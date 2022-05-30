New York, May 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Railway Traction Motors Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961118/?utm_source=GNW

-Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

-Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

-Complimentary updates for one year



Global Railway Traction Motors Market to Reach $11.5 Billion by 2026



Traction motors are electric motors that are mostly used in vehicle propulsion. Traction motors are used for the propulsion of electric units, locomotives, and hydrogen or electric vehicles. The most common uses include trolleybuses, roller coasters, electric milk floats, conveyors, and elevators. Electric hybrid vehicles and diesel-electric locomotives and other electrical transmission systems use traction motors. Conventionally, railway traction motors ran on 600 volts and were series-wound brushed DC motors. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Railway Traction Motors estimated at US$9.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11.5 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.9% over the analysis period. DC Motors, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.9% CAGR and reach US$5.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the AC Motors segment is readjusted to a revised 2.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.6 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $2.5 Billion by 2026



The Railway Traction Motors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.5 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 4% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2% and 2.2% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.4% CAGR. Railway modernization programs, which are currently in progress in several parts of the world, will be instrumental in future expansion of the railway sector. IoT-enabled networks, fully digitalized control systems, and powerful electric locomotives, will evolve to reinforce the functionalities and capabilities of railway sector in 2021 and beyond. Active roll out of Dedicated Freight Corridors (EFC) to ensure faster and seamless pickup and delivery of freight consignments will also pave the way for industry`s expansion. On the other hand, rising investments on metro rail projects around the world will accelerate the passenger rail transport and widen the addressable market for all in the manufacturing supply chain in the post COVID-19 era.



Synchronous AC Motors Segment to Reach $2.5 Billion by 2026



In the global Synchronous AC Motors segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.6 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$422.4 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 4.1% CAGR through the analysis period. Traction motor systems are witnessing innovative developments as transit becomes more sustainable. Worldwide, electrified rail lines are fast increasing encouraging companies to advance development of voltage, frequency and braking systems. Light rail is becoming increasingly popular and agencies are seeking reliable electrification technologies. Permanent magnet synchronous motors along with induction motors are being used for improving efficiency of rolling stock traction drive systems. In case of induction motors, the losses are broadly categorized into copper, iron, mechanical, and stray load losses including harmonic losses.

Select Competitors (Total 26 Featured) -

ABB Ltd.

ALSTOM Holdings SA

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited

Bombardier Inc.

Caterpillar Inc.

Hyundai Motor Group

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Saini Group

Siemens AG

Sulzer Ltd.

Toshiba International Corporation

Traktionssysteme Austria GmbH







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961118/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Railway Traction Motors - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

A Core Vertical in Transportation Industry, Railways Records

Losses in 2020

Global Railways Market Growth Outlook (in %) for the Years 2019

through 2025

Global Railways Market: % Annual Growth by Major Geographies

for 2019-2025

Rail Freight Transportation Comes Under Pressure Due to COVID-

19 Pandemic

Hurting Drop in Rail Cargo as COVID-19 Interrupts Transport

Routes: Rail Freight Traffic Growth in the US (In %)

Railways to Bounce Back in Post-COVID-19 Era

Amidst Pandemic, Potential Opportunities Emerge in

International Rail Travel

An Introduction to Railway Traction Motors

Types of Traction Motors in Locomotives

AC Vs DC Systems

Other Components Related to Rail Traction Motors

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Developing Regions to Spearhead Long-term Growth

Competition

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

New Railway Projects and Consequent Rise in Locomotive and

Bogie Production to Present Growth Prospects for Traction

Motors

A Snapshot of Select Major Ongoing & Upcoming Projects Focused

on Rail Freight Transport

Rise in Rail Passenger and Freight Traffic: Potential for Growth

Global Rail Passenger Traffic (in Billion Passenger Kilometers)

by Region for 2018 and 2019

Focus on Development of Urban Rail Transport Infrastructure to

Propel Rail Traction Motors Market

Worldwide Investments into Light Rail and Metro Rail Projects

(in US$ Billion) by Region for the Period 2019-2025

Expanding Metro Train Network Drives Demand for Metro Train

Components

Imperative Need to Replace Aging Diesel Locomotives to Reduce

Emissions Supports Market Growth

As Governments Focus on Development of High-Speed Trains and

Bullet Trains, Railway Traction Motors Market to Benefit

High-Speed Rail Passenger Traffic (in Billion Passenger

Kilometers) by Select Rail Networks for 2019

Global Level of Deployment of High-Speed Rail Lines by Select

Leading Countries

With Rail Freight Transport Being Indispensable for the Global

Logistics Chain, Long-term Network Expansion Initiatives Bode

Well for the Market

Global Rail Freight Transportation Market Size in US$ Million

by Region/Country for 2020 and 2027

World Trade Flows Determine Growth Dynamics of Rail Freight

Transport Market, Setting Trends in the Traction Motors Market

Global Merchandise Trade Exports Volume Growth (in %) by Region

for 2018-2020

Global Merchandise Trade Imports Volume Growth (in %) by Region

for 2018-2020

Development of Europe-Asia Railway Line and Resultant Rise in

Trade Flows Augurs Well for the Market

Advent of Solar Powered Trains Emerges as a Potential Driving

Factor

Growing Electrification of Rail Lines in Developing Economies

Presents Growth Opportunity

Concerns over Environmental Pollution and Need to Reduce

Emissions Drive Demand for Efficient Railway Traction Motors

Electric Traction Motors Market to Benefit from the

Strengthening Trend towards Electric Locomotives

Drive Systems Development

Different Types of Electric Traction Systems

Development of Diesel Engines Drive Focus onto Traction Motors

AC Traction Units Hold an Edge Over DC Systems for Railways

Advancements to Create Lighter, Smaller, and Efficient in Rail

Traction Systems

Monitoring of Rail Traction Monitoring Enables Timely

Maintenance and Prevents Failures

Aftermarket Presents Opportunities for Rail Traction Motors



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for DC

Motors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for DC Motors by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for DC Motors by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for AC

Motors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for AC Motors by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for AC Motors by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Synchronous AC Motors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Synchronous AC Motors by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Synchronous AC Motors by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Diesel Locomotives by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Diesel Locomotives by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Diesel Locomotives by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

DiEsel-electric Locomotives by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for DiEsel-electric Locomotives

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for DiEsel-electric

Locomotives by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Locomotives by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Electric Locomotives by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Electric Locomotives by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Multiple Units (EMUs) by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Electric Multiple Units

(EMUs) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Electric Multiple Units

(EMUs) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Railway Traction Motors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Railway Traction Motors by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Railway Traction Motors

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Railway Traction Motors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

COVID-19 Crisis Halts the Progress of Rail Transportation Industry

Pandemic Severely Impacts the Rail Freight and Logistics Industry

YoY Change in Monthly Rail Freight Traffic in the US for the

Period Jan 2020 to Dec 2020

Table 25: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Railway Traction Motors by Type - DC Motors, AC Motors and

Synchronous AC Motors - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: USA Historic Review for Railway Traction Motors by

Type - DC Motors, AC Motors and Synchronous AC Motors Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Railway Traction Motors

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for DC Motors, AC

Motors and Synchronous AC Motors for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 28: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Railway Traction Motors by Application - Diesel Locomotives,

DiEsel-electric Locomotives, Electric Locomotives and Electric

Multiple Units (EMUs) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: USA Historic Review for Railway Traction Motors by

Application - Diesel Locomotives, DiEsel-electric Locomotives,

Electric Locomotives and Electric Multiple Units (EMUs) Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Railway Traction Motors

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Diesel

Locomotives, DiEsel-electric Locomotives, Electric Locomotives

and Electric Multiple Units (EMUs) for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



CANADA

Table 31: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Railway Traction Motors by Type - DC Motors, AC Motors and

Synchronous AC Motors - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Railway Traction Motors by

Type - DC Motors, AC Motors and Synchronous AC Motors Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Railway Traction

Motors by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for DC

Motors, AC Motors and Synchronous AC Motors for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 34: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Railway Traction Motors by Application - Diesel Locomotives,

DiEsel-electric Locomotives, Electric Locomotives and Electric

Multiple Units (EMUs) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Railway Traction Motors by

Application - Diesel Locomotives, DiEsel-electric Locomotives,

Electric Locomotives and Electric Multiple Units (EMUs) Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Railway Traction

Motors by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Diesel Locomotives, DiEsel-electric Locomotives, Electric

Locomotives and Electric Multiple Units (EMUs) for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Railway Traction Motors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 37: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Railway Traction Motors by Type - DC Motors, AC Motors and

Synchronous AC Motors - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Japan Historic Review for Railway Traction Motors by

Type - DC Motors, AC Motors and Synchronous AC Motors Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Railway Traction Motors

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for DC Motors, AC

Motors and Synchronous AC Motors for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 40: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Railway Traction Motors by Application - Diesel Locomotives,

DiEsel-electric Locomotives, Electric Locomotives and Electric

Multiple Units (EMUs) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Railway Traction Motors by

Application - Diesel Locomotives, DiEsel-electric Locomotives,

Electric Locomotives and Electric Multiple Units (EMUs) Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Railway Traction Motors

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Diesel

Locomotives, DiEsel-electric Locomotives, Electric Locomotives

and Electric Multiple Units (EMUs) for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



CHINA

Railway Traction Motors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Rail Transportation Sector Presents Opportunities for Rail

Traction Motors Market

Rail Freight Traffic in China (in Trillion Ton Kilometers) for

the Years 2011-2019

China’s Long-term Plans for Railway Network Expansion Augurs

Well for the Market

Table 43: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Railway Traction Motors by Type - DC Motors, AC Motors and

Synchronous AC Motors - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: China Historic Review for Railway Traction Motors by

Type - DC Motors, AC Motors and Synchronous AC Motors Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: China 15-Year Perspective for Railway Traction Motors

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for DC Motors, AC

Motors and Synchronous AC Motors for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 46: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Railway Traction Motors by Application - Diesel Locomotives,

DiEsel-electric Locomotives, Electric Locomotives and Electric

Multiple Units (EMUs) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: China Historic Review for Railway Traction Motors by

Application - Diesel Locomotives, DiEsel-electric Locomotives,

Electric Locomotives and Electric Multiple Units (EMUs) Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: China 15-Year Perspective for Railway Traction Motors

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Diesel

Locomotives, DiEsel-electric Locomotives, Electric Locomotives

and Electric Multiple Units (EMUs) for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



EUROPE

Railway Traction Motors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Rail Transportation Industry in Europe: An Overview

Emergency Funding Provides Respite to European Rail Supply

Market amid COVID-19

Rail Freight Networks Emerge as Critical Support System During

COVID-19 Crisis

Table 49: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Railway Traction Motors by Type - DC Motors, AC Motors and

Synchronous AC Motors - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Railway Traction Motors by

Type - DC Motors, AC Motors and Synchronous AC Motors Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Railway Traction

Motors by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for DC

Motors, AC Motors and Synchronous AC Motors for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 52: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Railway Traction Motors by Application - Diesel Locomotives,

DiEsel-electric Locomotives, Electric Locomotives and Electric

Multiple Units (EMUs) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Railway Traction Motors by

Application - Diesel Locomotives, DiEsel-electric Locomotives,

Electric Locomotives and Electric Multiple Units (EMUs) Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Railway Traction

Motors by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Diesel Locomotives, DiEsel-electric Locomotives, Electric

Locomotives and Electric Multiple Units (EMUs) for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 55: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Railway Traction Motors by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Railway Traction Motors by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Railway Traction

Motors by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Railway Traction Motors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 58: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Railway Traction Motors by Type - DC Motors, AC Motors and

Synchronous AC Motors - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: France Historic Review for Railway Traction Motors by

Type - DC Motors, AC Motors and Synchronous AC Motors Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: France 15-Year Perspective for Railway Traction

Motors by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for DC

Motors, AC Motors and Synchronous AC Motors for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 61: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Railway Traction Motors by Application - Diesel Locomotives,

DiEsel-electric Locomotives, Electric Locomotives and Electric

Multiple Units (EMUs) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: France Historic Review for Railway Traction Motors by

Application - Diesel Locomotives, DiEsel-electric Locomotives,

Electric Locomotives and Electric Multiple Units (EMUs) Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: France 15-Year Perspective for Railway Traction

Motors by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Diesel Locomotives, DiEsel-electric Locomotives, Electric

Locomotives and Electric Multiple Units (EMUs) for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Railway Traction Motors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 64: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Railway Traction Motors by Type - DC Motors, AC Motors and

Synchronous AC Motors - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Germany Historic Review for Railway Traction Motors

by Type - DC Motors, AC Motors and Synchronous AC Motors

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Railway Traction

Motors by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for DC

Motors, AC Motors and Synchronous AC Motors for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 67: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Railway Traction Motors by Application - Diesel Locomotives,

DiEsel-electric Locomotives, Electric Locomotives and Electric

Multiple Units (EMUs) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Germany Historic Review for Railway Traction Motors

by Application - Diesel Locomotives, DiEsel-electric

Locomotives, Electric Locomotives and Electric Multiple Units

(EMUs) Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Railway Traction

Motors by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Diesel Locomotives, DiEsel-electric Locomotives, Electric

Locomotives and Electric Multiple Units (EMUs) for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 70: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Railway Traction Motors by Type - DC Motors, AC Motors and

Synchronous AC Motors - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Italy Historic Review for Railway Traction Motors by

Type - DC Motors, AC Motors and Synchronous AC Motors Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Railway Traction Motors

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for DC Motors, AC

Motors and Synchronous AC Motors for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 73: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Railway Traction Motors by Application - Diesel Locomotives,

DiEsel-electric Locomotives, Electric Locomotives and Electric

Multiple Units (EMUs) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Italy Historic Review for Railway Traction Motors by

Application - Diesel Locomotives, DiEsel-electric Locomotives,

Electric Locomotives and Electric Multiple Units (EMUs) Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Railway Traction Motors

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Diesel

Locomotives, DiEsel-electric Locomotives, Electric Locomotives

and Electric Multiple Units (EMUs) for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Railway Traction Motors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Table 76: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Railway

Traction Motors by Type - DC Motors, AC Motors and Synchronous

AC Motors - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: UK Historic Review for Railway Traction Motors by

Type - DC Motors, AC Motors and Synchronous AC Motors Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: UK 15-Year Perspective for Railway Traction Motors by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for DC Motors, AC

Motors and Synchronous AC Motors for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 79: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Railway

Traction Motors by Application - Diesel Locomotives,

DiEsel-electric Locomotives, Electric Locomotives and Electric

Multiple Units (EMUs) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: UK Historic Review for Railway Traction Motors by

Application - Diesel Locomotives, DiEsel-electric Locomotives,

Electric Locomotives and Electric Multiple Units (EMUs) Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: UK 15-Year Perspective for Railway Traction Motors by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Diesel

Locomotives, DiEsel-electric Locomotives, Electric Locomotives

and Electric Multiple Units (EMUs) for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



SPAIN

Table 82: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Railway Traction Motors by Type - DC Motors, AC Motors and

Synchronous AC Motors - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Spain Historic Review for Railway Traction Motors by

Type - DC Motors, AC Motors and Synchronous AC Motors Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Railway Traction Motors

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for DC Motors, AC

Motors and Synchronous AC Motors for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 85: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Railway Traction Motors by Application - Diesel Locomotives,

DiEsel-electric Locomotives, Electric Locomotives and Electric

Multiple Units (EMUs) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Spain Historic Review for Railway Traction Motors by

Application - Diesel Locomotives, DiEsel-electric Locomotives,

Electric Locomotives and Electric Multiple Units (EMUs) Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Railway Traction Motors

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Diesel

Locomotives, DiEsel-electric Locomotives, Electric Locomotives

and Electric Multiple Units (EMUs) for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



RUSSIA

Table 88: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Railway Traction Motors by Type - DC Motors, AC Motors and

Synchronous AC Motors - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Russia Historic Review for Railway Traction Motors by

Type - DC Motors, AC Motors and Synchronous AC Motors Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Railway Traction

Motors by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for DC

Motors, AC Motors and Synchronous AC Motors for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 91: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Railway Traction Motors by Application - Diesel Locomotives,

DiEsel-electric Locomotives, Electric Locomotives and Electric

Multiple Units (EMUs) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Russia Historic Review for Railway Traction Motors by

Application - Diesel Locomotives, DiEsel-electric Locomotives,

Electric Locomotives and Electric Multiple Units (EMUs) Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Railway Traction

Motors by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Diesel Locomotives, DiEsel-electric Locomotives, Electric

Locomotives and Electric Multiple Units (EMUs) for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 94: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Railway Traction Motors by Type - DC Motors, AC Motors and

Synchronous AC Motors - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Railway Traction

Motors by Type - DC Motors, AC Motors and Synchronous AC Motors

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Railway

Traction Motors by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for DC Motors, AC Motors and Synchronous AC Motors for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 97: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Railway Traction Motors by Application - Diesel

Locomotives, DiEsel-electric Locomotives, Electric Locomotives

and Electric Multiple Units (EMUs) - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 98: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Railway Traction

Motors by Application - Diesel Locomotives, DiEsel-electric

Locomotives, Electric Locomotives and Electric Multiple Units

(EMUs) Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Railway

Traction Motors by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Diesel Locomotives, DiEsel-electric Locomotives,

Electric Locomotives and Electric Multiple Units (EMUs) for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Railway Traction Motors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

Table 100: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Railway Traction Motors by Type - DC Motors, AC Motors and

Synchronous AC Motors - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Railway Traction

Motors by Type - DC Motors, AC Motors and Synchronous AC Motors

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Railway

Traction Motors by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for DC Motors, AC Motors and Synchronous AC Motors for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 103: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Railway Traction Motors by Application - Diesel

Locomotives, DiEsel-electric Locomotives, Electric Locomotives

and Electric Multiple Units (EMUs) - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961118/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________