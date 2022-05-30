All-new Kia Niro confirmed for Canada

Sustainable mobility for everyone: Second-generation Niro debuts in hybrid (HEV), plug-in hybrid (PHEV) and all-electric (BEV) variants, further advancing Kia’s Plan S electrification initiative



All-new exterior and interior styling incorporates cues from HabaNiro concept and the “Opposites United” design philosophy

TORONTO, May 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Kia Canada announces the highly anticipated and completely redesigned Niro will be coming to Canada. The next-generation Niro has been designed from the ground up to meet and exceed the expectations of eco-minded consumers. With striking styling cues and a commitment to sustainability and connectivity throughout, the 2023 Niro will launch in Canada with three highly efficient, electrified powertrains: hybrid electric (HEV), plug-in hybrid (PHEV) and all-electric (BEV).

Launched for the first time in Canada in 2017, Niro was Kia’s first fully green vehicle offered only as a hybrid, plug-in-hybrid and pure electric small crossover. Perfectly timed for the growth in this segment, Niro has enjoyed tremendous success in Canada for those looking for a more environmentally conscious vehicle.

“This will be the 4th vehicle that Kia launches under the brand’s Plan S strategy that promises to bring 7 all-new electrified models to Canada by 2025,” said Elias El-Achhab, Chief Operating Officer, Kia Canada. “This next generation Niro not only satisfies the varying consumer needs with three different powertrain offerings, but also integrates sustainability through materials and technology that help propel the company’s vision toward more environmentally-responsible mobility.”

Inside and out, the 2023 Niro features bold design inspired by the “Opposites United” philosophy ‘Joy for Reason.’ The choice of colours, materials and finishes aim to strike the perfect balance between an environmentally responsible approach to mobility and a future-oriented passenger car vision. The exterior of the 2023 Niro embodies a sophisticated and adventurous sense of purpose that takes strong influence from the HabaNiro concept unveiled in 2019.

Specification and pricing details for Canada will be announced closer to launch.

To receive updates about the 2023 Niro Hybrid, Plug-In Hybrid and EV, please visit www.kia.ca/all-new-niro.



