The Global Medical Decision Support Systems Market is expected to grow by $ 765.77 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.18% during the forecast period

18% during the forecast period. Our report on the medical decision support systems market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising prevalence of fatal diseases, increasing focus on improving the quality and efficiency of healthcare services, and advanced technologies in healthcare.

The medical decision support systems market analysis includes the product type segment and geographic landscape.



The medical decision support systems market is segmented as below:

By Product Type

• Knowledge-based

• Non-knowledge-based



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the product launches as one of the prime reasons driving the medical decision support systems market growth during the next few years. Also, rising adoption of MDSS in precision medicine and rising adoption of technology due to Covid-19 will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on medical decision support systems market covers the following areas:

• Medical decision support systems market sizing

• Medical decision support systems market forecast

• Medical decision support systems market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading medical decision support systems market vendors that include Agfa Gevaert NV, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Cedar Gate Technologies, Cerner Corp., Change Healthcare Inc., Cohesic Inc., Epic Systems Corp., Fortive Corp., Hearst Communications Inc., Hera MI SAS, International Business Machines Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, McKesson Corp., Medical Information Technology Inc., Nuance Communications Inc., OSP Labs, Premier Inc., RELX Plc, Siemens AG, and Wolters Kluwer NV. Also, the medical decision support systems market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

