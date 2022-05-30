The Global Military Aircrafts Market is expected to grow by $ 22.77 bn during 2022-2026, decelerating at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period

New York, May 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Military Aircrafts Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06279788/?utm_source=GNW

3% during the forecast period. Our report on the military aircraft market provides a holistic analysis, of market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the incorporation of new technologies in aircraft, increasing demand for fuel-efficient and long-haul aircraft, and an increase in defense spending.

The military aircrafts market analysis includes type segment and geographic landscape.



The military aircrafts market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Fixed-wing

• Rotorcraft



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the integration of advanced weapons into aircraft as one of the prime reasons driving the military aircrafts market growth during the next few years. Also, rising global security issues and rise in demand for multirole military helicopters will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on military aircrafts market covers the following areas:

• Military aircrafts market sizing

• Military aircrafts market forecast

• Military aircrafts market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading military aircrafts market vendors that include Airbus SE, Aviation Industry Corp. of China Ltd., BAE Systems Plc, Dassault Aviation Group, Elbit Systems Ltd., Embraer SA, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd., KOREA AEROSPACE INDUSTRIES LTD., Leonardo Spa, Lockheed Martin Corp., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Northrop Grumman Corp., Pilatus Aircraft Ltd., Piper Aircraft Inc., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Rostec, Saab AB, Textron Inc., The Boeing Co., and United Aircraft Corp.. Also, the military aircrafts market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

