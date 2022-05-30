Worldwide Finite Element Analysis Software Industry to 2027 - Featuring Ansys, Autodesk and IBM Among Others

Dublin, May 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Finite Element Analysis [FEA] Software Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report on the global finite element analysis [FEA] software market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2019 to 2027.

The report predicts the global finite element analysis [FEA] software market to grow with a significant CAGR over the forecast period from 2021-2027. The study on the finite element analysis [FEA] software market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2019 to 2027.



The report on finite element analysis [FEA] software market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global finite element analysis [FEA] software market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global finite element analysis [FEA] software market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings

1) Drivers

Growing adoption of cloud based FEA software

Growing focus of end user industries on R&D of new products

2) Restraints

High cost of services and solutions

3) Opportunities

Emergence of new technologies such as AI and ML

What does this Report Deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the finite element analysis [FEA] software market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the finite element analysis [FEA] software market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2027.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global finite element analysis [FEA] software market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary



3. Global Finite Element Analysis [FEA] Software Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Finite Element Analysis [FEA] Software Market

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Component

3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Deployment

3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by End User

3.5.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Finite Element Analysis [FEA] Software Market



4. Finite Element Analysis [FEA] Software Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Finite Element Analysis [FEA] Software Market by Component

5.1. Service

5.2. Software



6. Global Finite Element Analysis [FEA] Software Market by Deployment

6.1. On-premise

6.2. Cloud



7. Global Finite Element Analysis [FEA] Software Market by End User

7.1. Manufacturing

7.2. Electronics and Electrical

7.3. Automotive

7.4. Aerospace

7.5. Oil and Gas

7.6. Others



8. Global Finite Element Analysis [FEA] Software Market by Region 2021-2027

8.1. North America

8.1.1. North America Finite Element Analysis [FEA] Software Market by Component

8.1.2. North America Finite Element Analysis [FEA] Software Market by Deployment

8.1.3. North America Finite Element Analysis [FEA] Software Market by End User

8.1.4. North America Finite Element Analysis [FEA] Software Market by Country

8.2. Europe

8.2.1. Europe Finite Element Analysis [FEA] Software Market by Component

8.2.2. Europe Finite Element Analysis [FEA] Software Market by Deployment

8.2.3. Europe Finite Element Analysis [FEA] Software Market by End User

8.2.4. Europe Finite Element Analysis [FEA] Software Market by Country

8.3. Asia-Pacific

8.3.1. Asia-Pacific Finite Element Analysis [FEA] Software Market by Component

8.3.2. Asia-Pacific Finite Element Analysis [FEA] Software Market by Deployment

8.3.3. Asia-Pacific Finite Element Analysis [FEA] Software Market by End User

8.3.4. Asia-Pacific Finite Element Analysis [FEA] Software Market by Country

8.4. RoW

8.4.1. RoW Finite Element Analysis [FEA] Software Market by Component

8.4.2. RoW Finite Element Analysis [FEA] Software Market by Deployment

8.4.3. RoW Finite Element Analysis [FEA] Software Market by End User

8.4.4. RoW Finite Element Analysis [FEA] Software Market by Sub-region



9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Finite Element Analysis [FEA] Software Market

9.2. Companies Profiled

9.2.1. Ansys Inc.

9.2.2. Autodesk, Inc.

9.2.3. IBM Corporation

9.2.4. Siemens AG

9.2.5. PTC Inc.

9.2.6. Logic Design Inc.

9.2.7. Advanced Science & Automation Corporation

9.2.8. Livermore Software Technology Corp.

9.2.9. COMSOL AB

9.2.10. Altair Engineering Inc.

