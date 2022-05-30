Auction result of Treasury Bills - RIKV 22 0720 - RIKV 22 0921

Series RIKV 22 0720RIKV 22 0921
Settlement Date 06/01/202206/01/2022
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 23,3001,100
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest) 99.398/4.45098.502/4.888
Total Number of Bids Received 143
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 24,9001,100
Total Number of Successful Bids 113
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 113
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated 99.398/4.45098.502/4.888
Highest Price / Lowest Simple Interest Allocated 99.419/4.29498.529/4.799
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated in Full 99.398/4.45098.502/4.888
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Simple Interest) 99.410/4.36098.519/4.832
Best Bid (Price / Simple Interest) 99.419/4.29498.529/4.799
Worst Bid (Price / Simple Interest) 99.385/4.54698.502/4.888
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Simple Interest) 99.409/4.36898.519/4.832
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 %100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.071.00