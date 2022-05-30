ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value 23-May-22 3,573 €510.5292 €1,824,120.83 24-May-22 54,506 €514.5837 €28,047,899.15 25-May-22 30,226 €508.4835 €15,369,422.27 26-May-22 - - - 27-May-22 - - -

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 21 July 2021, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

