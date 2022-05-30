Transcriptomics Market to Garner $11.39 Billion by 2030 at 7.0% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, May 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global transcriptomics market was accounted for $5.79 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $11.39 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2021 to 2030.

Rise in demand for personalized medicine, government funding for omics, increase in pharmaceutical & biotechnology R&D expenditure, and surge in applications of RNA sequencing have boosted the growth of the global transcriptomics market. However, lack of skilled professionals hampers the market growth. On the contrary, presence of untapped potential in the developing countries would open new opportunities in the future.

Download Sample Report- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2595

Covid-19 scenario:

The Covid-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the market due to increase in production of vaccines and rise in investment to study immune response in Covid-19 infected patients.

Increase in number of product approvals and new innovations by key players supplemented the market growth yet more.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Transcriptomics Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/2595?reqfor=covid

The global transcriptomics market is segmented on the basis of type, technology, applications, and region. By application type, the diagnostics and disease profiling segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.5% from 2021 to 2030. However, the drug discovery segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global transcriptomics market.

By end user, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.8% from 2021 to 2030, due to surge in variety of applications in diagnostics and diseases analysis. However, the government institutes and academic centers segment held the lion’s share in 2020, accounting for around half of the global transcriptomics market, owing to surge in diagnosis of diseases.

For Purchase Inquiry- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2595

By region, the global transcriptomics market across North America dominated in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market, owing to robust infrastructure provided for research activities and presence of key players across North America. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is anticipated to showcase the highest CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period, owing to surge in use of transcriptomics for drug discovery, R&D activities for new product launch, and surge in investment in the healthcare sector.

The global hypodermic needles market report includes study of major market players including Agilent Technologies Inc., F-Hoffmann La-Roche, Bio-Rad Laboratories, General Electric Company, Fluidigm Corporation, Merck & Co. Inc., Illuminia Inc., QiagenInc, Promega Corporation, and ThermoFisherScientific.

Official Press Release- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/press-release/transcriptomics-market.html

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) Offered by Allied Market Research:

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Similar Reports-

Japan Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Statistics: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast

( Download Sample Report to Get More Insight )

South Korea Ureteral Stents Market Statistics: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast

( Download Sample Report to Get More Insight )

Singapore BCG Vaccine Market Insights: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast

( Download Sample Report to Get More Insight )

Indonesia PET-CT Scanner Device Market: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast

( Download Sample Report to Get More Insight )

Korea Antibacterial Coatings Market: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast

( Download Sample Report to Get More Insight )

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences , Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.