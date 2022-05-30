Huazhu Group Limited Reports First Quarter of 2022 Unaudited Financial Results

A total of 7,988 hotels or 764,859 hotel rooms in operation as of March 31, 2022.

Hotel turnover 1 increased 16.4% year-over-year to RMB9.5 billion for the first quarter of 2022. Excluding Steigenberger Hotels AG and its subsidiaries (“DH”, or “Legacy-DH”), hotel turnover increased 11.4% year-over-year for the first quarter.

for the first quarter of 2022, in line with revenue guidance previously announced of 11% to 15% compared to the first quarter of 2021. Revenue from Legacy-Huazhu segment for the first quarter of 2022 increased 4.6% year-over-year, in line with revenue guidance previously announced of 1% to 5%. Net loss attributable to Huazhu Group Limited was RMB630 million (US$99 million) for the first quarter of 2022, compared with RMB248 million for the first quarter of 2021 and RMB459 million in the previous quarter. Net loss attributable to Huazhu Group Limited from Legacy-Huazhu segment was RMB307 million for the first quarter of 2022, compared with net income attributable to Huazhu Group Limited from Legacy-Huazhu segment of RMB53 million for the first quarter of 2021 and net loss attributable to Huazhu Group Limited from Legacy-Huazhu segment of RMB419 million in the previous quarter.

EBITDA (non-GAAP) for the first quarter of 2022 was negative RMB301 million (US$48 million), compared with RMB70 million for the first quarter of 2021 and RMB46 million in the previous quarter. EBITDA from Legacy-Huazhu segment, which is a segment measure, was negative RMB61 million for the first quarter of 2022, compared with RMB410 million for the first quarter of 2021 and negative RMB23 million in the previous quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP), which excluded share-based compensation expenses and unrealized gains (losses) from fair value changes of equity securities, was negative RMB333 million (US$53 million) for the first quarter of 2022, compared with negative RMB133 million for the first quarter of 2021 and RMB278 in the previous quarter. Adjusted EBITDA from Legacy-Huazhu segment(non-GAAP) was negative RMB93 million for the first quarter of 2022, compared with RMB207 million for the first quarter of 2021 and RMB209 million in the previous quarter.

In the second quarter of 2022, Huazhu expects revenue to decline 2% to 6% compared to the second quarter of 2021, or to decline 23% to 27% if excluding DH, mainly due to large impacts from Omicron variant outbreak in China.



SHANGHAI, China, May 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT and HKEX: 1179) (“Huazhu”, “the Company”, “we” or “our”), a world-leading hotel group, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

As of March 31, 2022, Huazhu’s worldwide hotel network in operation totaled 7,988 hotels and 764,859 rooms, including 120 hotels from DH. During the first quarter of 2022, our Legacy-Huazhu business opened 302 hotels, including 3 leased (or leased-and-operated) hotels and 299 manachised (or franchised-and-managed) hotels and franchised hotels, and closed a total of 140 hotels, including 12 leased hotels and 128 manachised and franchised hotels. During the first quarter of 2022, the Legacy-DH business opened 1 leased hotel, and closed 5 manachised and franchised hotels. As of March 31, 2022, Huazhu had a total of 2,271 unopened hotels in our pipeline, including 2,226 hotels from the Legacy-Huazhu business and 45 hotels from the Legacy-DH business.

Legacy-Huazhu Only – First Quarter of 2022 Operational Highlights

As of March 31, 2022, Legacy-Huazhu had 7,868 hotels in operation, including 653 leased and owned hotels, and 7,215 manachised and franchised hotels. In addition, as of the same date, Legacy-Huazhu had 740,493 hotel rooms in operation, including 91,163 rooms under the lease and ownership model, and 649,330 rooms under the manachise and franchise models. Legacy-Huazhu also had 2,226 unopened hotels in our pipeline, including 23 leased and owned hotels and 2,203 manachised and franchised hotels. The following discusses Legacy-Huazhu’s RevPAR, average daily room rate (“ADR”) and occupancy rate for its leased and owned hotels, as well as manachised and franchised hotels (excluding hotels under governmental requisition) for the periods indicated.

The ADR was RMB224 in the first quarter of 2022, compared with RMB209 in the first quarter of 2021, RMB239 in the previous quarter, and RMB221 in the first quarter of 2019.





The occupancy rate for all Legacy-Huazhu hotels in operation was 59.2% in the first quarter of 2022, compared with 66.2% in the first quarter of 2021, 68.2% in the previous quarter, and 80.6% in the first quarter of 2019.





Blended RevPAR was RMB132 in the first quarter of 2022, compared with RMB138 in the first quarter of 2021, RMB163 in the previous quarter, and RMB178 in the first quarter of 2019.





For all Legacy-Huazhu hotels which had been in operation for at least 18 months, the same-hotel RevPAR was RMB131 for the first quarter of 2022, representing a 8.9% decrease from RMB144 for the first quarter of 2021, with a 3.5% increase in ADR and an 8.2-percentage-point decrease in occupancy rate; comparing the first quarter of 2022 with the pre-COVID-19 first quarter of 2019, same-hotel RevPAR represented a 36.2% decrease from RMB191 for the first quarter of 2019, with a 9.9% decrease in ADR, and a 24.6-percentage-point decrease in occupancy rate.

Legacy-DH Only – First Quarter of 2022 Operational Highlights

As of March 31, 2022, Legacy-DH had 120 hotels in operation, including 77 leased and owned hotels and 43 manachised and franchised hotels. In addition, as of the same date, Legacy-DH had 24,366 hotel rooms in operation, including 14,472 rooms under the lease and ownership model, and 9,894 rooms under the manachise and franchise models. Legacy-DH also had unopened 45 hotels in our pipeline, including 29 leased and owned hotels and 16 manachised and franchised hotels. The following discusses Legacy-DH’s RevPAR, ADR and occupancy rate for its leased as well as manachised and franchised hotels (excluding hotels temporarily closed) for the periods indicated.

The ADR was EUR88 in the first quarter of 2022, compared with EUR69 in the first quarter of 2021 and EUR94 in the previous quarter.





The occupancy rate for all Legacy-DH hotels in operation was 38.0% in the first quarter of 2022, compared with 18.8% in the first quarter of 2021 and 46.1% in the previous quarter.





Blended RevPAR was EUR33 in the first quarter of 2022, compared with EUR13 in the first quarter of 2021 and EUR43 in the previous quarter.

Jin Hui, CEO of Huazhu commented: “Since late March 2022, our China business has encountered tremendous challenges with the highly infectious Omicron variant spreading nationwide. Many cities, such as Jilin and Shanghai, have been subject to lockdown since then. We immediately activated our contingency plan to ensure the health and safety of our employees and customers, as well as the operational sustainability of our hotels since the initial outbreak. To undertake our corporate social responsibilities as a leading company, our hotels strictly comply with pandemic prevention requirements and quickly respond to the needs of governmental authorities for quarantine hotel. Moreover, we have reinforced cost control measures for Legacy-Huazhu, which mainly include streamlining headcounts and expenses, concentrating resources on major strategies and negotiating rent waivers. Despite the near-term challenges, our long-term “Sustainable Quality Growth” strategy remains intact. In the long run, we will continuously center on customers, franchisees, and employees for building our capability to ride through the ups and downs of the economic cycle in the long run. To help our franchisees overcome the current difficult period, we introduced management fee waiver and deferral policy, provided legal support for negotiating rental waiver, and applied tax reduction and refund. For our European business, we are very happy to see our DH business has achieved robust recovery since the opening-up in Germany from mid-February 2022. DH’s RevPAR recovered to 80% of the 2019 level in April 2022, compared to only 47% of the 2019 level in January 2022. However, since RevPAR recovery is still at an early stage, a comprehensive cash flow improvement program remains critical. Therefore, DH’s near-term focus will remain on efficiency improvements, negotiation of further lease waivers, and personnel cost optimization.”

First Quarter of 2022 Unaudited Financial Results



(RMB in millions) Q1 2021 Q4 2021 Q1 2022 Revenue: Leased and owned hotels 1,398 2,093 1,642 Manachised and franchised hotels 897 1,103 989 Others 32 152 50 Total revenue 2,327 3,348 2,681

Revenue for the first quarter of 2022 was RMB2.7 billion (US$423 million), representing a 15.2% year-over-year increase and a 19.9% sequential decrease. Revenue from Legacy-Huazhu segment for the first quarter of 2022 was RMB2.3 billion, representing a 4.6% year-over-year increase and an 18.0% sequential decrease. The decrease was mainly due to the lockdown in several cities in China caused by massive spread of the Omicron variant. Revenue from Legacy-DH segment for the first quarter of 2022 was RMB406 million, representing a 165.4% year-over-year increase and a 29.0% sequential decrease. The sequential decrease was mainly due to disruption of the recovery of our European business when the Omicron variant hit Europe in late December 2021.

Revenue from leased and owned hotels for the first quarter of 2022 was RMB1.6 billion (US$259 million), representing a 17.5% year-over-year increase and a 21.5% sequential decrease. Revenue from leased and owned hotels from Legacy-Huazhu segment for the first quarter of 2022 was RMB1.3 billion, representing a 0.2% year-over-year increase. Revenue from leased and owned hotels from Legacy-DH segment for the first quarter of 2022 was RMB384 million, representing a 168.5% year-over-year increase.

Revenue from manachised and franchised hotels for the first quarter of 2022 was RMB989 million (US$156 million), representing a 10.3% year-over-year increase and a 10.3% sequential decrease. Revenue from our Legacy-Huazhu segment from manachised and franchised hotels for the first quarter of 2022 was RMB974 million, representing a 9.2% year-over-year increase. Revenue from manachised and franchised hotels from the Legacy-DH segment for the first quarter of 2022 was RMB15 million, representing a 200.0% year-over-year increase.

Other revenue represents revenue generated from businesses other than our hotel operations, which mainly includes revenue from the provision of IT products and services and Huazhu mall and other revenue from the Legacy-DH segment business, totaling RMB50 million (US$8 million) in the first quarter of 2022, compared to RMB32 million in the first quarter of 2021 and RMB152 million in the previous quarter.



(RMB in millions) Q1 2021 Q4 2021 Q1 2022 Operating costs and expenses: Hotel operating costs (2,463 ) (3,194 ) (2,813 ) Other operating costs (12 ) (19 ) (11 ) Selling and marketing expenses (107 ) (183 ) (122 ) General and administrative expenses (328 ) (438 ) (462 ) Pre-opening expenses (21 ) (30 ) (26 ) Total operating costs and expenses (2,931 ) (3,864 ) (3,434 )

Hotel operating costs for the first quarter of 2022 were RMB2.8 billion (US$443 million), compared to RMB2.5 billion in the first quarter of 2021 and RMB3.2 billion in the previous quarter. The year-over-year increase was mainly due to continuous hotel network expansion of Legacy-Huazhu, and business recovery of Legacy-DH. Hotel operating costs from Legacy-Huazhu segment for the first quarter of 2022 were RMB2.3 billion, which represented 99.1% of the quarter’s revenue, compared to 92.8% for the first quarter in 2021 and 84.0% for the previous quarter.

Selling and marketing expenses for the first quarter of 2022 were RMB122 million (US$20 million), compared to RMB107 million in the first quarter of 2021 and RMB183 million in the previous quarter. Selling and marketing expenses from Legacy-Huazhu segment for the first quarter of 2022 were RMB78 million, which represented 3.4% of the quarter’s revenue, compared to RMB72 million or 3.3% of revenue for the first quarter in 2021, and RMB129 million or 4.6% of revenue for the previous quarter.

General and administrative expenses for the first quarter of 2022 were RMB462 million (US$73 million), compared to RMB328 million in the first quarter of 2021 and RMB438 million in the previous quarter. General and administrative expenses from Legacy-Huazhu segment for the first quarter of 2022 were RMB346 million, which represented 15.2% of the quarter’s revenue, compared to RMB255 million or 11.7% for the first quarter in 2021 and RMB308 million or 11.1% for the previous quarter. The increase was mainly due to investments in our business development team, our information technology, and our upscale hotel division.

Pre-opening expenses for the first quarter of 2022 were mostly related to the Legacy-Huazhu segment and totaled RMB26 million (US$4 million), compared to RMB21 million in the first quarter of 2021 and RMB30 million in the previous quarter.

Other operating income, net for the first quarter of 2022 was RMB45 million (US$7 million), compared to RMB29 million in the first quarter of 2021 and RMB555 million in the previous quarter which mainly related to governmental subsidy for Legacy-DH business.

Loss from operations for the first quarter of 2022 was RMB708 million (US$112 million), compared to a loss from operations of RMB575 million in the first quarter of 2021 and income from operations of RMB39 million in the previous quarter. Loss from operations from the Legacy-Huazhu segment for the first quarter of 2022 was RMB416 million, compared to a loss from operations from the Legacy-Huazhu segment of RMB172 million in the first quarter of 2021 and income from operations from the Legacy-Huazhu segment of RMB60 million in the previous quarter.

Operating margin, defined as income from operations as a percentage of revenues, for the first quarter of 2022 was -26.4%, compared with -24.7% for the first quarter of 2021 and 1.2% for the previous quarter. Operating margin from the Legacy-Huazhu segment for the first quarter of 2022 was -18.3%, compared with -7.9% in the first quarter of 2021 and 2.2% in the previous quarter.

Other income, net for the first quarter of 2022 was RMB59 million (US$9 million), compared to other income, net of RMB262 million for the first quarter of 2021 and other expense, net of RMB47 million for the previous quarter.

Unrealized gains from fair value changes of equity securities for the first quarter of 2022 were RMB54 million (US$9 million), compared to unrealized gains from fair value changes of equity securities of RMB238 million in the first quarter of 2021, and unrealized losses from fair value changes of RMB217 million in the previous quarter. Unrealized gains (losses) from fair value changes of equity securities mainly represent the unrealized gains (losses) from our investment in equity securities with readily determinable fair values, such as AccorHotels.

Income tax benefit for the first quarter of 2022 was RMB131 million (US$21 million), compared to an income tax benefit of RMB122 million in the first quarter of 2021 and income tax expense of RMB16 million in the previous quarter.

Net loss attributable to Huazhu Group Limited for the first quarter of 2022 was RMB630 million (US$99 million), compared to RMB248 million in the first quarter of 2021 and RMB459 million in the previous quarter. Net loss attributable to Huazhu Group Limited from the Legacy-Huazhu segment for the first quarter of 2022 was RMB307 million, compared to net income attributable to Huazhu Group Limited from the Legacy-Huazhu segment of RMB53 million in the first quarter of 2021 and net loss attributable to Huazhu Group Limited from the Legacy-Huazhu segment of RMB419 million in the previous quarter.

Basic and diluted losses per share/American depositary share (ADS). For the first quarter of 2022, basic and diluted losses per share were RMB0.20 (US$0.03). Adjusted basic and diluted losses per share (non-GAAP), which excluded share-based compensation expenses and unrealized gains (losses) from fair value changes of equity securities, were RMB0.21 (US$0.03). Basic and diluted losses per ADS were RMB2.02 (US$0.32). Adjusted basic and diluted losses per ADS (non-GAAP), which excluded share-based compensation expenses and unrealized gains (losses) from fair value changes of equity securities, were RMB2.12 (US$0.33).

EBITDA (non-GAAP) for the first quarter of 2022 was negative RMB301 million (US$48 million), compared with RMB70 million in the first quarter of 2021 and RMB46 million in the previous quarter. EBITDA from the Legacy-Huazhu segment for the first quarter of 2022 was negative RMB61 million, compared with RMB410 million in the first quarter of 2021 and negative RMB23 million in the previous quarter. Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP), which excluded share-based compensation expenses and unrealized gains (losses) from fair value changes of equity securities, for the first quarter of 2022 was negative RMB333 million (US$53 million), compared with negative RMB133 million in the first quarter of 2021 and RMB278 million in the previous quarter. The adjusted EBITDA from the Legacy-Huazhu segment (non-GAAP) for the first quarter of 2022 was negative RMB93 million, compared with RMB207 million in the first quarter of 2021 and RMB209 million in the previous quarter.

Cash flow. Operating cash outflow for the first quarter of 2022 was RMB921 million (US$144 million). Investing cash outflow for the first quarter of 2022 was RMB201 million (US$32 million). Financing cash inflow for the first quarter of 2022 was RMB146 million (US$23 million).

Cash and cash equivalents and Restricted cash. As of March 31, 2022, the Company had a total balance of cash and cash equivalents of RMB4.1 billion (US$651 million) and restricted cash of RMB24 million (US$4 million).

Debt financing. As of March 31, 2022, the Company had a total debt balance of RMB10.1 billion (US$1.6 billion) and the unutilized credit facility available to the Company was RMB3.0 billion.

COVID-19 update

For our Legacy-Huazhu business, RevPAR recovery in the first two months of 2022 was on track. Nevertheless, such recovery was significantly interrupted by the large-scale outbreak of the Omicron variant in over 30 provinces in China since early-March 2022. Many cities, such as Shanghai and Jilin, have been subject to lockdown since then, which resulted in a sharp decline of both business and leisure traveling activities. However, this outbreak led to a rise in demand for our hotels to serve the quarantine needs of infected persons or those in close contact with infected persons, as well as the accommodation needs of medical teams and delivery riders. As the Omicron variant is highly infectious, there are still uncertainties in terms of the impact on our Legacy-Huazhu business in the near-term. To mitigate risks, we are now implementing several costs and cash flow management measures.

Legacy-DH has been experiencing continuous RevPAR recovery since Germany unfolded its opening-up plan in mid-February 2022. RevPAR in April 2022 recovered to 80% of the 2019 level, as compared to only 47% of the 2019 level in January 2022. However, since RevPAR recovery is still at an early stage, a comprehensive cash flow improvement program remains critical. Therefore, DH will continuously focus on efficiency improvements, negotiation of further lease waivers, and personnel cost optimization.

Guidance

Since March 2022, the highly infectious Omicron variant has been spreading rapidly in China which again seriously affected our business performance. Also, the current COVID prevention policy has rendered business performance more unpredictable in the foreseeable future. Under such circumstances, we will suspend providing or updating guidance in respect of annual revenue and hotel openings until the situation sustainably improves. Nevertheless, we will continue to provide quarterly guidance based on our best understanding of the most recent situation.

In the second quarter of 2022, Huazhu expects revenue to decline 2% to 6% compared to the second quarter of 2021, or to decline 23% to 27% if excluding DH, mainly due to large impacts from the Omicron variant outbreak in China.

The above forecast reflects the Company’s current and preliminary view, which is subject to change.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the Company’s unaudited consolidated financial results presented in accordance with U.S. Generally-Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”), the Company uses the following non-GAAP measures defined as non-GAAP financial measures by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”): adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Huazhu Group Limited excluding share-based compensation expenses and unrealized gains (losses) from fair value changes of equity securities; adjusted basic and diluted earnings (losses) per share/ADS excluding share-based compensation expenses and unrealized gains (losses) from fair value changes of equity securities; EBITDA; adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA from the Legacy-Huazhu segment and adjusted EBITDA from the Legacy-DH segment excluding share-based compensation expenses and unrealized gains (losses) from fair value changes of equity securities. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned “Reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP results” set forth at the end of this release. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding Company performance by excluding share-based compensation expenses and unrealized gains (losses) from fair value changes of equity securities that may not be indicative of Company operating performance. The Company believes that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing Company performance and when planning and forecasting future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management’s internal comparisons to the Company’s historical performance. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures are also useful to investors in allowing for greater transparency with respect to supplemental information used regularly by Company management in financial and operational decision-making. A limitation of using non-GAAP financial measures excluding share-based compensation expenses and unrealized gains (losses) from fair value changes of equity securities is that share-based compensation expenses and unrealized gains (losses) from fair value changes of equity securities have been and will continue to be significant and recurring in the Company’s business. Management compensates for these limitations by providing specific information regarding the GAAP amounts excluded from each non-GAAP measure. The accompanying tables have more details on the reconciliations between GAAP financial measures that are most directly comparable to non-GAAP financial measures.

The Company believes that EBITDA is a useful financial metric to assess the operating and financial performance before the impact of investing and financing transactions and income taxes, given the significant investments that the Company has made in leasehold improvements, depreciation and amortization expense that comprise a significant portion of the Company’s cost structure. In addition, the Company believes that EBITDA is widely used by other companies in the lodging industry and may be used by investors as a measure of financial performance. The Company believes that EBITDA information provides investors with a useful tool for comparability between periods because it excludes depreciation and amortization expense attributable to capital expenditures. The Company also uses adjusted EBITDA, which is defined as EBITDA before share-based compensation expenses and unrealized gains (losses) from fair value changes of equity securities, to assess operating results of its hotels in operation. The Company believes that the exclusion of share-based compensation expenses and unrealized gains (losses) from fair value changes of equity securities helps facilitate year-on-year comparisons of the results of operations as the share-based compensation expenses and unrealized gains (losses) from fair value changes of equity securities may not be indicative of Company operating performance.

The Company believes that unrealized gains and losses from changes in fair value of equity securities are generally meaningless in understanding the Company’s reported results or evaluating the economic performance of its businesses. These gains and losses have caused and will continue to cause significant volatility in reported periodic earnings.

Therefore, the Company believes adjusted EBITDA more closely reflects the performance capability of our hotels. The presentation of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an indication that the Company’s future results will be unaffected by other charges and gains considered to be outside the ordinary course of business.

The use of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA has certain limitations. Depreciation and amortization expense for various long-term assets (including land use rights), income tax, interest expense and interest income have been and will be incurred and are not reflected in the presentation of EBITDA. Share-based compensation expenses and unrealized gains (losses) from fair value changes of equity securities have been and will be incurred and are not reflected in the presentation of adjusted EBITDA. Each of these items should also be considered in the overall evaluation of the results. The Company compensates for these limitations by providing the relevant disclosure of depreciation and amortization, interest income, interest expense, income tax expense, share-based compensation expenses, and unrealized gains (losses) from fair value changes of equity securities and other relevant items both in the reconciliations to the U.S. GAAP financial measures and in the consolidated financial statements, all of which should be considered when evaluating the performance of the Company.

The terms EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are not defined under U.S. GAAP, and neither EBITDA nor adjusted EBITDA is a measure of net income, operating income, operating performance or liquidity presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. When assessing the operating and financial performance, investors should not consider these data in isolation or as a substitute for the Company’s net income, operating income or any other operating performance measure that is calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In addition, the Company’s EBITDA or adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to EBITDA or adjusted EBITDA or similarly titled measures utilized by other companies since such other companies may not calculate EBITDA or adjusted EBITDA in the same manner as the Company does.

Reconciliations of the Company’s non-GAAP financial measures, including EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, to the consolidated statement of operations information are included at the end of this press release.

About Huazhu Group Limited

Originated in China, Huazhu Group Limited is a world-leading hotel group. As of March 31, 2022, Huazhu operated 7,988 hotels with 764,859 rooms in operation in 17 countries. Huazhu’s brands include Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Orange Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Manxin Hotel, Madison Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Ni Hao Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX, Jaz in the City, IntercityHotel, Zleep Hotels, Steigenberger Icon and Song Hotels. In addition, Huazhu also has the rights as master franchisee for Mercure, Ibis and Ibis Styles, and co-development rights for Grand Mercure and Novotel, in the pan-China region.

Huazhu’s business includes leased and owned, manachised and franchised models. Under the lease and ownership model, Huazhu directly operates hotels typically located on leased or owned properties. Under the manachise model, Huazhu manages manachised hotels through the on-site hotel managers that Huazhu appoints, and Huazhu collects fees from franchisees. Under the franchise model, Huazhu provides training, reservations and support services to the franchised hotels, and collects fees from franchisees but does not appoint on-site hotel managers. Huazhu applies a consistent standard and platform across all of its hotels. As of March 31, 2022, Huazhu operates 14 percent of its hotel rooms under lease and ownership model, and 86 percent under manachise and franchise models.

For more information, please visit Huazhu’s website: http://ir.huazhu.com.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: The information in this release contains forward-looking statements which involve risks and uncertainties. Such factors and risks include our anticipated growth strategies; our future results of operations and financial condition; economic conditions; the regulatory environment; our ability to attract and retain customers and leverage our brands; trends and competition in the lodging industry; the expected growth of demand for lodging; and other factors and risks detailed in our filings with the SEC. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements, which may be identified by terminology such as “may,” “should,” “will,” “expect,” “plan,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “forecast,” “project” or “continue,” the negative of such terms or other comparable terminology. Readers should not rely on forward-looking statements as predictions of future events or results.

Huazhu undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law.

—Financial Tables and Operational Data Follow—

Huazhu Group Limited Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets December 31, 2021

March 31, 2022 RMB

RMB US$3 (in millions) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 5,116 4,125 651 Restricted cash 25 24 4 Short-term investments 2,589 2,281 360 Accounts receivable, net 521 726 114 Loan receivables, net 218 215 34 Amounts due from related parties 149 152 24 Inventories 88 84 13 Other current assets, net 847 911 144 Total current assets 9,553 8,518 1,344 Property and equipment, net 7,056 7,023 1,108 Intangible assets, net 5,385 5,304 837 Operating lease right-of-use assets 29,942 29,505 4,654 Finance lease right-of-use assets 2,235 2,432 384 Land use rights, net 206 204 32 Long-term investments 1,965 1,960 309 Goodwill 5,132 5,093 803 Amounts due from related parties, non-current 1 - - Loan receivables, net 98 118 19 Other assets, net 834 866 136 Deferred tax assets 862 848 134 Total assets 63,269 61,871 9,760 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Short-term debt 6,232 6,560 1,035 Accounts payable 968 723 114 Amounts due to related parties 197 92 14 Salary and welfare payables 591 522 82 Deferred revenue 1,366 1,292 204 Operating lease liabilities, current 3,628 3,732 589 Finance lease liabilities, current 41 41 7 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 1,838 1,878 296 Dividends payable - 416 66 Income tax payable 418 70 11 Total current liabilities 15,279 15,326 2,418 Long-term debt 3,565 3,550 560 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 28,012 27,605 4,355 Finance lease liabilities, non-current 2,684 2,892 456 Deferred revenue 785 789 124 Other long-term liabilities 903 938 148 Deferred tax liabilities 853 824 130 Retirement benefit obligations 144 141 22 Total liabilities 52,225 52,065 8,213 Equity: Ordinary shares 0 0 0 Treasury shares (107 ) (298 ) (47 ) Additional paid-in capital 9,964 9,986 1,575 Retained earnings 1,037 (9 ) (1 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 41 37 6 Total Huazhu Group Limited shareholders' equity 10,935 9,716 1,533 Noncontrolling interest 109 90 14 Total equity 11,044 9,806 1,547 Total liabilities and equity 63,269 61,871 9,760





Huazhu Group Limited Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income Quarter Ended March 31, 2021

December 31, 2021

March 31, 2022

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$

(in millions, except share, per share and per ADS data) Revenues: Leased and owned hotels 1,398 2,093 1,642 259 Manachised and franchised hotels 897 1,103 989 156 Others 32 152 50 8 Total revenues 2,327 3,348 2,681 423 Operating costs and expenses: Hotel operating costs: Rents (945 ) (998 ) (1,026 ) (162 ) Utilities (140 ) (122 ) (155 ) (24 ) Personnel costs (630 ) (841 ) (838 ) (132 ) Depreciation and amortization (340 ) (365 ) (357 ) (56 ) Consumables, food and beverage (180 ) (281 ) (206 ) (32 ) Others (228 ) (587 ) (231 ) (37 ) Total hotel operating costs (2,463 ) (3,194 ) (2,813 ) (443 ) Other operating costs (12 ) (19 ) (11 ) (2 ) Selling and marketing expenses (107 ) (183 ) (122 ) (20 ) General and administrative expenses (328 ) (438 ) (462 ) (73 ) Pre-opening expenses (21 ) (30 ) (26 ) (4 ) Total operating costs and expenses (2,931 ) (3,864 ) (3,434 ) (542 ) Other operating income (expense), net 29 555 45 7 Income (losses) from operations (575 ) 39 (708 ) (112 ) Interest income 22 23 18 3 Interest expense (110 ) (92 ) (109 ) (17 ) Other (expense) income, net 262 (47 ) 59 9 Unrealized gains (losses) from fair value changes of equity securities 238 (217 ) 54 9 Foreign exchange gain (loss) (197 ) (112 ) (61 ) (10 ) Income (loss) before income taxes (360 ) (406 ) (747 ) (118 ) Income tax (expense) benefit 122 (16 ) 131 21 Income (loss) from equity method investments (20 ) (42 ) (33 ) (5 ) Net income (loss) (258 ) (464 ) (649 ) (102 ) Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest 10 5 19 3 Net income (loss) attributable to Huazhu Group Limited (248 ) (459 ) (630 ) (99 ) Other comprehensive income Gain arising from defined benefit plan, net of tax - 13 - - Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of tax (55 ) 7 (4 ) (1 ) Comprehensive income (loss) (313 ) (444 ) (653 ) (103 ) Comprehensive (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest 10 5 19 3 Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to Huazhu Group Limited (303 ) (439 ) (634 ) (100 ) Earnings (losses) per share(1): Basic (0.08 ) (0.15 ) (0.20 ) (0.03 ) Diluted (0.08 ) (0.15 ) (0.20 ) (0.03 ) Earnings (losses) per ADS: Basic (0.80 ) (1.47 ) (2.02 ) (0.32 ) Diluted (0.80 ) (1.47 ) (2.02 ) (0.32 ) Weighted average number of shares used in computation: Basic 3,109,432,473 3,117,745,440 3,118,897,668 3,118,897,668 Diluted 3,109,432,473 3,117,745,440 3,118,897,668 3,118,897,668 (1) In June 2021, the Company effected a share split that each issued and unissued ordinary share of the Company with a par value of US$0.0001 was sub-divided into 10 ordinary shares with a par value of US$0.00001 each. The ratio of ADS to ordinary share was adjusted from one (1) ADS representing one (1) ordinary share to one (1) ADS representing ten (10) ordinary shares. Except otherwise stated, the share split has been retrospectively applied for all periods presented

.





Huazhu Group Limited Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Quarter Ended March 31, 2021

December 31, 2021

March 31, 2022

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$

(in millions) Operating activities: Net income (loss) (258 ) (464 ) (649 ) (102 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Share-based compensation 35 15 22 4 Depreciation and amortization, and other 366 436 399 63 Impairment loss - 320 - - Loss from equity method investments,

net of dividends 20 38 80 13 Investment (income) loss (264 ) 245 (57 ) (9 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities (717 ) 458 (888 ) (140 ) Other (139 ) (181 ) 172 27 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (957 ) 867 (921 ) (144 ) Investing activities: Capital expenditures (550 ) (469 ) (425 ) (67 ) Acquisitions, net of cash received - - (56 ) (9 ) Purchase of investments (35 ) (49 ) (77 ) (12 ) Proceeds from maturity/sale of investments 1,256 64 376 59 Loan advances (22 ) (96 ) (74 ) (12 ) Loan collections 63 38 55 9 Other 2 9 0 0 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 714 (503 ) (201 ) (32 )





Financing activities: Net proceeds from issuance of ordinary

shares 1 - - - Payment of share repurchase - - (191 ) (30 ) Proceeds from debt 1,519 167 809 128 Repayment of debt (2,472 ) (768 ) (462 ) (73 ) Other (48 ) 3 (10 ) (2 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (1,000 ) (598 ) 146 23 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (44 ) (36 ) (16 ) (3 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (1,287 ) (270 ) (992 ) (156 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period 7,090 5,411 5,141 811 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period 5,803 5,141 4,149 655





Huazhu Group Limited Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results Quarter Ended March 31, 2021

December 31, 2021

March 31, 2022

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$

(in millions, except shares, per share and per ADS data) Net income (loss) attributable to Huazhu Group Limited (GAAP) (248 ) (459 ) (630 ) (99 ) Share-based compensation expenses 35 15 22 4 Unrealized (gains) losses from fair value changes of equity securities (238 ) 217 (54 ) (9 ) Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Huazhu Group Limited

(non-GAAP) (451 ) (227 ) (662 ) (104 ) Adjusted earnings (losses) per share (non-GAAP)(2) Basic (0.14 ) (0.07 ) (0.21 ) (0.03 ) Diluted (0.14 ) (0.07 ) (0.21 ) (0.03 ) Adjusted earnings (losses) per ADS (non-GAAP) Basic (1.45 ) (0.73 ) (2.12 ) (0.33 ) Diluted (1.45 ) (0.73 ) (2.12 ) (0.33 ) Weighted average number of shares used in computation (Non-GAAP) Basic 3,109,432,473 3,117,745,440 3,118,897,668 3,118,897,668 Diluted 3,109,432,473 3,117,745,440 3,118,897,668 3,118,897,668 (2) In June 2021, the Company effected a share split that each issued and unissued ordinary share of the Company with a par value of US$0.0001 was sub-divided into 10 ordinary shares with a par value of US$0.00001 each. The ratio of ADS to ordinary share was adjusted from one (1) ADS representing one (1) ordinary share to one (1) ADS representing ten (10) ordinary shares. Except otherwise stated, the share split has been retrospectively applied for all periods presented Quarter Ended March 31, 2021

December 31, 2021

March 31, 2022

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$

(in millions, except per share and per ADS data) Net income (loss) attributable to Huazhu Group Limited (GAAP) (248 ) (459 ) (630 ) (99 ) Interest income (22 ) (23 ) (18 ) (3 ) Interest expense 110 92 109 17 Income tax expense (benefit) (122 ) 16 (131 ) (21 ) Depreciation and amortization 352 420 369 58 EBITDA (non-GAAP) 70 46 (301 ) (48 ) Share-based compensation expense 35 15 22 4 Unrealized (gains) losses from fair value changes of equity securities (238 ) 217 (54 ) (9 ) Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) (133 ) 278 (333 ) (53 )





Huazhu Group Limited Segment Financial Summary(3) Quarter Ended March

31, 2021

Quarter Ended December 31, 2021

Quarter Ended March 31, 2022

Legacy

Huazhu

Legacy

DH

Total

Legacy

Huazhu

Legacy

DH

Total

Legacy

Huazhu

Legacy

DH

Total

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US (in millions) (in millions) (in millions) Leased and owned hotels 1,255 143 1,398 1,565 528 2,093 1,258 384 1,642 259 Manachised and franchised hotels 892 5 897 1,073 30 1,103 974 15 989 156 Others 27 5 32 138 14 152 43 7 50 8 Revenue 2,174 153 2,327 2,776 572 3,348 2,275 406 2,681 423 Hotel operating costs (2,018 ) (445 ) (2,463 ) (2,331 ) (863 ) (3,194 ) (2,255 ) (558 ) (2,813 ) (443 ) Selling and marketing expenses (72 ) (35 ) (107 ) (129 ) (54 ) (183 ) (78 ) (44 ) (122 ) (20 ) General and administrative expenses (255 ) (73 ) (328 ) (308 ) (130 ) (438 ) (346 ) (116 ) (462 ) (73 ) Pre-opening expenses (21 ) (0 ) (21 ) (30 ) 0 (30 ) (26 ) - (26 ) (4 ) Income (losses) from operations (172 ) (403 ) (575 ) 60 (21 ) 39 (416 ) (292 ) (708 ) (112 ) Net income (losses) attributable to Huazhu Group Limited 53 (301 ) (248 ) (419 ) (40 ) (459 ) (307 ) (323 ) (630 ) (99 ) Interest income (22 ) 0 (22 ) (23 ) 0 (23 ) (18 ) 0 (18 ) (3 ) Interest expense 81 29 110 64 28 92 77 32 109 17 Income tax expense 6 (128 ) (122 ) 37 (21 ) 16 (123 ) (8 ) (131 ) (21 ) Depreciation and amortization 292 60 352 318 102 420 310 59 369 58 EBITDA (non-GAAP) 410 (340 ) 70 (23 ) 69 46 (61 ) (240 ) (301 ) (48 ) Share-based Compensation 35 - 35 15 - 15 22 - 22 4 Unrealized (gains) losses from fair value changes of equity securities (238 ) - (238 ) 217 - 217 (54 ) - (54 ) (9 ) Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) 207 (340 ) (133 ) 209 69 278 (93 ) (240 ) (333 ) (53 ) (3) The Company presents segment information after elimination of intercompany transactions.

Operating Results: Legacy-Huazhu (1)

Number of hotels Number of rooms Opened

in Q1 2022

Closed(2)

in Q1 2022

Net added

in Q1 2022

As of

March 31, 2022(3)

As of

March 31, 2022

Leased and owned hotels 3 (12 ) (9 ) 653 91,163 Manachised and franchised hotels 299 (128 ) 171 7,215 649,330 Total 302 (140 ) 162 7,868 740,493 (1) Legacy-Huazhu refers to Huazhu and its subsidiaries, excluding DH.

(2) The reasons for hotel closures mainly included non-compliance with our brand standards, operating losses, and property-related issues. In Q1 2022, we temporarily closed 9 hotels for brand upgrade and business model change purposes.

(3) As of March 31, 2022,1299 hotels were requisitioned by governmental authorities.





As of March 31, 2022 Number of hotels Unopened hotels in pipeline Economy hotels 4,810 937 Leased and owned hotels 387 4 Manachised and franchised hotels 4,423 933 Midscale and upscale hotels 3,058 1,289 Leased and owned hotels 266 19 Manachised and franchised hotels 2,792 1,270 Total 7,868 2,226





Operational hotels excluding hotels under requisition For the quarter ended March 31, December 31, March 31, yoy 2021 2021 2022 change Average daily room rate (in RMB) Leased and owned hotels 243 286 263 8.0% Manachised and franchised hotels 203 232 218 7.5% Blended 209 239 224 7.2% Occupancy Rate (as a percentage) Leased and owned hotels 64.0% 67.4% 56.7% -7.3p.p. Manachised and franchised hotels 66.6% 68.4% 59.6% -7.0p.p. Blended 66.2% 68.2% 59.2% -7.0p.p. RevPAR (in RMB) Leased and owned hotels 156 193 149 -4.4% Manachised and franchised hotels 135 159 130 -3.8% Blended 138 163 132 -4.1%





For the quarter ended March 31, March 31, yoy 2019 2022 change Average daily room rate (in RMB) Leased and owned hotels 258 263 1.9% Manachised and franchised hotels 211 218 3.2% Blended 221 224 1.2% Occupancy Rate (as a percentage) Leased and owned hotels 83.6% 56.7% -27.0p.p. Manachised and franchised hotels 79.8% 59.6% -20.3p.p. Blended 80.6% 59.2% -21.4p.p. RevPAR (in RMB) Leased and owned hotels 216 149 -31.0% Manachised and franchised hotels 169 130 -23.0% Blended 178 132 -25.7%





Same-hotel operational data by class Mature hotels in operation for more than 18 months (excluding hotels under requisition) Number of hotels Same-hotel RevPAR Same-hotel ADR Same-hotel Occupancy As of

March 31,



For the quarter yoy For the quarter yoy For the quarter yoy ended

March 31, change ended

March 31, change



ended

March 31, change



2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 (p.p.) Economy hotels 3320 3320 115 105 -8.5% 161 167 4.0% 71.5% 62.9% -8.6 Leased and owned hotels 380 380 121 114 -6.5% 177 186 4.9% 68.4% 61.0% -7.4 Manachised and franchised hotels 2940 2940 114 104 -8.9% 158 164 3.8% 72.0% 63.2% -8.8 Midscale and upscale hotels 1905 1905 181 164 -9.4% 281 289 2.7% 64.4% 56.8% -7.6 Leased and owned hotels 229 229 201 187 -7.3% 339 352 4.0% 59.4% 53.0% -6.4 Manachised and franchised hotels 1676 1676 177 160 -9.9% 271 277 2.3% 65.5% 57.7% -7.8 Total 5225 5225 144 131 -8.9% 210 218 3.5% 68.4% 60.2% -8.2





Number of hotels Same-hotel RevPAR Same-hotel ADR Same-hotel Occupancy As of

March 31,



For the quarter yoy For the quarter yoy For the quarter yoy ended

March 31, change ended

March 31, change ended

March 31, change 2019 2022 2019 2022 2019 2022 2019 2022 (p.p.) Economy hotels 2024 2024 160 104 -34.9% 183 167 -8.7% 87.5% 62.4% -25.1 Leased and owned hotels 358 358 177 111 -37.4% 200 182 -9.0% 88.2% 60.7% -27.5 Manachised and franchised hotels 1666 1666 155 102 -34.1% 178 162 -8.6% 87.3% 62.9% -24.4 Midscale and upscale hotels 795 795 251 155 -38.1% 324 288 -11.1% 77.3% 53.8% -23.5 Leased and owned hotels 170 170 304 171 -43.9% 383 332 -13.1% 79.4% 51.3% -28.1 Manachised and franchised hotels 625 625 231 149 -35.4% 302 273 -9.7% 76.5% 54.7% -21.8 Total 2819 2819 191 122 -36.2% 227 205 -9.9% 84.0% 59.4% -24.6

Operating Results: Legacy-DH (4)

Number of hotels Number of

rooms Unopened hotels

in pipeline Opened

in Q1 2022

Closed

in Q1 2022

Net added

in Q1 2022

As of

March 31,

2022(5)

As of

March 31, 2022

As of

March 31, 2022

Leased hotels 1 - 1 77 14,472 29 Manachised and franchised hotels - (5 ) (5 ) 43 9,894 16 Total 1 (5 ) (4 ) 120 24,366 45 (4) Legacy-DH refers to DH.

(5) As of March 31, 2022, a total of 3 hotels were temporarily closed. 1 hotel was closed for renovation and 1 hotel was closed due to flood damage. Additionally, 1 hotel was temporarily closed due to low demand.





For the quarter ended March 31, December 31, March 31, yoy 2021

2021

2022

change Average daily room rate (in EUR) Leased hotels 77.9 95.4 90.0 15.6% Manachised and franchised hotels 59.0 92.8 85.5 44.9% Blended 68.5 94.2 88.0 28.4% Occupancy rate (as a percentage) Leased hotels 14.6% 42.8% 34.1% +19.5 p.p. Managed and franchised hotels 26.5% 50.7% 44.0% +17.5 p.p. Blended 18.8% 46.1% 38.0% +19.2 p.p. RevPAR (in EUR) Leased hotels 11.4 40.9 30.7 169.6% Managed and franchised hotels 15.6 47.1 37.6 141.0% Blended 12.9 43.4 33.4 158.8%

Hotel Portfolio by Brand

As of March 31, 2022 Hotels Rooms Unopened hotels in operation in pipeline Economy hotels 4,824 388,174 951 HanTing Hotel 3,096 277,885 608 Hi Inn 447 24,682 117 Ni Hao Hotel 83 5,772 178 Elan Hotel 965 55,421 2 Ibis Hotel 219 22,751 32 Zleep Hotels 14 1,663 14 Midscale hotels 2,554 281,168 977 Ibis Styles Hotel 82 8,522 17 Starway Hotel 544 44,740 202 JI Hotel 1,449 173,866 534 Orange Hotel 449 49,231 216 CitiGO Hotel 30 4,809 8 Upper midscale hotels 472 69,267 270 Crystal Orange Hotel 148 19,793 65 Manxin Hotel 91 8,705 54 Madison Hotel 41 6,164 56 Mercure Hotel 128 21,697 53 Novotel Hotel 15 4,032 16 IntercityHotel(6) 49 8,876 26 Upscale hotels 115 20,691 62 Jaz in the City 3 587 1 Joya Hotel 9 1,760 - Blossom House 36 1,793 34 Grand Mercure Hotel 7 1,485 6 Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts(7) 53 13,889 13 MAXX(8) 7 1,177 8 Luxury hotels 15 2,327 4 Steigenberger Icon(9) 9 1,848 2 Song Hotels 6 479 2 Others 8 3,232 7 Other hotels(10) 8 3,232 7 Total 7,988 764,859 2,271

(6) As of March 31, 2022, 2 operational hotels and 9 pipeline hotels of IntercityHotel were in China.

(7) As of March 31, 2022, 11 operational hotels and 5 pipeline hotels of Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts were in China.

(8) As of March 31, 2022, 2 operational hotels and 7 pipeline hotels of MAXX were in China.

(9) As of March 31, 2022, 3 operational hotels and 1 pipeline hotel of Steigenberger Icon were in China.

(10) Other hotels include other partner hotels and other hotel brands in Yongle Huazhu Hotel & Resort Group (excluding Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts and Blossom House).

____________________________



1 Hotel turnover refers to total transaction value of room and non-room revenue from Huazhu hotels (i.e., leased and operated, manachised and franchised hotels).

2 The conversion of Renminbi (“RMB”) into United States dollars (“US$”) is based on the exchange rate of US$1.00=RMB6.3393 on March 31, 2022 as set forth in H.10 statistical release of the U.S. Federal Reserve Board and available at http://www.federalreserve.gov/releases/h10/hist/dat00_ch.htm.

