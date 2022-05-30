Suffern Central School District Employs Key Digital Solutions for Its Conference/Training Room

New York, NY, May 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MOUNT VERNON, NY, May 30, 2022 – A newly installed video wall at the Suffern Central School District’s head office in Hillburn, NY, allows the organization’s leadership and visiting presenters to input a wide range of AV sources during meetings and presentations. The wall, comprising a dozen 55-inch flat-panel displays in a 3x4 configuration, offers crystal-clear imaging for the office’s conference and training room. But it’s what participants don’t see that really makes the difference: an array of products from Key Digital that make up the infrastructure for the video wall, installed and integrated by West Park, NY-based systems integrator Absolute Connections, which also designed and installed the video wall itself.

“The Key Digital products were the perfect fit for this project,” states Yass Chamas, Vice President and Co-Owner of Absolute Connections, which specializes in AV systems design and integration for the education sector. He cites certain items in particular as making the conference/training room a success, including the KD-WP8 8-Button Web UI Programmable IP Control Wall Plate Keypad with PoE, interfacing with the KD-MC1000 Master Controller – with multi-brand system device control via the Compass Control® Pro iOS app – establishing a wired/LAN network supporting up to eight ports with a fully integrated control system. “Any user can easily turn the entire videowall on or off and input content into it,” he explains. Further contributing to the ease of inputting content for presentations, Absolute Connections also installed Key Digital KDPlay™ components, including a KD-BYOD4K wireless presentation gateway, which enables presenters to cast content to their display or projector from their Windows or Mac laptops and iOS/Android/Chromecast devices. A KD-Pro4x1X HDMI Switcher allows them to move seamlessly between multiple additional content sources. Other Key Digital system elements include the KD-EXWPSTx single-gang wall-plate transmitter + presentation switcher, with one HDMI and one USB-C input; the EX18GR 4K UHDoTP (Ultra High Definition over Twisted Pair) HDMI Extender Tx + Rx Kit; and the KD-AMP220 Class D 2-Channel Amplifier.

“Everything works together perfectly, making it easy to operate by the staff and presenters using the room,” says Chamas. “In fact, that has been where the compliments the system has received are focused on: things look good and sound good, but it’s very important that people be able to access the videowall and system easily and without a lot of training. Press a button and it’s on and ready to go. That’s what Key Digital helped us accomplish.”

