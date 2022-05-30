Global Space Launch Services Market (2022 to 2027) - Players Include Antrix, Arianespace and Astrogate Labs

Dublin, May 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Space Launch Services Market (2022-2027) by Launch Platform, Vehicle Size, Orbit, Payload, Service, End User, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Space Launch Services Market is estimated to be USD 14.13 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 29.27 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 15.68%.
Market Dynamics
Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the Global Space Launch Services Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.
As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.
Company Profiles
The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario.
Some of the companies covered in this report are Antrix Corporation, Arianespace, Astrogate Labs, Astroscale, Bellatrix Aerospace, Blue Origin, LLC, Boeing Company, China Great Wall Industry Corporation, Dhruva Space, Earth-i, Eurockoti Launch Service Provider, ILS International, ISC Kosmotras, ISRO, ISC Kosmotras, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, Lockheed Martin Corporation, etc.
Countries Studied
- America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of - Americas)
- Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of - Europe)
- Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA.
- Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Ansoff Analysis
The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Space Launch Services Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.
The analyst analyses Global Space Launch Services Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.
Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.
Why buy this report?
- The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Space Launch Services Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.
- The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.
- The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.
- The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.
- The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Dynamics
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Increase In Small Satellite Deployments
4.1.2 Increasing Applications and Services of Satellites
4.1.3 Increasing Investment In Space Exploration Mission
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Rising Volume Of Space Debris
4.2.2 Stringent Regulations
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Increasing Ground Station Network as a Service for Next-Generation Satellites
4.3.2 Space Tourism
4.3.3 Expand Satellite Capacity and Related Infrastructure
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Interoperability Issues
4.4.2 Absence of A Dedicated Small Satellite Launch Vehicle
5 Market Analysis
5.1 Regulatory Scenario
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis
6 Global Space Launch Services Market, By Launch Platform
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Air
6.3 Land
6.4 Sea
7 Global Space Launch Services Market, By Vehicle Size
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Medium to Heavy Vehicles
7.3 Small Lift Launch Vehicles
8 Global Space Launch Services Market, By Orbit
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Beyond Geosynchronous Orbit
8.3 Geosynchronous Orbit
8.4 Low Earth Orbit
8.5 Medium Earth Orbit
9 Global Space Launch Services Market, By Payload
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Satellite
9.3 Large Satellite
9.4 Medium Satellite
9.5 Small Satellite
9.6 Nano-Satellites
9.7 Micro-Satellites
9.8 Minisatellites
9.9 Stratollite
9.10 Testing Probes
10 Global Space Launch Services Market, By Service
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Post Launch Service
10.2.1 Launch and Early Operations Phase
10.2.2 Re-Supply Missions
10.2.3 Stabilization
10.3 Pre Launch Service
10.3.1 Insurance
10.3.2 Integration & Logistics
10.3.3 Launch Acquisition & Coordination
10.3.4 Management Services
10.3.5 Tracking, Data
11 Global Space Launch Services Market, By End User
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Defence
11.3 Private Companies
11.4 Satelite Services Providers
11.5 Space Agencies
12 Americas' Space Launch Services Market
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Argentina
12.3 Brazil
12.4 Canada
12.5 Chile
12.6 Colombia
12.7 Mexico
12.8 Peru
12.9 United States
12.10 Rest of Americas
13 Europe's Space Launch Services Market
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Austria
13.3 Belgium
13.4 Denmark
13.5 Finland
13.6 France
13.7 Germany
13.8 Italy
13.9 Netherlands
13.10 Norway
13.11 Poland
13.12 Russia
13.13 Spain
13.14 Sweden
13.15 Switzerland
13.16 United Kingdom
13.17 Rest of Europe
14 Middle East and Africa's Space Launch Services Market
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Egypt
14.3 Israel
14.4 Qatar
14.5 Saudi Arabia
14.6 South Africa
14.7 United Arab Emirates
14.8 Rest of MEA
15 APAC's Space Launch Services Market
15.1 Introduction
15.2 Australia
15.3 Bangladesh
15.4 China
15.5 India
15.6 Indonesia
15.7 Japan
15.8 Malaysia
15.9 Philippines
15.10 Singapore
15.11 South Korea
15.12 Sri Lanka
15.13 Thailand
15.14 Taiwan
15.15 Rest of Asia-Pacific
16 Competitive Landscape
16.1 Competitive Quadrant
16.2 Market Share Analysis
16.3 Strategic Initiatives
16.3.1 M&A and Investments
16.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
16.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements
17 Company Profiles
17.1 Antrix Corporation
17.2 Arianespace
17.3 Astrogate Labs
17.4 Astroscale
17.5 Bellatrix Aerospace
17.6 Blue Origin, LLC
17.7 Boeing Company
17.8 China Great Wall Industry Corporation
17.9 Dhruva Space
17.10 Earth-i
17.11 Eurockoti Launch Service Provider
17.12 ILS International
17.13 ISC Kosmotras
17.14 ISRO
17.15 ISC Kosmotras
17.16 Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency
17.17 Lockheed Martin Corporation
17.18 Maxar Space
17.19 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
17.20 NASA
17.21 Oxford Space Systems Seradata
17.22 Raytheon Company
17.23 Sierra Nevada Corporation
17.24 Skyrora
17.25 Space Exploration Technologies corporation
17.26 Space International Services Inc.
17.27 Spaceflight
17.28 Starsem
17.29 United Launch Alliance, LLC
18 Appendix
