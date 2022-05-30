The Global Boat Rentals Market is expected to grow by $ 270.04 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 14.71% during the forecast period

New York, May 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Boat Rentals Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06279782/?utm_source=GNW

71% during the forecast period. Our report on the boat rentals market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing customer engagement in marinas and recreational boating activities, government initiatives for the development of boating and yachting, and the launch of new services by vendors.

The boat rentals market analysis includes propulsion segment and geographic landscape.



The boat rentals market is segmented as below:

By Propulsion

• Fuel-powered

• Electric boats

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the development in the boating industry as one of the prime reasons driving the boat rentals market growth during the next few years. Also, an increase in mergers and acquisitions and geographical expansion of vendors will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the boat rentals market covers the following areas:

• Boat rentals market sizing

• Boat rentals market forecast

• Boat rentals market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading boat rentals market vendors that include BLUE BAY MARINE, Blue Boat Yacht Entertainment Co., Boating Inc., Boatjump SL, Brunswick Corp., CLICKANDBOAT SAS, GETMYBOAT INC., GlobeSailor SAS, Groupe Beneteau, NAVIGARE YACHTING AB, Odyssey Boats, Sailo Inc., SamBoat, Travelopia Group, West Coast Marine Yacht Services Pvt. Ltd., Yachtico GmbH, and Zizooboats GmbH. Also, the boat rentals market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.





