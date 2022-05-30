Outlook on the Head-Mounted Display Global Market to 2027 - by Component, Technology, Connectivity, Application and Geography

Dublin, May 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Head-Mounted Display Market (2022-2027) by Component, Technology, Connectivity, Application, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Head-Mounted Display Market is estimated to be USD 5.74 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 27.05 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 36.35%.



Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the Global Head-Mounted Display Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.



As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.

Company Profiles

The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario.

Some of the companies covered in this report are BAE Systems, Beyeonics Ltd, Dynabook Americas, Epson, Everysight, Google, HTC, Lenovo Magic Leap, Lynx, Merge Labs, Meta Company, Micosoft, Nimo Planet, etc.



Countries Studied

America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Head-Mounted Display Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.



The analyst analyses the Global Head-Mounted Display Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.



Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, The analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Head-Mounted Display Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Surge in Investments by Major Players in Development of HMDS

4.1.2 Increased Adoption of AR and VR Technologies Due to Growing Digitization Availability of Low-Cost HMDS

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Lack of Standardization for HMD Design

4.2.2 Display Latency and Energy Consumption Affect Overall Performance of VR Devices

4.2.3 Health Concerns Related to Low Resolution and Lack of Movement

4.2.4 Trade Issues Between US and China

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Escalating Use of HMDs for Video Games

4.3.2 Surging Demand for Lightweight HMDS and Portable Devices

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Low Awareness about HMDS



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Head-Mounted Display Market, By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Processors And Memory

6.3 Controllers

6.4 Sensors

6.4.1 Magnetometers

6.4.2 Accelerometers

6.4.3 Gyroscopes

6.5 Cameras

6.6 Displays

6.7 Lenses

6.8 Cases And Connectors

6.9 Others



7 Global Head-Mounted Display Market, By Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Augmented Reality

7.3 Virtual Reality



8 Global Head-Mounted Display Market, By Connectivity

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Wired

8.3 Wireless



9 Global Head-Mounted Display Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Consumer

9.3 Commercial

9.4 Enterprise And Industry

9.5 Engineering & Design

9.6 Aerospace & Defense

9.7 Healthcare

9.8 Education

9.9 Others



10 Americas' Global Head-Mounted Display Market

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Argentina

10.3 Brazil

10.4 Canada

10.5 Chile

10.6 Colombia

10.7 Mexico

10.8 Peru

10.9 United States

10.10 Rest of Americas



11 Europe's Global Head-Mounted Display Market

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Austria

11.3 Belgium

11.4 Denmark

11.5 Finland

11.6 France

11.7 Germany

11.8 Italy

11.9 Netherlands

11.10 Norway

11.11 Poland

11.12 Russia

11.13 Spain

11.14 Sweden

11.15 Switzerland

11.16 United Kingdom

11.17 Rest of Europe



12 Middle East and Africa's Global Head-Mounted Display Market

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Egypt

12.3 Israel

12.4 Qatar

12.5 Saudi Arabia

12.6 South Africa

12.7 United Arab Emirates

12.8 Rest of MEA



13 APAC's Global Head-Mounted Display Market

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Australia

13.3 Bangladesh

13.4 China

13.5 India

13.6 Indonesia

13.7 Japan

13.8 Malaysia

13.9 Philippines

13.10 Singapore

13.11 South Korea

13.12 Sri Lanka

13.13 Thailand

13.14 Taiwan

13.15 Rest of Asia-Pacific



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Competitive Quadrant

14.2 Market Share Analysis

14.3 Strategic Initiatives

14.3.1 M&A and Investments

14.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

14.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



15 Company Profiles

15.1 BAE Systems

15.2 Beyeonics Ltd

15.3 Dynabook Americas

15.4 Epson

15.5 Everysight

15.6 Google

15.7 HTC

15.8 Lenovo Magic Leap

15.9 Lynx

15.10 Merge Labs

15.11 Meta Company

15.12 Micosoft

15.13 Nimo Planet

15.14 Oculus VR

15.15 Optinvent

15.16 Panasonic

15.17 Realwear

15.18 Samsung Electronics

15.19 Seiko

15.20 Solos

15.21 Sony

15.22 Thales

15.23 Ultraleap

15.24 Vuzix

15.25 Xiaomi



16 Appendix



