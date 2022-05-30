|Series
|RIKV 22 0720
|RIKV 22 0921
|Settlement Date
|06/01/2022
|06/01/2022
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|23,300
|1,100
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest)
|99.398
|/
|4.450
|98.502
|/
|4.888
|Total Number of Bids Received
|14
|3
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|24,900
|1,100
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|11
|3
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|11
|3
|Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated
|99.398
|/
|4.450
|98.502
|/
|4.888
|Highest Price / Lowest Simple Interest Allocated
|99.419
|/
|4.294
|98.529
|/
|4.799
|Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated in Full
|99.398
|/
|4.450
|98.502
|/
|4.888
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Simple Interest)
|99.410
|/
|4.360
|98.519
|/
|4.832
|Best Bid (Price / Simple Interest)
|99.419
|/
|4.294
|98.529
|/
|4.799
|Worst Bid (Price / Simple Interest)
|99.385
|/
|4.546
|98.502
|/
|4.888
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Simple Interest)
|99.409
|/
|4.368
|98.519
|/
|4.832
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|100.00 %
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|1.07
|1.00
Auction result of Treasury Bills - RIKV 22 0720 - RIKV 22 0921
| Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management
Reykjavík, ICELAND