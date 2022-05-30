The Global Hydroponic Nutrients Market is expected to grow by $ 2.35 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 12.52% during the forecast period

New York, May 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Hydroponic Nutrients Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06279780/?utm_source=GNW

52% during the forecast period. Our report on the hydroponic nutrients market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the reduction in arable land, government subsidies to promote hydroponic farming, and growing food export across the world.

The hydroponic nutrients market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscaspe.



The hydroponic nutrients market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Macronutrients

• Micronutrients



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing application of hydroponics in vertical farming as one of the prime reasons driving the hydroponic nutrients market growth during the next few years. Also, production capacity expansion by vendors and growing number of m and a will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on hydroponic nutrients market covers the following areas:

• Hydroponic nutrients market sizing

• Hydroponic nutrients market forecast

• Hydroponic nutrients market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading hydroponic nutrients market vendors that include 3G Green Garden Group LLC, Advanced Nutrients Ltd., Better Organix OU, BrightFarms Inc., Canna Continental, FoxFarm Soil and Fertilizer Co., Growth Technology Ltd., HGI Worldwide Inc., HS Supplies LLC, Hydrodynamics International Inc., LumiGrow Inc., Master Garden Nutrients Ltd., Masterblend International Tyler Enterprises, Nutriculture UK Ltd., The Scotts Miracle Gro Co., and Village Farms International Inc. Also, the hydroponic nutrients market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

