Global Railway Traction Motors Market to Reach $11.5 Billion by 2026
Traction motors are electric motors that are mostly used in vehicle propulsion. Traction motors are used for the propulsion of electric units, locomotives, and hydrogen or electric vehicles. The most common uses include trolleybuses, roller coasters, electric milk floats, conveyors, and elevators. Electric hybrid vehicles and diesel-electric locomotives and other electrical transmission systems use traction motors. Conventionally, railway traction motors ran on 600 volts and were series-wound brushed DC motors. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Railway Traction Motors estimated at US$9.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11.5 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.9% over the analysis period. DC Motors, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.9% CAGR and reach US$5.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the AC Motors segment is readjusted to a revised 2.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.6 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $2.5 Billion by 2026
The Railway Traction Motors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.5 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 4% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2% and 2.2% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.4% CAGR. Railway modernization programs, which are currently in progress in several parts of the world, will be instrumental in future expansion of the railway sector. IoT-enabled networks, fully digitalized control systems, and powerful electric locomotives, will evolve to reinforce the functionalities and capabilities of railway sector in 2021 and beyond. Active roll out of Dedicated Freight Corridors (EFC) to ensure faster and seamless pickup and delivery of freight consignments will also pave the way for industry`s expansion. On the other hand, rising investments on metro rail projects around the world will accelerate the passenger rail transport and widen the addressable market for all in the manufacturing supply chain in the post COVID-19 era.
Synchronous AC Motors Segment to Reach $2.5 Billion by 2026
In the global Synchronous AC Motors segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.6 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$422.4 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 4.1% CAGR through the analysis period. Traction motor systems are witnessing innovative developments as transit becomes more sustainable. Worldwide, electrified rail lines are fast increasing encouraging companies to advance development of voltage, frequency and braking systems. Light rail is becoming increasingly popular and agencies are seeking reliable electrification technologies. Permanent magnet synchronous motors along with induction motors are being used for improving efficiency of rolling stock traction drive systems. In case of induction motors, the losses are broadly categorized into copper, iron, mechanical, and stray load losses including harmonic losses.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961118/?utm_source=GNW
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
A Core Vertical in Transportation Industry, Railways Records
Losses in 2020
Global Railways Market Growth Outlook (in %) for the Years 2019
through 2025
Global Railways Market: % Annual Growth by Major Geographies
for 2019-2025
Rail Freight Transportation Comes Under Pressure Due to COVID-
19 Pandemic
Hurting Drop in Rail Cargo as COVID-19 Interrupts Transport
Routes: Rail Freight Traffic Growth in the US (In %)
Railways to Bounce Back in Post-COVID-19 Era
Amidst Pandemic, Potential Opportunities Emerge in
International Rail Travel
An Introduction to Railway Traction Motors
Types of Traction Motors in Locomotives
AC Vs DC Systems
Other Components Related to Rail Traction Motors
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Developing Regions to Spearhead Long-term Growth
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
New Railway Projects and Consequent Rise in Locomotive and
Bogie Production to Present Growth Prospects for Traction
Motors
A Snapshot of Select Major Ongoing & Upcoming Projects Focused
on Rail Freight Transport
Rise in Rail Passenger and Freight Traffic: Potential for Growth
Global Rail Passenger Traffic (in Billion Passenger Kilometers)
by Region for 2018 and 2019
Focus on Development of Urban Rail Transport Infrastructure to
Propel Rail Traction Motors Market
Worldwide Investments into Light Rail and Metro Rail Projects
(in US$ Billion) by Region for the Period 2019-2025
Expanding Metro Train Network Drives Demand for Metro Train
Components
Imperative Need to Replace Aging Diesel Locomotives to Reduce
Emissions Supports Market Growth
As Governments Focus on Development of High-Speed Trains and
Bullet Trains, Railway Traction Motors Market to Benefit
High-Speed Rail Passenger Traffic (in Billion Passenger
Kilometers) by Select Rail Networks for 2019
Global Level of Deployment of High-Speed Rail Lines by Select
Leading Countries
With Rail Freight Transport Being Indispensable for the Global
Logistics Chain, Long-term Network Expansion Initiatives Bode
Well for the Market
Global Rail Freight Transportation Market Size in US$ Million
by Region/Country for 2020 and 2027
World Trade Flows Determine Growth Dynamics of Rail Freight
Transport Market, Setting Trends in the Traction Motors Market
Global Merchandise Trade Exports Volume Growth (in %) by Region
for 2018-2020
Global Merchandise Trade Imports Volume Growth (in %) by Region
for 2018-2020
Development of Europe-Asia Railway Line and Resultant Rise in
Trade Flows Augurs Well for the Market
Advent of Solar Powered Trains Emerges as a Potential Driving
Factor
Growing Electrification of Rail Lines in Developing Economies
Presents Growth Opportunity
Concerns over Environmental Pollution and Need to Reduce
Emissions Drive Demand for Efficient Railway Traction Motors
Electric Traction Motors Market to Benefit from the
Strengthening Trend towards Electric Locomotives
Drive Systems Development
Different Types of Electric Traction Systems
Development of Diesel Engines Drive Focus onto Traction Motors
AC Traction Units Hold an Edge Over DC Systems for Railways
Advancements to Create Lighter, Smaller, and Efficient in Rail
Traction Systems
Monitoring of Rail Traction Monitoring Enables Timely
Maintenance and Prevents Failures
Aftermarket Presents Opportunities for Rail Traction Motors
