Volume Growth by Country: Jan
2020 Vs April 2020 and Jan2020 Vs Nov2020
Table 40: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Shower Heads and Shower Panels by Segment - Shower Heads and
Shower Panels - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: Europe Historic Review for Shower Heads and Shower
Panels by Segment - Shower Heads and Shower Panels Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Shower Heads and
Shower Panels by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Shower Heads and Shower Panels for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 43: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Shower Heads and Shower Panels by Application - Household and
Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Europe Historic Review for Shower Heads and Shower
Panels by Application - Household and Commercial Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Shower Heads and
Shower Panels by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Household and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 46: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Shower Heads and Shower Panels by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Europe Historic Review for Shower Heads and Shower
Panels by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 48: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Shower Heads and
Shower Panels by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and
Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Shower Heads and Shower Panels Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 49: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Shower Heads and Shower Panels by Segment - Shower Heads and
Shower Panels - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: France Historic Review for Shower Heads and Shower
Panels by Segment - Shower Heads and Shower Panels Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: France 15-Year Perspective for Shower Heads and
Shower Panels by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Shower Heads and Shower Panels for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 52: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Shower Heads and Shower Panels by Application - Household and
Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: France Historic Review for Shower Heads and Shower
Panels by Application - Household and Commercial Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: France 15-Year Perspective for Shower Heads and
Shower Panels by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Household and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
GERMANY
Shower Heads and Shower Panels Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 55: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Shower Heads and Shower Panels by Segment - Shower Heads and
Shower Panels - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Germany Historic Review for Shower Heads and Shower
Panels by Segment - Shower Heads and Shower Panels Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Shower Heads and
Shower Panels by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Shower Heads and Shower Panels for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 58: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Shower Heads and Shower Panels by Application - Household and
Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: Germany Historic Review for Shower Heads and Shower
Panels by Application - Household and Commercial Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Shower Heads and
Shower Panels by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Household and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
ITALY
Table 61: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Shower Heads and Shower Panels by Segment - Shower Heads and
Shower Panels - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Italy Historic Review for Shower Heads and Shower
Panels by Segment - Shower Heads and Shower Panels Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Shower Heads and Shower
Panels by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Shower Heads and Shower Panels for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 64: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Shower Heads and Shower Panels by Application - Household and
Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Italy Historic Review for Shower Heads and Shower
Panels by Application - Household and Commercial Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Shower Heads and Shower
Panels by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Household and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Shower Heads and Shower Panels Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for
2022 (E)
Market Overview
Competition
Market Share of Leading Players in UK Showers Market: 2019
Table 67: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Shower
Heads and Shower Panels by Segment - Shower Heads and Shower
Panels - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: UK Historic Review for Shower Heads and Shower Panels
by Segment - Shower Heads and Shower Panels Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: UK 15-Year Perspective for Shower Heads and Shower
Panels by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Shower Heads and Shower Panels for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 70: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Shower
Heads and Shower Panels by Application - Household and
Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: UK Historic Review for Shower Heads and Shower Panels
by Application - Household and Commercial Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: UK 15-Year Perspective for Shower Heads and Shower
Panels by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Household and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 73: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Shower Heads and Shower Panels by Segment - Shower Heads and
Shower Panels - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Spain Historic Review for Shower Heads and Shower
Panels by Segment - Shower Heads and Shower Panels Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Shower Heads and Shower
Panels by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Shower Heads and Shower Panels for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 76: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Shower Heads and Shower Panels by Application - Household and
Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: Spain Historic Review for Shower Heads and Shower
Panels by Application - Household and Commercial Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Shower Heads and Shower
Panels by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Household and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 79: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Shower Heads and Shower Panels by Segment - Shower Heads and
Shower Panels - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: Russia Historic Review for Shower Heads and Shower
Panels by Segment - Shower Heads and Shower Panels Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Shower Heads and
Shower Panels by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Shower Heads and Shower Panels for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 82: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Shower Heads and Shower Panels by Application - Household and
Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Russia Historic Review for Shower Heads and Shower
Panels by Application - Household and Commercial Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Shower Heads and
Shower Panels by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Household and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 85: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Shower Heads and Shower Panels by Segment - Shower Heads
and Shower Panels - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Shower Heads and
Shower Panels by Segment - Shower Heads and Shower Panels
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Shower Heads
and Shower Panels by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Shower Heads and Shower Panels for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 88: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Shower Heads and Shower Panels by Application - Household
and Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Shower Heads and
Shower Panels by Application - Household and Commercial Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Shower Heads
and Shower Panels by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Household and Commercial for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Shower Heads and Shower Panels Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Urbanization Rate in Asia-Pacific (2018-2048): Percentage Share
of Total Population Living in Cities
Table 91: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Shower Heads and Shower Panels by Segment - Shower Heads
and Shower Panels - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Shower Heads and
Shower Panels by Segment - Shower Heads and Shower Panels
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Shower Heads and
Shower Panels by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Shower Heads and Shower Panels for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 94: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Shower Heads and Shower Panels by Application - Household
and Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Shower Heads and
Shower Panels by Application - Household and Commercial Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Shower Heads and
Shower Panels by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Household and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 97: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Shower Heads and Shower Panels by Geographic Region -
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Shower Heads and
Shower Panels by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South
Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 99: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Shower Heads and
Shower Panels by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
AUSTRALIA
Shower Heads and Shower Panels Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)
Table 100: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Shower Heads and Shower Panels by Segment - Shower Heads and
Shower Panels - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 101: Australia Historic Review for Shower Heads and
Shower Panels by Segment - Shower Heads and Shower Panels
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 102: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Shower Heads and
Shower Panels by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Shower Heads and Shower Panels for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 103: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Shower Heads and Shower Panels by Application - Household and
Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 104: Australia Historic Review for Shower Heads and
Shower Panels by Application - Household and Commercial Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 105: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Shower Heads and
Shower Panels by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Household and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
INDIA
Shower Heads and Shower Panels Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in India for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Rising Income Levels and Urbanization Boosts Prospects
Urbanization Trends in India: Number of Inhabitants
(in Million) for Years 1991, 2001, 2011 & 2021
Percentage Share Breakdown of Indian Households by Income Group
(2015 & 2025)
Market Analytics
Table 106: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Shower Heads and Shower Panels by Segment - Shower Heads and
Shower Panels - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 107: India Historic Review for Shower Heads and Shower
Panels by Segment - Shower Heads and Shower Panels Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 108: India 15-Year Perspective for Shower Heads and
Shower Panels by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Shower Heads and Shower Panels for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 109: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Shower Heads and Shower Panels by Application - Household and
Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 110: India Historic Review for Shower Heads and Shower
Panels by Application - Household and Commercial Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 111: India 15-Year Perspective for Shower Heads and
Shower Panels by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Household and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 112: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Shower Heads and Shower Panels by Segment - Shower Heads
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961370/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________