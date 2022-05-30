The Global Metaverse in Healthcare Market is expected to grow by $ 3.80 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 33.83% during the forecast period

New York, May 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Metaverse in Healthcare Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06279785/?utm_source=GNW

83% during the forecast period. Our report on the metaverse in the healthcare market provides a holistic analysis, of market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the advantages of metaverse in healthcare, the rising prevalence of fatal diseases, and the presence of favorable government initiatives.

The metaverse in healthcare market analysis includes components segment and geographic landscape



The metaverse in healthcare market is segmented as below:

By Component

• Hardware

• Software



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing implementation of metaverse in healthcare as one of the prime reasons driving the metaverse in healthcare market growth during the next few years. Also, growing number of acquisitions and partnerships and advent of industry 4.0 will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on metaverse in healthcare market covers the following areas:

• Metaverse in healthcare market sizing

• Metaverse in healthcare market forecast

• Metaverse in healthcare market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading metaverse in healthcare market vendors that include 3D Systems Corp., 8chili Inc., AccuVein Inc., BioflightVR, CAE Inc., Devden Creative Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Dhi Tattva Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Eon Reality Inc., ImmersiveTouch Inc., Intuitive Surgical Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Medical Realities Ltd., Microsoft Corp., MindMaze SA, Oodles Technologies, Siemens AG, Sky gate, UnitedHealth Group Inc., Wipro Ltd., and WorldViz Inc.. Also, the metaverse in healthcare market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

