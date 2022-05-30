The Global Multiplex Assays Market is expected to grow by $ 1.34 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period

New York, May 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Multiplex Assays Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06279783/?utm_source=GNW

7% during the forecast period. Our report on the multiplex assays market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by predictive and preventive medicine for early diagnosis and treatment, an increase in chronic diseases, and advancements in laboratory automation platforms.

The multiplex assays market analysis includes type segment and geographic landscape.



The multiplex assays market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Protein multiplex assays

• Nucleic acid multiplex assays

• Cell-based multiplex assays



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the launch of multiplex assay-based technologies as one of the prime reasons driving the multiplex assays market growth during the next few years. Also, emergence of new disease targets and increased usage of solid-phase magnetic beads for isolation and detection of biomolecules acts will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the multiplex assays market covers the following areas:

• Multiplex assays market sizing

• Multiplex assays market forecast

• Multiplex assays market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading multiplex assays market vendors that include Abcam plc, Agilent Technologies Inc., Antigenix America Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Bio-Techne Corp., Cayman Chemical Co., DiaSorin SpA, Enzo Biochem Inc., Illumina Inc., Merck KGaA, Meso Scale Diagnostics LLC, PerkinElmer Inc., Promega Corp., QIAGEN NV, Quanterix Corp., Randox Laboratories Ltd., Seegene Inc., Siemens Healthcare GmbH, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Also, the multiplex assays market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

