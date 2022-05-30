New York, May 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Tiller Machines Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961195/?utm_source=GNW

-Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

-Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

-Complimentary updates for one year



Global Tiller Machines Market to Reach $2.6 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Tiller Machines estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Front Tine, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.3% CAGR and reach US$1.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Rear Tine segment is readjusted to a revised 2.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $580.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.2% CAGR



The Tiller Machines market in the U.S. is estimated at US$580.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$467.6 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.6% and 2.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.6% CAGR.



Mini-Cultivators Segment to Record 3.2% CAGR



In the global Mini-Cultivators segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$377.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$466 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$324.9 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.7% CAGR through the analysis period.





Select Competitors (Total 40 Featured) -

AGCO Corporation

Bucher Industries AG

Claas KGaA mbH

CNH Industrial NV

Deere & Company

Eurometal MIO

Exel Industries

Iseki & Co., Ltd.

Kubota Corporation

Kuhn North America Inc.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

SDF SpA

Sharp Garuda Farm Equipments Pvt. Ltd.

Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited

YANMAR Co., Ltd.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961195/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Tiller Machines Market to Witness Steady Growth

Growing Interest in Gardening as a Hobby Offers Improved

Opportunities

Front-Tine Tillers Dominate the Market

Electric Tillers to Witness Fastest Growth

Developed Regions Dominate, Developing Markets to Drive Market

Gains

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Tiller Machines - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Burgeoning Population and Rise of Urban Farming Drives Demand

for Tiller Machines

World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the

Years 2018, 2025, 2040, 2050

Increase in Landscaping Activities Spurs Demand

Growing Investments in Smart Farming Benefits Proliferation of

Robotic Tillers

Rise of Smart Agriculture Sets the Stage for Adoption of

Robotic Tillers: Global Smart Agriculture Market Worldwide:

( US$ Billion) for the Years 2019 & 2024

Emerging Role of IoT Seeks Modifications in Tiller Machine

Technology

Cordless Tillers Make Gains in Light Duty Gardening Applications

Declining Agricultural Land Productivity Sets the Stage for

Transformation in Farming

Loss of Arable Land Exerts Immense Pressure on Yields Per Acre:

Global Availability of Arable Land as a % of Total Land Area &

Hectares Per Person for the Years 1990, 2000, 2018 and 2020

Rising Farmworker Wages and Shortage of Labor to Drive the

Demand for Tiller Machines

Percentage (%) of Agricultural Workers in the Global Workforce

for the Years 1992, 2019 & 2022

Average Real Wage for Non-Supervisory Farm Workers (in US$/

hour) in the US for the Years 2010, 2014 and 2018

Mechanization Dictates Demand Patterns, Emerging Economies

Drive Market Expansion

Percentage of Mechanization in Agriculture in Select Countries

Growing Trend of Renting Tillers

Recent Innovations in the Tiller Machines Market



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tiller Machines by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Tiller Machines by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Tiller Machines by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Front

Tine by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Front Tine by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Front Tine by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rear

Tine by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Rear Tine by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Rear Tine by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mini-Cultivators by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Mini-Cultivators by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Mini-Cultivators by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 9

Inches by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for 9 Inches by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for 9 Inches by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 14

Inches by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for 14 Inches by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for 14 Inches by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 15

Inches by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for 15 Inches by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for 15 Inches by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 16

to 36 Inches by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for 16 to 36 Inches by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for 16 to 36 Inches by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Under 25 HP by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Under 25 HP by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Under 25 HP by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 25

to 40 HP by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for 25 to 40 HP by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for 25 to 40 HP by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 40

to 60 HP by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for 40 to 60 HP by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for 40 to 60 HP by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 60

to 80 HP by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: World Historic Review for 60 to 80 HP by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for 60 to 80 HP by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Tiller by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: World Historic Review for Electric Tiller by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Electric Tiller by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 40: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hydraulic Tiller by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: World Historic Review for Hydraulic Tiller by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: World 15-Year Perspective for Hydraulic Tiller by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Tiller Machines Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Table 43: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Tiller

Machines by Product Type - Front Tine, Rear Tine and

Mini-Cultivators - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: USA Historic Review for Tiller Machines by Product

Type - Front Tine, Rear Tine and Mini-Cultivators Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: USA 15-Year Perspective for Tiller Machines by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Front

Tine, Rear Tine and Mini-Cultivators for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 46: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Tiller

Machines by Tilling Width - 9 Inches, 14 Inches, 15 Inches and

16 to 36 Inches - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: USA Historic Review for Tiller Machines by Tilling

Width - 9 Inches, 14 Inches, 15 Inches and 16 to 36 Inches

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: USA 15-Year Perspective for Tiller Machines by

Tilling Width - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 9

Inches, 14 Inches, 15 Inches and 16 to 36 Inches for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 49: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Tiller

Machines by Power Capacity - Under 25 HP, 25 to 40 HP, 40 to 60

HP and 60 to 80 HP - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: USA Historic Review for Tiller Machines by Power

Capacity - Under 25 HP, 25 to 40 HP, 40 to 60 HP and 60 to 80

HP Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: USA 15-Year Perspective for Tiller Machines by Power

Capacity - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Under 25 HP,

25 to 40 HP, 40 to 60 HP and 60 to 80 HP for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 52: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Tiller

Machines by Mechanism Type - Electric Tiller and Hydraulic

Tiller - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: USA Historic Review for Tiller Machines by Mechanism

Type - Electric Tiller and Hydraulic Tiller Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: USA 15-Year Perspective for Tiller Machines by

Mechanism Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Electric Tiller and Hydraulic Tiller for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



CANADA

Table 55: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tiller Machines by Product Type - Front Tine, Rear Tine and

Mini-Cultivators - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Canada Historic Review for Tiller Machines by Product

Type - Front Tine, Rear Tine and Mini-Cultivators Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Tiller Machines by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Front

Tine, Rear Tine and Mini-Cultivators for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 58: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tiller Machines by Tilling Width - 9 Inches, 14 Inches, 15

Inches and 16 to 36 Inches - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Canada Historic Review for Tiller Machines by Tilling

Width - 9 Inches, 14 Inches, 15 Inches and 16 to 36 Inches

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Tiller Machines by

Tilling Width - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 9

Inches, 14 Inches, 15 Inches and 16 to 36 Inches for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 61: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tiller Machines by Power Capacity - Under 25 HP, 25 to 40 HP,

40 to 60 HP and 60 to 80 HP - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Canada Historic Review for Tiller Machines by Power

Capacity - Under 25 HP, 25 to 40 HP, 40 to 60 HP and 60 to 80

HP Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Tiller Machines by

Power Capacity - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Under

25 HP, 25 to 40 HP, 40 to 60 HP and 60 to 80 HP for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 64: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tiller Machines by Mechanism Type - Electric Tiller and

Hydraulic Tiller - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Canada Historic Review for Tiller Machines by

Mechanism Type - Electric Tiller and Hydraulic Tiller Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Tiller Machines by

Mechanism Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Electric Tiller and Hydraulic Tiller for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



JAPAN

Tiller Machines Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 67: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tiller Machines by Product Type - Front Tine, Rear Tine and

Mini-Cultivators - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Japan Historic Review for Tiller Machines by Product

Type - Front Tine, Rear Tine and Mini-Cultivators Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Tiller Machines by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Front

Tine, Rear Tine and Mini-Cultivators for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 70: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tiller Machines by Tilling Width - 9 Inches, 14 Inches, 15

Inches and 16 to 36 Inches - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Japan Historic Review for Tiller Machines by Tilling

Width - 9 Inches, 14 Inches, 15 Inches and 16 to 36 Inches

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Tiller Machines by

Tilling Width - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 9

Inches, 14 Inches, 15 Inches and 16 to 36 Inches for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 73: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tiller Machines by Power Capacity - Under 25 HP, 25 to 40 HP,

40 to 60 HP and 60 to 80 HP - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Japan Historic Review for Tiller Machines by Power

Capacity - Under 25 HP, 25 to 40 HP, 40 to 60 HP and 60 to 80

HP Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Tiller Machines by

Power Capacity - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Under

25 HP, 25 to 40 HP, 40 to 60 HP and 60 to 80 HP for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 76: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tiller Machines by Mechanism Type - Electric Tiller and

Hydraulic Tiller - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Japan Historic Review for Tiller Machines by

Mechanism Type - Electric Tiller and Hydraulic Tiller Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Tiller Machines by

Mechanism Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Electric Tiller and Hydraulic Tiller for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



CHINA

Tiller Machines Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 79: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tiller Machines by Product Type - Front Tine, Rear Tine and

Mini-Cultivators - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: China Historic Review for Tiller Machines by Product

Type - Front Tine, Rear Tine and Mini-Cultivators Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: China 15-Year Perspective for Tiller Machines by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Front

Tine, Rear Tine and Mini-Cultivators for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 82: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tiller Machines by Tilling Width - 9 Inches, 14 Inches, 15

Inches and 16 to 36 Inches - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: China Historic Review for Tiller Machines by Tilling

Width - 9 Inches, 14 Inches, 15 Inches and 16 to 36 Inches

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: China 15-Year Perspective for Tiller Machines by

Tilling Width - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 9

Inches, 14 Inches, 15 Inches and 16 to 36 Inches for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 85: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tiller Machines by Power Capacity - Under 25 HP, 25 to 40 HP,

40 to 60 HP and 60 to 80 HP - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: China Historic Review for Tiller Machines by Power

Capacity - Under 25 HP, 25 to 40 HP, 40 to 60 HP and 60 to 80

HP Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: China 15-Year Perspective for Tiller Machines by

Power Capacity - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Under

25 HP, 25 to 40 HP, 40 to 60 HP and 60 to 80 HP for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 88: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tiller Machines by Mechanism Type - Electric Tiller and

Hydraulic Tiller - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: China Historic Review for Tiller Machines by

Mechanism Type - Electric Tiller and Hydraulic Tiller Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: China 15-Year Perspective for Tiller Machines by

Mechanism Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Electric Tiller and Hydraulic Tiller for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



EUROPE

Tiller Machines Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 91: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tiller Machines by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,

UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Europe Historic Review for Tiller Machines by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Tiller Machines by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 94: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tiller Machines by Product Type - Front Tine, Rear Tine and

Mini-Cultivators - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Europe Historic Review for Tiller Machines by Product

Type - Front Tine, Rear Tine and Mini-Cultivators Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Tiller Machines by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Front

Tine, Rear Tine and Mini-Cultivators for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 97: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tiller Machines by Tilling Width - 9 Inches, 14 Inches, 15

Inches and 16 to 36 Inches - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Europe Historic Review for Tiller Machines by Tilling

Width - 9 Inches, 14 Inches, 15 Inches and 16 to 36 Inches

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Tiller Machines by

Tilling Width - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 9

Inches, 14 Inches, 15 Inches and 16 to 36 Inches for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 100: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tiller Machines by Power Capacity - Under 25 HP, 25 to 40 HP,

40 to 60 HP and 60 to 80 HP - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: Europe Historic Review for Tiller Machines by Power

Capacity - Under 25 HP, 25 to 40 HP, 40 to 60 HP and 60 to 80

HP Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Tiller Machines by

Power Capacity - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Under

25 HP, 25 to 40 HP, 40 to 60 HP and 60 to 80 HP for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 103: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tiller Machines by Mechanism Type - Electric Tiller and

Hydraulic Tiller - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: Europe Historic Review for Tiller Machines by

Mechanism Type - Electric Tiller and Hydraulic Tiller Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 105: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Tiller Machines by

Mechanism Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Electric Tiller and Hydraulic Tiller for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



FRANCE

Tiller Machines Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 106: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tiller Machines by Product Type - Front Tine, Rear Tine and

Mini-Cultivators - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 107: France Historic Review for Tiller Machines by

Product Type - Front Tine, Rear Tine and Mini-Cultivators

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 108: France 15-Year Perspective for Tiller Machines by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Front

Tine, Rear Tine and Mini-Cultivators for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 109: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tiller Machines by Tilling Width - 9 Inches, 14 Inches, 15

Inches and 16 to 36 Inches - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 110: France Historic Review for Tiller Machines by

Tilling Width - 9 Inches, 14 Inches, 15 Inches and 16 to 36

Inches Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 111: France 15-Year Perspective for Tiller Machines by

Tilling Width - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 9

Inches, 14 Inches, 15 Inches and 16 to 36 Inches for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 112: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tiller Machines by Power Capacity - Under 25 HP, 25 to 40 HP,

40 to 60 HP and 60 to 80 HP - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 113: France Historic Review for Tiller Machines by Power

Capacity - Under 25 HP, 25 to 40 HP, 40 to 60 HP and 60 to 80

HP Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 114: France 15-Year Perspective for Tiller Machines by

Power Capacity - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Under

25 HP, 25 to 40 HP, 40 to 60 HP and 60 to 80 HP for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 115: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tiller Machines by Mechanism Type - Electric Tiller and

Hydraulic Tiller - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 116: France Historic Review for Tiller Machines by

Mechanism Type - Electric Tiller and Hydraulic Tiller Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 117: France 15-Year Perspective for Tiller Machines by

Mechanism Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Electric Tiller and Hydraulic Tiller for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



GERMANY

Tiller Machines Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 118: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tiller Machines by Product Type - Front Tine, Rear Tine and

Mini-Cultivators - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 119: Germany Historic Review for Tiller Machines by

Product Type - Front Tine, Rear Tine and Mini-Cultivators

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 120: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Tiller Machines by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Front

Tine, Rear Tine and Mini-Cultivators for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 121: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tiller Machines by Tilling Width - 9 Inches, 14 Inches, 15

Inches and 16 to 36 Inches - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 122: Germany Historic Review for Tiller Machines by

Tilling Width - 9 Inches, 14 Inches, 15 Inches and 16 to 36

Inches Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 123: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Tiller Machines by

Tilling Width - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 9

Inches, 14 Inches, 15 Inches and 16 to 36 Inches for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 124: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tiller Machines by Power Capacity - Under 25 HP, 25 to 40 HP,

40 to 60 HP and 60 to 80 HP - Independent Analysis of Annual



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961195/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________