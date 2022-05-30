Unisync Wins Big at NAUMD’s 2022 Image of the Year® Awards

TORONTO, May 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unisync Corp.(“Unisync") (TSX:"UNI") (OTCQX:“USYNF”)") is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary Unisync Group Limited (“Unisync Group”) took home an industry leading six(6) Image of the Year Awards, including the highly prestigious “Best of the Best”, at the North American Association of Uniform Manufacturers and Distributors (“NAUMD”) annual convention in Reston, VA. This marks the third time in the last five years that Unisync Group has been given the “Best of the Best” award, which is presented to the highest scoring entry across all category winners in recognition of overall excellence.

Unisync Group’s exclusive apparel program for WestJet took the night’s top prize of Best of the Best and also won for the best program in Transportation – Aviation. Unisync Group was selected as WestJet’s new uniform partner in early 2018 and has been working closely with Australian designer Juli Grbac, who was selected by WestJet to align the new program with its brand, vision, and corporate culture for its over 10,000+ uniformed domestic and international employees. The completely refreshed collection was built around a foundation of safety, while also ensuring the use of high-quality materials, a more tailored fit, washable suiting pieces, and a more elevated and identifiable aesthetic design. The new uniform collection has been certified to STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX®, which is a first by a Canadian airline. STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX® ensures that garments meet or exceed global safety standards with regard to harmful substances. Not only are finished garments tested and certified, but every single raw material and supplier is tested and audited before the finished garments are even manufactured.

Other awards included: Tim Hortons in the Restaurants & Food Service - Quick Service Restaurants category; Shoppers Drug Mart in the Retail - Pharmacy & Grocery Stores category; TELUS in the Services – Construction category; and Bell in the Manufacturing – Technology category.

“It is an honor to be recognized in partnership with our customers for so many newly designed collections,” stated Michael Smith, President of Unisync Group. “The Unisync team is extremely dedicated to delivering high quality uniform programs through the use of technology, sustainability and innovative designs. We are humbled by our customers’ faith and confidence in us as we partner with them to deliver highly functionable programs that help their staff standout, feel good and perform their jobs easily and with pride. Unisync continues to solidify itself as the leader in North America for full-service, managed apparel programs, and the quality and attention to detail used in these programs reinforces our capabilities across the various industry sectors we work within.”

ABOUT NAUMD

NAUMD has been recognizing the best workplace apparel programs with its Image of the Year Awards since 1978. Independent judges evaluate the programs on 1) originality of design, 2) technology and innovation, 3) functionality for the job, and 4) employee satisfaction.

ABOUT UNISYNC

Unisync is a broad-based vertically integrated North American enterprise with exceptional capabilities in garment design, domestic manufacturing, and offshore outsourcing, including state-of-the-art web based B2B ordering, distribution, and program management systems. Unisync operates through two business units: Unisync Group and 90% owned Peerless Garments LP.

Peerless has been producing operational uniforms and accessories to Canada’s Armed Forces and others for over 50 years. The Unisync Group, which includes it’s Quebec subsidiary Utility Garments Inc., is a leading provider of full-service, managed apparel programs for major corporations and government-related entities with an established broad-based geographical footprint across Canada and into the US marketplace.

For more information on our capabilities, products and services please visit our website at www.unisyncgroup.com.

