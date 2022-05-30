The Unified Payments Interface (UPI) Market is expected to grow by $ 65.49 tn during 2022-2026, decelerating at a CAGR of 132.98% during the forecast period

New York, May 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Unified Payments Interface (UPI) Market in India 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06279784/?utm_source=GNW

49 tn during 2022-2026, decelerating at a CAGR of 132.98% during the forecast period. Our report on the unified payments interface (UPI) market in India provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current country’s market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by instant and smooth money transfer processes, a rising number of online transactions, and rewards and cashback offered by the vendors for making payments via UPI.

The unified payments interface (UPI) market in India analysis includes application and type segments and geographic landscape.



The unified payments interface (UPI) market in India is segmented as below:

By Application

• Money transfers

• Bill payments

• Point of sale

• Others



By Type

• P2P

• P2M



This study identifies the growing emergence of mobile apps for shopping transactions as one of the prime reasons driving the unified payments interface (UPI) market in India growth during the next few years. Also, rise in mobile biometrics for payment and growing demand for real-time payment will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on unified payments interface (UPI) market in India covers the following areas:

• Unified payments interface (UPI) market in India sizing

• Unified payments interface (UPI) market in India forecast

• Unified payments interface (UPI) market in India industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading unified payments interface (UPI) market in India vendors that include Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Axis Bank Ltd., Bank of Baroda, Bharti Airtel Ltd., Central Bank of India, Dreamplug Technologies Pvt. Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., Meta Platforms Inc., One MobiKwik System Pvt. Ltd., One97 Communications Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., South Indian Bank Ltd., State Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Walmart Inc., and Yes Bank. Also, the unified payments interface (UPI) market in India analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06279784/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________